Market LIVE Update: Indian indices may consolidate; SGX Nifty in green

Benchmark Indian equity indices are set for a volatile start. Asian stocks were steady early Thursday after gains in U.S. shares tied to the economic reopening from the pandemic. The dollar and Treasury yields held an advance.
27 May 2021, 09:07:55 AM IST
Market pre-opening
The Sensex was at 51,097.38, up 79.86 points, or 0.16% at market pre-opening, while the Nifty was at 15,301.45, up 93.00 points, or 0.61% on Thursday.
27 May 2021, 09:00:54 AM IST
Dominica has agreed for Choksi's repatriation to India: Antigua PM
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who has been found in Dominica, will be repatriated to India and Indian authorities are in touch with those in Dominica. Choksi went missing on Sunday from Antigua and a manhunt was launched by the Antigua police. On late Wednesday, Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, confirmed his being found in Dominicia.
27 May 2021, 08:52:06 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
BPCL, Burger King India, Cadila, Gati, Jaypee Infratech, and five other stocks that may be in the news today. (Read here)
27 May 2021, 08:43:50 AM IST
Cyclone Yaas reaches Jharkhand; heavy rain alert in these three states
The cyclonic storm Yaas, which made landfall yesterday morning, has weakened into deep depression and will weaken further into a depression during next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its early morning update posted on Twitter. The cyclone made landfall yesterday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha. Currently, the cyclonic storm lay over south Jharkhand. (Read here)
27 May 2021, 08:38:13 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a day's pause. Check latest rates here
After a day's hiatus, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on Thursday. Petrol rate in Mumbai neared ₹100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again. Petrol prices have been increased by around 23 paise and diesel by around 30 paise, according to state-run fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data. (Read here)
27 May 2021, 08:25:45 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to consolidate on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday the BSE Sensex climbed 379.99 points or 0.75% at 51,017.52.
The Nifty is away from its record high just by a hairline, ending at 15,301.45, up 93 points or 0.61%. It had previously hit its life high at 15,431.75 on 16 February.
27 May 2021, 08:17:47 AM IST
SoftBank CEO Son's pay fell by half last year
SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's remuneration for the past business year fell by 52% to 100 million yen ($915,000) including basic pay, a filing from the Japanese conglomerate showed on Thursday.
The disclosure ahead of SoftBank's annual general meeting on June 23 follows a turbulent year which saw the group pounded by the COVID-19 pandemic before rebounding to record profit on market appetite for its technology investments.
27 May 2021, 08:03:02 AM IST
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde" and “Shark Tank," with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch.
Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company's second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.
The deal is the latest in the media industry that's aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney . AT&T and Discovery announced last week that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.
27 May 2021, 07:48:29 AM IST
Asian stocks steady
Asian stocks were steady early Thursday after gains in US shares tied to the economic reopening from the pandemic. The dollar and Treasury yields held an advance. Equities dipped in Japan and South Korea but rose in Australia. Traders will be monitoring China to see if stocks and the currency extend a rally.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:32 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index dipped 0.4%
SGV nifty was down 0.34%
27 May 2021, 07:35:28 AM IST
S&P 500 gains
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before.
The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks. The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,323.05. The blue-chip index swung between a gain of 97 points and a 41-point slide. The Nasdaq added 80.82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 43.52 points, or 2%, to 2,249.27.
