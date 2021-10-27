Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests muted start for Indian indices

Investors will eye earnings reports of Amazon, Apple, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina. Data on US wholesale inventories, durable goods, due later today, will also be in focus.
27 Oct 2021, 08:35 AM IST
Oil price check
Oil prices eased from overnight peaks, with Brent crude futures down 0.75% at $85.75 a barrel and U.S. crude down by the same margin to $84.02 a barrel.
27 Oct 2021, 08:28 AM IST
Indian OMCs hike petrol, diesel prices
Domestic petrol and diesel prices rose to record highs on Wednesday as oil marketing companies raised pump rates after a two-day pause.
In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates were raised 35 paise to ₹107.94 and ₹96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.
In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, up 34 paise, and diesel is being sold at ₹104.75 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol costs ₹104.83 per litre.
Among the four metros, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.
Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.
27 Oct 2021, 08:24 AM IST
Bombay HC respite for Zee in row with Invesco
Invesco’s demand that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd convene a special shareholders’ meeting to oust managing director Punit Goenka and recast the board is not legally compliant, the Bombay high court ruled, giving a breather to Zee group founder Subhash Chandra, who is battling a revolt against his family’s control of India’s largest publicly traded broadcaster.
However, an ongoing legal battle between the two parties in the National Company Law Tribunal will continue.
The company court will hear if Zee should be ordered to convene the shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.
27 Oct 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Stocks in news: Adani Ports And Sez, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Lupin, among others, are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings today.
27 Oct 2021, 07:58 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures down 50 points at 18,283.50
27 Oct 2021, 07:10 AM IST
Asian stocks dip as earnings, inflation weigh
Asian stocks edged lower Wednesday as traders weighed the latest US earnings reports amid lingering concerns about growth risks from elevated inflation and China’s indebted property sector.
Equities fell in Japan and South Korea and fluctuated in Australia. The S&P 500 eked out a record high, with United Parcel Service Inc. and General Electric Co. up on strong results. U.S. contracts wavered.
In China, authorities told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to alleviate China Evergrande Group’s deepening debt crisis. Separately, a top Chinese regulator called on companies to make “active preparations" to meet payments on their offshore bonds.
Investors are counting on earnings to support equity prices and so far the reporting season has been solid overall. But worries remain that over time rising raw material and wage costs and supply-chain snarls could crimp margins. Citigroup Inc. warned that profit growth may be close to peaking.
Australia's core inflation sped to its fastest annual pace since 2015 in the September quarter as price increases became more broad-based, a major surprise that led markets to wager heavily on earlier hikes in interest rates.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% in the third quarter and 3.0% for the year, much as expected.
Elsewhere, the U.S. cranked up tensions with China by banning China Telecom (Americas) Corp. On the virus front, a Food and Drug Administration panel gave its backing to the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine for young children.
S&P 500 futures were little changed in early deals in Asian trade. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16% at 29,058.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.05%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.5% and Hang Seng futures dropped 0.9%.