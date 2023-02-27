Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on muted note; SGX Nifty is in red

27 Feb 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Vodafone Idea, Adani Ports, Paytm, IndiGo, ABB India, Piramal Enterprises, IEX, Edelweiss Financial Services, and NTPC
Rain Industries, Vesuvius India, and Foseco India will be among the stocks in focus as they will declare their December quarter earnings today.
27 Feb 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Pakistan govt raises policy interest rate by 200 bps for IMF bailout
Pakistan's government has agreed to increase the policy interest rate by 2% or 200 basis points to meet another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock USD 1.1 billion of the bailout package. Currently, the rate stands at 17%, according to The Express Tribune.
The decision by Pakistan authorities will push the interest rate to 19%, just below the previous record of 19.5% set in October 1996. Sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Finance said that a technical-level discussion had virtually taken place between Islamabad and the IMF review mission.
27 Feb 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Gautam Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble. Look at Anil Agarwal's Vedanta
Highly leveraged Indian tycoons are having a rough time. Gautam Adani’s $236 billion infrastructure empire has shrunk by more than three-fifths in a month. But while his relentless rise and spectacular fall hog headlines, a smaller storm may be brewing for another well-known magnate. Anil Agarwal’s once-London-listed Vedanta Resources Ltd. has a pile of debt, including a $1 billion bond due January. Yet, his most recent attempt to trim the load has upset the one partner he can’t afford to annoy: New Delhi.
Around this time last year, when the US Federal Reserve was still to begin raising interest rates to tame inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine had started to send commodities surging to their best quarter in more than three decades, Agarwal was toying with the idea of merging debt-laden Vedanta Resources with its cash-rich, Mumbai-listed unit, Vedanta Ltd. That plan, which was reported by Bloomberg News, didn't go anywhere.
27 Feb 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Railways eyes private funding to redevelop 15 stations
Indian Railways is exploring a new public-private partnership (PPP) model to attract private investment to redevelop railway stations, two people aware of the development said. Under this model, investors would receive up to 40% of the total project cost as viability-gap funding (VGF) and be allowed to use the space above platforms and tracks commercially.
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), an Indian Railways unit, plans to run pilots at 15 stations, including Vijayawada and Anand Vihar, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. Based on the experience, the model will be finetuned and implemented across other major stations, they added.
27 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM IST
SGX Nifty to dollar rates: Global market triggers that may dominate stock market today
US stocks suffered from daily losses last Friday, witnessing heavy selling pressure and extended its weekly rout following data that showed the core PCE rose at the highest rate in six months. The US dollar continue to remain strong as the Dollar Index sustained above 105 levels despite profit booking trigger in early morning deals on Monday. Signaling further weakness in Indian stock markets, SGX Nifty has opened lower at 17,505.
Here we list out key global market triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today:
27 Feb 2023, 07:33 AM IST
FCI sold 18 lakh tonne wheat at auctions to contain prices
Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 18.05 lakh tonne of wheat in open market after the government decided to augment the supply of foodgrain in the markets to contain the rising wheat and wheat flour prices.
Of the sold wheat at three auctions that were held so far, about 11 lakh tonne of wheat has already been lifted by successful bidders which is available in the market.
On January 25, the government announced its agency FCI would offload 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from the central pool in the markets under the Open Market Sale Scheme, within the next two months, to contain the rising domestic prices of the staple foodgrain.
The commencement of the e-auction of wheat in the open market to cool the staple food grain's prices has already left an impact as the government said the prices retreated over 10 per cent in the past week. (ANI)
27 Feb 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices
Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed.
West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) was trading at $76.36 a barrel, 4 cents, or 0.05% higher, while Brent crude futures was down 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $83.14 a barrel at 0114 GMT.
Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March versus February, exceeding its previously announced production cuts of 5% of its output during the month.
Despite oil inventories in the United States at their highest since May 2021, the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting signalling further monetary tightening and a strong rally in the dollar last week, prices edged higher early on Monday before paring some gains.
"Oil looks like it wants to stay in a trading range until we have a clearer outlook with China's COVID reopening and on how bad of a recession the Fed will induce for the U.S. economy," said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. (Reuters)
27 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Adani's loans under RBI watch
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping a close eye on loans to the Adani group, with regulatory officials directing lenders to provide weekly updates on their financial exposure to the group’s enterprises, a person aware of the development said.
Last month, RBI asked banks to share data on exposure to the Adani group after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged accounting fraud and stock manipulation at its companies. While the conglomerate has strongly denied the allegations, the group has shed more than $120 billion in market value since the allegations were made on 24 January.
27 Feb 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Govt may ask HZL to explore share swap, rights issues
Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) should explore alternative financial strategies other than handing out cash for the proposed $2.98 billion acquisition of Vedanta Ltd’s zinc assets, a government official aware of the plans said.
The government may ask HZL to consider share swaps, warrants or rights issues to purchase these assets rather than using cash reserves, the official said on condition of anonymity.
"We understand that the company needs to acquire mines to grow its business, but that should not be done through a cash acquisition. There are these options which the company can exercise. The government is a stakeholder in the company and has the right to cash reserves, and we will not let them use it for a related-party transaction," the official said.
27 Feb 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Stocks drop on Friday, send Wall Street to its worst week of the year
Another cold reminder that inflation remains hotter than hoped sent Wall Street skidding Friday, and stocks closed out their worst week since early December.
The S&P 500 fell 1.1% to cap its third straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as many as 510 points before closing down 336 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7%.
Stocks have dropped through February as a stream of reports have shown everything from inflation to the job market to spending by shoppers is staying hotter than expected. That’s forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will have to take interest rates and then how long to keep them there.
Higher rates can drive down inflation, but they also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy. They likewise hurt prices for stocks and other investments.
The latest reminder came Friday after a report showed that the measure of inflation preferred by the Fed came in higher than expected. It said prices were 4.7% higher in January than a year earlier, after ignoring costs for food and energy because they can swing more quickly than others. That was an acceleration from December’s inflation rate, showing the wrong momentum, and it was higher than economists’ expectations of 4.3%.
It echoed other reports from earlier in the month that showed inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels was higher than expected in January. (AP)