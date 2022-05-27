Share Market LIVE: Indian indices may open higher tracking SGX Nifty

Indian indices may open higher tracking SGX Nifty which was in the green. Markets had closed higher on Thursday, after snapping a three-day losing streak. Stocks in Asia were buoyed Friday by a rebound on Wall Street.
27 May 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: BPCL, Hindalco, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Power, Nykaa, Bharti Airtel, Union Bank
Aarti Industries, Gail India, General Insurance, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Industries, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Lemon Tree, PB Fintech, Oil India, Jubilant Industries, Nykaa, and Ruchi Soya are some of the companies that will also be in focus as they announce their earnings today. (Read here)
27 May 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Cheaper steel to delay auto price hikes, but no cut likely
Recent government measures to rein in steel prices might price hikes for automobiles, but will not lead to lower prices, as input cost pressures remain elevated, automakers said.
Over the weekend, the union finance ministry imposed 15% export duty on steel, which constitutes more than 80% of a truck’s raw material and about 75% for cars. With enough steel stocks available in the domestic market, automakers expect to get a better deal from steel manufacturers in the next quarter.
27 May 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Oil prices ease
Oil prices eased slightly in early Asian trade after surging to a two-month high in the previous session as investors focused on signs of tight global supply.
Brent crude futures fell 11 cents to $117.29 a barrel. WTI crude futures for July delivery fell 19 cents to $113.90 a barrel.
27 May 2022, 07:59 AM IST
CBIC moves to check coercive tax practices
Troubled by complaints about alleged coercive action by tax inspectors, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has warned of disciplinary action against officials facing complaints of high-handed behaviour.
CBIC clarified that recovery of tax dues can be made only after issuing a notice and an adjudication order. (Full report)
27 May 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Indian indices may open in the green
Indian stock indices may open higher on Friday tracking SGX Nifty which was in the green. Markets had closed higher on Thursday, after snapping a three-day losing streak. Sensex ended at 54,252.53, up 503.27, while Nifty settled at 16,170 points, up 0.9%.
27 May 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Asia stocks gain
Stocks in Asia were buoyed Friday by a rebound on Wall Street and better-than-expected earnings at Chinese technology companies. Nikkei 225 index was up 1.29%; Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.1%; Hang Seng Index gained 2.6%; Shanghai Composite Index rose
27 May 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Wall Street ends firm
US shares rose on Thursday and the dollar edged lower, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting indicated the central bank would remain flexible and might pause rate hikes later in the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.91 points, or 1.61%, to 32,637.19; the S&P 500 ained 79.11 points, or 1.99%, to 4,057.84; and the Nasdaq Composite added 305.91 points, or 2.68%, to 11,740.65.