Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

27 Apr 2022, 08:26 AM IST
27 Apr 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
U.S. shares tumbled on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq posting its steepest one-day rout since September 2020, while European stocks extended losses for a third session as investors warily awaited U.S. tech earnings and fretted over global growth.
China's COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve tightening continued to damp risk appetite and lifted the dollar to new two-year highs.
Oil prices rebounded in volatile trading and gold prices rose on safe-haven buying.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower, closing at its lowest since late 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.38% to end at 33,240.18 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.81% to 4,175.2.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% to 12,490.74.
Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp both fell almost 4% ahead of their results after the closing bell. About a third of S&P 500 companies are set to report results this week.
The MSCI world equity index fell 13.6 points, or 2.03%, to 655.01.
The pan-Europe STOXX 600 index closed lower, with technology stocks down 2.3% at six-week lows and banks dropping 2.3%. The index had rallied up to 1% earlier in the session amid strong earnings from companies including Swiss bank UBS and shipping giant Maersk
China's blue-chip index fell another 0.8% after its worst day in two years on Monday, even as the central bank vowed to step up prudent monetary policy support, particularly for small firms hit by COVID-19.
Three-fourths of Beijing's 22 million people lined up for COVID-19 tests as the Chinese capital raced to stamp out a nascent outbreak and avert the city-wide lockdown that debilitated Shanghai for a month.
27 Apr 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Gold edges lower on dollar strength
Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar held ground at its highest in more than two years and pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,903.16 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,905.80.
27 Apr 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Tesla loses $126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost $126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc.
Tesla is not involved in the Twitter deal, yet its shares have been targeted by speculators after Musk declined to disclose publicly where his cash for the acquisition is coming from. The 12.2% drop in Tesla's shares on Tuesday equated to a $21 billion drop in the value of his Tesla stake, the same as the $21 billion in cash he committed to the Twitter deal.
Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said that worries about upcoming stock sales by Musk and the possibility that he is becoming distracted by Twitter weighed on Tesla shares. "This (is) causing a bear festival on the name," he said.
27 Apr 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Wall Street banks cut China corporate profit forecasts as Covid drags
Equity investors are bracing for a flurry of earnings reports and forecasts that will offer clues on how China’s companies are being impacted by the recent Covid flareup.
About a quarter of China’s more than 4,700 onshore-listed companies have published first-quarter results, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While firms have until the end of the month to disclose earnings, analysts are slashing forecasts as stringent lockdowns pressure supply chains and chill consumption.
Stocks are showing the strain in a market where the benchmark CSI 300 Index is down 23% this year. Solar panel component maker Sungrow Power Supply Co. posted lower-than-expected earnings last week, triggering a 28% plunge in its shares over two days. Battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. delayed results, sparking a 9% decline in shares this week.
27 Apr 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Xi calls for ‘all out’ infrastructure push to boost economy
China’s President Xi Jinping made a bold commitment to boost infrastructure construction, the latest pledge by officials to bolster the economy as it gets hammered by a series of Covid-related lockdowns.
All-out efforts must be made to spur infrastructure spending, Xi said Tuesday at a meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. Infrastructure was a pillar of economic and social development, Xi added, according to a report from the state-run Xinhua News Agency.
The meeting decided the country’s infrastructure was still incompatible with the demand for national development and security, according to Xinhua. Strengthening infrastructure construction in an all-round way is of great significance to ensuring national security, expanding domestic demand and other objectives, it said.
27 Apr 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Tokyo's Nikkei index slips more than 2% in early trade
Tokyo's key Nikkei index slipped more than two percent in early trade Wednesday extending a rout on Wall Street where fears grew over a global economic slowdown.
The Nikkei 225 index was down 2.33 percent, or 621.90 points, at 26,078.21 about 10 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 1.86 percent, or 34.91 points, at 1,843.60.
"Japanese shares are starting with a huge drop following falls on Wall Street" where all three major indexes plunged "due to growing worries over the global economic slowdown as China expanded the lockdown" of Shanghai, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.
Worse-than-expected US indicators including durable goods orders in March also weighed on the market, he added.
27 Apr 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Dollar nears pandemic peaks as investors seek safety
The dollar stood at its highest level since the early days of the pandemic on Wednesday and was heading for its best month since 2015, supported by the prospect of U.S. rate hikes and on safe-haven flows fanned by slowing growth in China and Europe.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, sat by its overnight high of 102.37, the strongest it has been since March 2020.
The euro fell below its pandemic lows to $1.0635 in early trade, a five-year trough, on fears for energy security and Europe's growth after Russia's Gazprom said it would halt gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria later in the day.
Commodity currencies have also been sold in favour of the greenback, driving the New Zealand dollar close to its lowest levels of this year at $0.6562 and the Australian dollar to a two-month low of $0.7119.
27 Apr 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Stocks fall as outlook for economic growth dims
Stocks fell Wednesday as mixed corporate earnings, China’s Covid struggles and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening all pointed to a deteriorating economic outlook.
Equities retreated in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. equity futures wavered after the S&P 500 slid to a six-week low and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 plumbed levels last seen in 2021.
The risk aversion bolstered sovereign bonds in Australia and New Zealand. Treasuries pared some of a sharp rally from Tuesday that was led by shorter maturities. A dollar gauge was around the highest mark in nearly two years.
The euro touched the weakest level versus the greenback since 2017 amid worries that Moscow may choke gas flows to Europe, hurting the region’s growth in the ongoing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.