Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect stable start; SGX Nifty gains

26 Aug 2022, 08:40 AM IST
All existing BIS labs need modernization to improve utilization, says minister Goyal
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry has said that all existing Bureau of Indian Standards labs in India need modernization and proper mapping so that the testing facilities could be better utilized.
Delivering his presidential address at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at its headquarter in New Delhi earlier this week, Goyal laid special emphasis on importance of upgradation and integration of laboratory infrastructure.
BIS, the national standard body, gives marking, and quality certification to goods. (ANI)
26 Aug 2022, 08:39 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Life keen to re-enter health insurance
Prudential Life said it is keen to re-enter health insurance vertical as there's "nothing new" in the business for the company which had been in the segment for many years till 2016.
Insurance regulator Irdai had in 2016 banned life insurers from selling pure-play health policies that are annually renewed or sold with one-year validity.
Recently, Iradi chairman Debasish Panda hinted at allowing more players into health insurance segment in order to ensure medical cover for every citizen by 2030. However, the Irdai chairman clarified that he is evaluating the pros and cons of allowing life insurers to sell health insurance and that a decision is yet to be taken on the matter. (PTI)
26 Aug 2022, 08:19 AM IST
IOC to invest ₹2 tn for net-zero carbon goal
State-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) will invest ₹2 trillion in phases to achieve the net-zero carbon emission target by 2046, chairman and managing director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at the 63rd annual general meeting of the company. (Full Report)
26 Aug 2022, 08:13 AM IST
India's gem and jewellery export slightly down at ₹24,913 cr in July 2022
India's gem and jewellery exports have witnessed a marginal decline to ₹24,913.99 crore (USD 3,129.91 million) in July 2022 as compared to the same month in the previous year, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) revealed on Thursday.
In July last year, the gem and jewellery exports stood at ₹25,157.64 crore (USD 3,375.62 million), GJEPC said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI. (Full Report)
26 Aug 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Gold rallies ₹402 on strong global cues
Gold prices on Thursday rose by ₹402 to ₹52,297 per 10 grams amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at ₹51,895 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also rallied ₹711 to ₹56,191 per kg from ₹55,480 per kg in the previous trade. (PTI)
26 Aug 2022, 07:58 AM IST
5G service will be available in most part of the country in 2-3 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw
The high-speed 5G services, which will be available in most part of the country in two-three years, are expected to remain affordable, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
The minister, while launching a 5G right of way application portal to facilitate expeditious roll-out of telecom infrastructure, said that mobile services in India are one of the most affordable in the world and he expects the trend to continue for 5G services as well.
"We expect investment of around ₹2.5-3 lakh crore to come into the industry. ₹3 lakh crore is a big investment. This is also leading to good employment generation. Our estimate is 5G will reach almost all parts of the country in the next 2-3 years," Vaishnaw said. (PTI)
26 Aug 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Government appoints former CEA K Subramanian as Executive Director for India at IMF
Former Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian was on Thursday appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official order said.
Subramanian's term will begin from November and will continue for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by curtailing the tenure of eminent economist Surjit S Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31 October, 2022. (Full Report)
26 Aug 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Tokyo shares open higher on US gains before Powell speech
Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, lifted by US gains as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.76%, or 216.90 points, to 28,695.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.50%, or 9.93 points, to 1,986.53.
The dollar stood at 136.67 yen, slightly higher from 136.49 yen seen Thursday in New York. (AFP)
26 Aug 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Sales of listed private companies rise 41% in Q1: RBI data
Sales of listed non-finance private companies increased by 41 per cent in the quarter ending June 2022 to ₹14.11 lakh crore, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.
The expansion in sales was 22.3 per cent in January-March 2021-22 quarter and 60.6 per cent in April-June 2021-22 quarter.
The Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the first quarter of 2022-23 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,749 listed non-government non-financial companies.
"Driven by broad based demand expansion across industries, the manufacturing sector recorded impressive sales growth of 41.6 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2022-23, which was aided by both volume and price effects," it said. (PTI)
26 Aug 2022, 07:33 AM IST
India seeks Byju's reply on reasons for delayed filing of accounts
India sought reasons from Byju’s, the country’s most-valuable startup backed by Tiger Global Management, for not yet filing its audited financial accounts for the year ended March 2021, according to people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, the nation’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs sent a letter to Byju’s parent company asking them to explain the seventeen-month delay in filing audited accounts, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. (Full Report)
26 Aug 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Syrma SGS Technologies share listing today. Experts predict strong debut
Syrma SGS Technologies shares are going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO listing date has been fixed on Friday, 26th August 2022. The BSE website further informs that the equity shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. (Full Story)
26 Aug 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street rallies as countdown to Fed speech nears end
Stocks rallied Thursday as the countdown clicked closer to zero for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates.
The S&P 500 gained 58.35, or 1.4%, to 4,199.12 for its best day in nearly two weeks. Much of the lift came late in the day as traders made moves ahead of Friday morning's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which has long been circled on Wall Street's calendar.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.55, or 1%, to 33,291.78, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 207.74, or 1.7%, to 12,639.27. All three indexes trimmed their losses for the week, caused by Monday's tumble that was the worst for stocks in months.