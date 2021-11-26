Market LIVE: SGX Nifty down 100 pts, hints at weak start for Indian indices

Shares of Tarsons Products are going to hit Indian bourses today. Also, RIL's shares will likely be in focus today after the deal with Aramco was called off. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months on Friday, while safe-haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher U.S. interest rates.
26 Nov 2021, 08:37:05 AM IST
Day trading guide for Friday
8 stocks to buy or sell today — 26th November
26 Nov 2021, 08:28:21 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged
Check what you need to pay in your city
26 Nov 2021, 08:20:18 AM IST
Oil skids on concerns of rising surplus in Q1
Oil prices slid more than 1% on Friday on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a coordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers, led by the United States.
Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session, falling 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $81.26 a barrel by 0130 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.35, or 1.7%, at $77.04 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday because of Thanksgiving holiday.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration announced plans on Tuesday to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with other large consuming nations, including China, India and Japan, to try to cool prices.
26 Nov 2021, 08:12:13 AM IST
Go Fashion IPO: Latest GMP and how to check share allocation
The finalisation of share allotment for Go Fashion IPO can be announced anytime today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,013.61 crore are advised to check their application status either at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is KFintech Private Limited. However, ahead of the share allotment announcement, Go Fashion share price has appreciated in the grey market. As per market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹475.
26 Nov 2021, 08:03:47 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain while Solana, Cardano dip. Check cryptocurrency prices today
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today were trading above the $58,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $58,590, up over 1%. Bitcoin had recently hit record high of around $69,000 and is up over 103% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Global crypto market cap surged slightly to $2.8 trillion, as per CoinGecko.
26 Nov 2021, 07:52:36 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, ITC, Latent View, JSW Energy
Here is the list of stocks that could be in focus in Tuesday's trade.
26 Nov 2021, 07:42:05 AM IST
SGX Nifty lower in early deals
SGX Nifty futures traded at17,467.50 in early deals, down 110 points or 0.63%, indicating a lower start for Indian benchmarks in Friday's trade.
26 Nov 2021, 07:32:43 AM IST
Havens rally on concern new covid-19 variant will derail recovery
Asian stocks, U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil fell Friday amid caution over a new coronavirus strain and growing predictions of faster Federal Reserve policy tightening to curb inflation.
Shares fell in Japan and Australia and wavered in South Korea, while S&P 500 futures retreated. Scientists in South Africa are studying the recently identified variant amid fears it could spread internationally. The rand weakened beyond 16 per dollar for the first time in a year.
Treasuries climbed, the dollar was around a 16-month high and the yen jumped. Traders are also grappling with expectations of a quicker exit from ultra-loose monetary settings as the pandemic recovery stirs price pressures.
Crude oil slid more than 1%, gold edged up and Bitcoin pushed past $59,000. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will have a shortened session Friday, which may narrow trading volumes.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!