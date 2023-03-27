Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on positive note; SGX Nifty in green

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Global banking crisis will continue to weight in on investor sentments

Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices are expected to begin higher on Monday as SGX Nifty is trading in the green. Wall Street ended higher on Friday and Asian markets are also trading in the green in the morning trading on Monday.