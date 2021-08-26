Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness volatile start; GX Nifty in red

Sensex, Nifty may witness a volatile start on Thursday. Asian stocks wavered Thursday as traders await more clues about the regulatory outlook in China as well as the Federal Reserve’s approach to paring stimulus. A gauge of the dollar was firm.
Stocks to Watch
Automobiles, Bharti Airtel, BoI, Cipla, FRL, sugar, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read more)
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be cautious on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended at 55,944.21, down 14.77 points or 0.03% and the Nifty closed at record high, ending at 16,634.65, up 10.05 points or 0.06%. (Read more)
CAIT urges govt to take action against e-pharmacy firms
Domestic traders body CAIT on Wednesday alleged malpractices and violation of rules by e-pharmacy firms, and urged the government to take action against them. In a memorandum to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it "has strongly raised the issue of malpractices being conducted in online pharmacy trade and alleged" that firms including "Pharmeasy, and1Mg" are conducting business practices in contravention of provisions of The Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
Asian stocks fluctuate
Asian stocks wavered Thursday as traders await more clues about the regulatory outlook in China as well as the Federal Reserve’s approach to paring stimulus. A gauge of the dollar was firm. Equities in Japan, Hong Kong and China fluctuated. South Korean shares pared gains after the central bank raised rates, making the nation the first major Asian economy to start exiting record-low borrowing costs. U.S. equity futures fell after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged up to records overnight. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held an advance ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting, which may offer fresh insight on how the Fed intends to scale back bond purchases. In China, Beijing’s crackdown on private industries is coloring sentiment and hampering the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. A rebound in Chinese technology has fizzled.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:51 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
Japan’s Topix index was flat
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index was steady
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was steady
China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.1%
SGX Nifty was up 0.15%
Vijaya Diagnostic Center IPO fixes price band of ₹522-531 a share
Kedaara Capital backed Vijaya Diagnostic Center Ltd's initial public offering has fixed its price band of ₹522-531 a share. Earlier the firm said its IPO will open on 1 September and close on 3 September.
Wall Street hits records on economic optimism
Wall Street stocks rose while the U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday, with investors more optimistic a day after the House of Representatives passed the $3.5 trillion budget framework and a top health official expressed confidence in fighting covid-19. On Tuesday, the Democratic-controlled House voted to advance the framework, key to President Joe Biden's agenda. Investor confidence in the economic outlook also got a boost when Dr. Anthony Fauci, top U.S. infectious disease expert, said COVID-19 could be under control by early next year. The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time record highs, while the Dow made gains led by financials, industrials, communications and the consumer discretionary sector. It was the S&P 500's 51st record high close this year. Investors remained focused on what U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might say on Friday about tapering the central bank's bond-buying program when he speaks at the Jackson Hole symposium. Benchmark 10-year yields gained six basis points to 1.347%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11% to 35,405.5, the S&P 500 gained 0.22% to 4,496.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15% to 15,041.86.
