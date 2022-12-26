Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect stable start as SGX Nifty trades in green

26 Dec 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Advent International acquires significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals, launches open offer
Advent International, a global private equity investor, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals(“Suven Pharma" or “Suven") from the Jasti family, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions. Post the completion of the acquisition, Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company, Cohance Lifesciences (“Cohance") with Suven, to build a leading end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets.
The merger will be evaluated by the board taking into consideration the strategic rationale and assertiveness to Suven’s public shareholders and will be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary approvals. (Read More)
26 Dec 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Bull vs bear: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 buy or sell stocks for today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today:
1] Ajanta Pharma: Buy at ₹1240, target ₹1268, stop loss ₹1224; and
2] Brigade Enterprises: Buy at ₹471, target ₹485, stop loss ₹465. (Read More)
26 Dec 2022, 07:42 AM IST
ONGC board revamp on lines of McKinsey suggestions
The Board of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is being revamped by merging two directorships into one and creating a new position of director for corporate affairs in an attempt to breathe fresh life into the state-owned behemoth that is increasingly looking beyond oil and gas, sources said.
ONGC Board presently has six directors for exploration, onshore operations, offshore operations, finance, human resources and technical and field services. It used to be headed by a chairman and managing director.
Government earlier this month appointed Arun Kumar Singh, who had recently retired as head of oil refining and fuel marketing company BPCL, as the chairman of ONGC but not as its managing director.
While this is the first instance of a 60-year-old retired person being appointed as the head of a bluechip state-owned firm, the government also initiated a board revamp. (PTI)
26 Dec 2022, 07:41 AM IST
World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher Says
The world faces a recession in 2023 higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause a number of economies to contract, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
The global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022 but will stall in 2023 as policy makers continue their fight against soaring prices, the British consultancy said in its annual World Economic League Table.
“It’s likely that the world economy will face recession next year as a result of the rises in interest rates in response to higher inflation," said Kay Daniel Neufeld, director and head of Forecasting at CEBR.
The report added that, “The battle against inflation is not won yet. We expect central bankers to stick to their guns in 2023 despite the economic costs. The cost of bringing inflation down to more comfortable levels is a poorer growth outlook for a number of years to come." (Bloomberg)
26 Dec 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Adani Group secures NDTV as Roys announce exit
Radhika and Prannoy Roy, the founders of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), agreed to sell 27.26% of the company to Adani Group despite initially opposing the takeover, giving the ports-to-power conglomerate majority control of the news broadcaster.
The departure of the Roys marks a significant turning point for the broadcaster that played a pivotal role in the growth of news television in India. The proposed deal will make Adani Group the majority shareholder of NDTV, with a 64.71% stake. The Roys will continue to own 5% of NDTV. (Read More)
26 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
LIC to look at composite license after Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill passes
The country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) could take a call on a composite license clause after the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill is passed by Parliament, sources said. An applicant may apply for registration of one or more classes/sub-classes of the insurance business of any category or type of insurer, according to the proposed bill.
However, reinsurers are prohibited from seeking registration of any other class of insurance business.
A composite license will allow insurers to undertake general and health insurance via a single entity. (Read More)
26 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
IFC proposes $400 million loan to HDFC
World Bank’s investment arm, International Finance Corporation (IFC) has proposed to make a $400 million (around ₹3,400 crore) loan to mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, with an aim to drive India’s green housing growth. The capital will help HDFC boost its green affordable housing portfolio, with 75% (around $300 million) of the proceeds earmarked for this sector, the company said in a statement. (Read More)
26 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
India Inc reconsiders WFH, hiring as covid cases go up
India Inc. is taking a cautious approach to its hiring plans in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in many countries, coupled with fears of a global recession. Companies in the tourism, hospitality, transport and real estate sectors are also considering work-from-home options if a fourth wave hits India.
“Hospitality, automobile, commercial and office real estate, Travel, transportation and mobility will be on high alert," said Anshuman Das, chief executive officer and co-founder of Careernet, a talent solutions provider. (Read More)
26 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street ends higher on Friday, Treasury yields rise after data flurry
Wall Street shuffled to a modestly higher close on Friday and Treasury yields advanced as investors digested a deluge of economic data ahead of the Christmas holiday long weekend, capping a week fraught with worries over the Fed's restrictive monetary policy and related recession fears.
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session green after waffling through much of the session, with investors showing little conviction as a raft of indicators pointed to economic softening, evidence that the Federal Reserve barrage of interest rate hikes were having their intended effect.
For the week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their third straight Friday-to-Friday losses.
As the remaining trading days in 2022 tick away, all three indexes appear set to close the books on their steepest annual percentage plunges since 2008, the darkest year of the global financial crisis.
A slew of data from the Commerce Department and the University of Michigan showed that while inflation appears to be cooling, so is consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the U.S. economy.
On the other hand, new home sales posted a surprise gain and consumer sentiment brightened.
But the data did little to move the needle regarding Fed policy expectations. (Reuters)