Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 1k pts, Nifty at 16.9k; Titan, Tata Steel top losers

Stock Market Today: Indices ended in the green on 27 January.
LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:43 AM IST Sumit Chakraborty

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks retreated Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a March interest-rate liftoff and the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive tightening

Shares of companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank, Indus Towers, Arvind, Birlasoft, Chalet Hotels, Coforge, Colgate-Palmolive, Dalmia Bharat, Exxaro Tiles, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Home First Finance Company, HSIL, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, CE Info Systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PSP Projects, Route Mobile, Transport Corporation of India, Vaibhav Global, Wabco India, and Wockhardt will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today.

27 Jan 2022, 09:43 AM IST Top drags on Sensex

View Full Image
BSE Index Contribution
27 Jan 2022, 09:35 AM IST IT, Pharma, Realty under pressure

View Full Image
Nifty Sectoral Indices
27 Jan 2022, 09:27 AM IST Most Sensex stocks in red

View Full Image
BSE stocks
27 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM IST Nifty opens below 17,000

View Full Image
Nifty50
27 Jan 2022, 09:17 AM IST Markets at open

View Full Image
BSE Sensex down 800 points.
27 Jan 2022, 09:11 AM IST Sensex in pre-open

View Full Image
BSE
27 Jan 2022, 09:04 AM IST Nifty in pre-open

View Full Image
NSE
27 Jan 2022, 09:00 AM IST Day trading guide for Thursday

4 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th January

27 Jan 2022, 08:51 AM IST AGS Transact Tech IPO share allotment today

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment is likely to get finalised today. In 3-day bidding, the public issue worth 680 crore was subscribed 7.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 3.08 times. According to market observers, AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 5. So, bidders are anxiously waiting for the announcement of share allocation. However, for information to the bidders, once the share allotment is announced, they need not to move from pillar tom post. They can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of AGS Transact Technologies IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

27 Jan 2022, 08:41 AM IST Adani Wilmar IPO

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar's (AWL) public issue, comprising fresh equity shares, will open for subscription today and conclude on January 31. The price band of the three day share sale is fixed at 218-230 per share. On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar Ltd had raised 940 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Should you subscribe as issue opens today? GMP, key details here

27 Jan 2022, 08:30 AM IST Bitcoin logs biggest jump since October on Fed's hawkish stance on rate hike

Bitcoin price rose the most in three months before paring gains in volatile trading after the Federal Reserve signaled that it will begin raising interest rates soon.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value climbed as much as 6.4% to $38,927, before seeing the gain cut by about half. The increase was the most since Oct. 15. Other risk assets fluctuated in value after the conclusion of the central bank’s policy meeting.

27 Jan 2022, 08:20 AM IST Stocks to Watch: IDFC, PNB, BHEL, Cipla

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday.

27 Jan 2022, 08:12 AM IST Fed Fallout Sends Sovereign Yields Soaring to Highs Across Asia

Bonds tumbled across Asia on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish pivot, with Australian and New Zealand benchmark yields spiking to fresh highs.

With growing expectations that the Fed’s stance will spur more rapid tightening from central banks across the world, New Zealand’s 10-year yield touched the highest since November 2018 while its Australian counterpart surged toward the peak of the country’s October bond market meltdown. Yields also moved higher in China, Japan and South Korea.

The sense that bonds globally face further sell-offs after last year’s worst rout since 2005 was reinforced by data showing a 31-year-high for New Zealand inflation. The region’s stocks also turned lower, a measure of global cross-asset volatility hit a one-year high and two-year Treasury yields extended their overnight jump during the Asian morning.

27 Jan 2022, 08:00 AM IST SGX Nifty futures trading 271.50 points (1.57%) lower at 16,992.50 in early deals

27 Jan 2022, 07:51 AM IST Rupee slides to 1-month low against dollar on forex outflows

The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 18 paise to close at a nearly one-month low of 74.78 against the US dollar due to month-end dollar demand from oil importers, forex outflows and a stronger dollar in overseas markets. Investors' weak appetite for riskier assets also weighed on the rupee. Moreover, market participants are now eyeing the US Fed's meeting outcome for further cues. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.57 and a low of 74.80 during the session. The rupee finally settled at 74.78, down by 18 paise over its previous close of 74.60. This is the second straight session of loss for the local unit and the lowest closing level since December 27, 2021.

27 Jan 2022, 07:40 AM IST Indian markets to resume trade today

India's currency, debt and equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Republic Day. The markets will resume trading today.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% higher at 17,277.95 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.64% at 57,858.15.

27 Jan 2022, 07:31 AM IST Asia stocks mixed

Asian stocks were mixed and Treasuries trimmed a drop Thursday as investors evaluated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a March interest-rate liftoff and the possibility of hikes at each policy meeting.

Equities fluctuated in Japan and slipped in Australia and South Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co. missed profit estimates. U.S. contracts edged higher after the fallout from the Fed wiped out a Wall Street rally on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at about 1.85% and the gap between five- and 30-year yields was around the narrowest since early 2019. Global bonds succumbed to losses, with the New Zealand 10-year yield hitting the highest since 2018. The dollar flirted with a one-month high.

