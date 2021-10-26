Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

26 Oct 2021, 08:45 AM IST
Market view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
On Monday, the global set up was good and in fact we over surpassed SGX Nifty by kick-starting the week well above the 18200 mark. However, Nifty immediately erased all gains in the following ticks and due to aggravated selling in few heavyweights, we slid below the psychological level of 18000 in the opening hour itself. Things did not look good at one point but fortunately the oversold market started rebounding from lower levels to again reclaim the opening levels. During the second half, index remained in a small range to conclude the session on a flat note.
The banking space continues to outperform and today one of the giants ICICI BANK led from the front by clocking whopping single day gains over 10%. Honestly, if banking space had not provided such solid helping hand in last three days, the Nifty would have been considerably lower from the current levels. But this is how index balancing is done.
Going ahead, 18000 becomes a key support now and as long as we remain above it, there is no reason to worry for. However, we do not expect Nifty to give a complete recovery from hereon. Rather, 18250-18300 are to be seen as stiff hurdles and it would be a daunting task for the bulls to overcome it. As of now, banks have managed to defend our benchmark index but it has also moved quite a lot in such a short span. So if we see any profit booking there, it may not augur well for the bulls.
Apart from this, the midcap index continues to sulk and for the fifth straight session, we witnessed a decent correction in most of the high beta midcap counters. Considering the recent trend, we are certainly not used to such continuous correction in the broader market and hence, one needs stay light when it comes to these propositions.
26 Oct 2021, 08:31 AM IST
India may reach out to Asian peers for joint sourcing of oil
The government is drawing up a plan to counter the influence of the Saudi Arabia-led cartel on global crude oil supplies and pricing as petrol and diesel prices hit an all-time high in India.
The plan seeks to coordinate crude oil sourcing by state-run and private refiners before roping in other major Asian oil importers such as Japan and South Korea, said two government officials, seeking anonymity.
“After bringing public and private sector refiners together, we also plan to speak to major Asian energy buyers," said one of the two officials.
An earlier attempt to form a buyers’ collective between China and India, the world’s second- and third-largest oil importers, had failed to gain traction following border clashes between the two Asian neighbours last year. (Read here)
26 Oct 2021, 08:29 AM IST
Solar power tariffs may touch ₹2.7 a unit: Crisil
India’s solar power tariffs are expected to touch ₹2.6-2.7 per unit due to the increase in the goods and services tax (GST) on renewable energy equipment and a proposed customs duty on imported solar modules, according to Crisil Ratings.
A higher GST is being levied on cells, modules and inverters from 1 October after the 45th GST council meeting held on 17 September recommended increasing the GST on ‘Specified Renewable Energy Devices and parts’ from 5% to 12%.
This comes in the backdrop of solar tariffs firming up in the recent auctions rounds as compared to a record low of ₹1.99 per unit in December 2020. India’s solar tariffs are on an upswing due to factors such as higher commodity prices and a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules and 25% on solar cells to be imposed from April 2022.
26 Oct 2021, 08:21 AM IST
Oil takes breather after latest charge amid tight market
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather from a sustained rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of oil and its products.
Brent crude was down 20 cents or 0.2% at $85.79 a barrel in Asian trade, after gaining 0.5% on Monday. U.S. oil was down 21 cents or 0.3% at $83.55 a barrel, having finished unchanged the previous session after testing new highs.
26 Oct 2021, 07:54 AM IST
SGX Nifty inches higher
Trends on SGX Nifty futures indicate a positive opening for the Indian benchmark. Futures traded at 18,221.80, up 0.4%.
26 Oct 2021, 07:14 AM IST
Asian stocks higher tracking record Wall Street close
Asian equity markets were higher in early deals on Tuesday after a record S&P 500 close, as corporate earnings and progress on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda helped sentiment even as the debate over inflation risks intensified.
Equities were up in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures advanced, with Nasdaq 100 contracts outperforming. The tech-heavy gauge led U.S. gains overnight amid a Tesla Inc. rally to a $1 trillion market value. Facebook Inc. was higher in late trading on strong user growth and a pledge to buy back as much as $50 billion more in stock.
S&P 500 futures climbed 0.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.
Japan’s Topix index rose 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.5%. Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%.
Major Wall Street benchmarks hit fresh records on Monday, buoyed by a robust start to the U.S. corporate earnings season and an improving economic outlook.
A large proportion of S&P 500 companies are due to report results this week, including technology heavyweights Facebook, Apple Inc, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which have been the drivers of the market rally this year.
The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday as traders looked ahead to earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18% to 35,741.15, the S&P 500 gained 0.47% to 4,566.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9, to 15,226.71.