Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 1k pts, Nifty at 16.9k; Titan, Tata Steel top losers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks retreated Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a March interest-rate liftoff and the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive tightening
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shares of companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank, Indus Towers, Arvind, Birlasoft, Chalet Hotels, Coforge, Colgate-Palmolive, Dalmia Bharat, Exxaro Tiles, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Home First Finance Company, HSIL, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, CE Info Systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PSP Projects, Route Mobile, Transport Corporation of India, Vaibhav Global, Wabco India, and Wockhardt will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today.
27 Jan 2022, 09:43 AM ISTTop drags on Sensex
27 Jan 2022, 09:35 AM ISTIT, Pharma, Realty under pressure
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
27 Jan 2022, 09:27 AM ISTMost Sensex stocks in red
27 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM ISTNifty opens below 17,000
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
27 Jan 2022, 09:17 AM ISTMarkets at open
27 Jan 2022, 09:11 AM ISTSensex in pre-open
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
27 Jan 2022, 09:04 AM ISTNifty in pre-open
27 Jan 2022, 09:00 AM ISTDay trading guide for Thursday
27 Jan 2022, 08:51 AM ISTAGS Transact Tech IPO share allotment today
AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment is likely to get finalised today. In 3-day bidding, the public issue worth ₹680 crore was subscribed 7.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 3.08 times. According to market observers, AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹5. So, bidders are anxiously waiting for the announcement of share allocation. However, for information to the bidders, once the share allotment is announced, they need not to move from pillar tom post. They can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of AGS Transact Technologies IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
27 Jan 2022, 08:41 AM ISTAdani Wilmar IPO
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar's (AWL) public issue, comprising fresh equity shares, will open for subscription today and conclude on January 31. The price band of the three day share sale is fixed at ₹218-230 per share. On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar Ltd had raised ₹940 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
27 Jan 2022, 08:30 AM ISTBitcoin logs biggest jump since October on Fed's hawkish stance on rate hike
Bitcoin price rose the most in three months before paring gains in volatile trading after the Federal Reserve signaled that it will begin raising interest rates soon.
The largest cryptocurrency by market value climbed as much as 6.4% to $38,927, before seeing the gain cut by about half. The increase was the most since Oct. 15. Other risk assets fluctuated in value after the conclusion of the central bank’s policy meeting.
27 Jan 2022, 08:20 AM ISTStocks to Watch: IDFC, PNB, BHEL, Cipla
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
27 Jan 2022, 08:12 AM ISTFed Fallout Sends Sovereign Yields Soaring to Highs Across Asia
Bonds tumbled across Asia on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish pivot, with Australian and New Zealand benchmark yields spiking to fresh highs.
With growing expectations that the Fed’s stance will spur more rapid tightening from central banks across the world, New Zealand’s 10-year yield touched the highest since November 2018 while its Australian counterpart surged toward the peak of the country’s October bond market meltdown. Yields also moved higher in China, Japan and South Korea.
The sense that bonds globally face further sell-offs after last year’s worst rout since 2005 was reinforced by data showing a 31-year-high for New Zealand inflation. The region’s stocks also turned lower, a measure of global cross-asset volatility hit a one-year high and two-year Treasury yields extended their overnight jump during the Asian morning.
27 Jan 2022, 08:00 AM ISTSGX Nifty futures trading 271.50 points (1.57%) lower at 16,992.50 in early deals
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
27 Jan 2022, 07:51 AM ISTRupee slides to 1-month low against dollar on forex outflows
The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 18 paise to close at a nearly one-month low of 74.78 against the US dollar due to month-end dollar demand from oil importers, forex outflows and a stronger dollar in overseas markets. Investors' weak appetite for riskier assets also weighed on the rupee. Moreover, market participants are now eyeing the US Fed's meeting outcome for further cues. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.57 and a low of 74.80 during the session. The rupee finally settled at 74.78, down by 18 paise over its previous close of 74.60. This is the second straight session of loss for the local unit and the lowest closing level since December 27, 2021.
27 Jan 2022, 07:40 AM ISTIndian markets to resume trade today
India's currency, debt and equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Republic Day. The markets will resume trading today.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% higher at 17,277.95 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.64% at 57,858.15.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
27 Jan 2022, 07:31 AM ISTAsia stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed and Treasuries trimmed a drop Thursday as investors evaluated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a March interest-rate liftoff and the possibility of hikes at each policy meeting.
Equities fluctuated in Japan and slipped in Australia and South Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co. missed profit estimates. U.S. contracts edged higher after the fallout from the Fed wiped out a Wall Street rally on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at about 1.85% and the gap between five- and 30-year yields was around the narrowest since early 2019. Global bonds succumbed to losses, with the New Zealand 10-year yield hitting the highest since 2018. The dollar flirted with a one-month high.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!