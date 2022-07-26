Stock Market LIVE: Indices open red, Nifty below 16,600; Bajaj Finserve shines

26 Jul 2022, 09:31 AM IST
Axis Bank shares: Brokerages see up to 40% upside, bullish post Q1 results
Shares of Axis Bank plunged nearly 2% in Tuesday's opening deals to ₹717 apiece on the BSE after the bank reported Q1FY23 results on Monday post market hours. Axis Bank's net profit nearly doubled to ₹4,125 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by decline in bad loans as compared to ₹2,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. (Full Report)
26 Jul 2022, 09:26 AM IST
All IT stocks in red. Index down 1%
26 Jul 2022, 09:23 AM IST
Indices sank 0.4% at open with Sensex trading 250 points lower and Nifty 70 points. Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel had a positive start but most of the stocks are in red.
26 Jul 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls to one-week low, other tokens also sink
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today sank to a one-week low on Tuesday, buffeted by nervousness ahead of a looming Federal Reserve interest-rate hike and amid harsher regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector. The cryptocurrency continued to linger near the closely watched $21,000-22,000 price level. (Full Report)
26 Jul 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex is in the flat zone at pre-open. Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, GlaxoSmithKline in focus
26 Jul 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Axis Securities on Coforge and Persistent Systems
Coforge: We recommend a HOLD rating on the stock and assign a 23x P/E multiple to its FY24E earnings of ₹171.2/share which gives a TP of ₹4,000 /share. TP implies an upside of 7% from the CMP.
Persistent Systems: We recommend a BUY rating on the stock and assign a 29x P/E multiple to its FY24E earnings of ₹143.9/share to arrive at a TP of ₹4,200/share, indicating an upside potential of 16% from the CMP.
26 Jul 2022, 08:46 AM IST
5 graphs show RBI’s inflation-growth tightrope walk
Five months into the Ukraine war, the tricky inflation-growth dynamic is taking a turn again. Slowing commodity prices look set to cool inflation—but not soon, and certainly not enough. Meanwhile, a recession looms, posing a dilemma for central banks. Can the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) still be as aggressive as it had planned to be when it meets next week? (Full Report)
26 Jul 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Sterlite Power awaits favourable equity markets for ₹1,250 cr IPO
Vedanta Group unit Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd is waiting for market conditions to turn favourable before it launches a planned initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹1,250 crore. (Full Report)
26 Jul 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Bank fraud declines to ₹3,785 crore in FY22: Bhagwat Karad
The amount involved in frauds reported by banks and select financial institutions based on the date of occurrence of fraud declined significantly from ₹32,178 crore in 2019-20 to ₹3,785 crore in 2021-22, Union minister Bhagwat Karad said on Monday.
As per the RBI data, frauds involving the amount of ₹11,800 crore were detected in 2020-2021, the Minister of State for Finance said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
26 Jul 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Govt taking efforts to enhance coal supply to power plants: Minister
The government is making sustained efforts to enhance coal production and supply of coal to thermal power plants, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.
In 2022-2023 (April 2022 to June 2022), all-India average gap between the Energy Requirement and Energy Supplied was only one per cent. The gap between energy demand and supply is generally on account of factors other than inadequacy of power availability in the country, e.g. constraints in the distribution network, financial constraints, commercial reasons, forced outage of generating units, etc, the minister said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
26 Jul 2022, 08:23 AM IST
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday that it would further reduce natural gas flows through a major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity, citing equipment repairs. The move ramps up fears that Russia may cut off gas as political leverage over the war in Ukraine just as Europe tries to shore up storage for winter.
The Russian state-owned company tweeted that it would reduce “the daily throughput" of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 33 million cubic meters as of Wednesday, saying it was shutting down a turbine for repairs. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, confirmed that the flow was expected to be cut in half.
26 Jul 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance stock under F&O ban on NSE today
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Full Report)
26 Jul 2022, 08:10 AM IST
China’s Economy Strengthens in July Despite Housing, Covid Woes
China’s economic recovery gained momentum in July as business activities resumed and confidence improved, despite disruptions from sporadic Covid outbreaks across the country.
That’s the outlook based on Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge was 5, a level indicating the economy is heating up. That was unchanged from June, which was revised up from the neutral level after data showed manufacturing started growing again and services expanded faster than in May.
26 Jul 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, GlaxoSmithKline
Asian Paints, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power, and Union Bank will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today. (Full Report)
26 Jul 2022, 07:52 AM IST
China reports 976 new COVID cases for July 25
China reported 976 new coronavirus cases for July 25, of which 148 were symptomatic and 828 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 800 new cases a day earlier - 150 symptomatic and 650 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.
26 Jul 2022, 07:37 AM IST
5G spectrum auction starts today: DoT expects to generate ₹1,00,000 crore
Four companies, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are scheduled to bid for the 72 GHz of radiowaves that are up for grabs in the 5G spectrum auction, which will start on July 26. On Tuesday, the bidding will begin at 10 am and continue until 6 pm. According to Department of Telecom (DoT) sources, the length of the auction will depend on the actual demand for radiowaves and the tactics used by different bidders. (Full Report)
26 Jul 2022, 07:37 AM IST
More than 3 crore income tax return filed so far
Income Tax Department on Monday said that more than 3 crore returns have been filed through e-filing portal till date for the financial year 2021-22.
"More than 3 crore ITRs for AY (Assessment Year) 2022-23 have been filed on e-filing portal till 25th July, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet," the department said in a tweet.
Over 2.3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed till July 20 for the financial year 2021-22.
26 Jul 2022, 07:35 AM IST
India on path to become USD 30 trillion economy in next 30 years: Goyal
India is on the path to become a USD 30 trillion economy in the next 30 years on the back of strong GDP growth, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday. India is currently USD 3-3.5 trillion economy and soon will achieve USD 5 trillion, he said while addressing an event organised Ficci Ladies Organisation.
"As we move to a USD 5 trillion economy...we are well poised on track to aspire to be a USD 30 trillion economy in the next 30 years. It doesn't need any rocket science. All it needs is understanding that the power of our demographic dividend, the youth power and the power of democracy, which India proudly represents," he said.
26 Jul 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Mixed cues from Asian markets as Hong Kong starts with a gain
Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday, with market heavyweight Alibaba boosted by news it will seek a primary listing in the city, which would allow it to be traded by mainland investors. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55%, or 113.74 points, to 20,676.88. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.12%, or 3.80 points, to 3,254.19.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.01%, or 3.58 points, to 27,702.83 in early trade
26 Jul 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Investors brace for Fed meeting; stocks closed flat on Wall Street
Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish for stock indexes Monday, as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week as the central bank combats inflation.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after fluctuating between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.