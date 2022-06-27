Market Live: Sensex opens 600 pts higher, Nifty near 15,900 amid positive cues

27 Jun 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Nifty50 rises above 15,850; TechM, Wipro, Tata Motors top gainers
27 Jun 2022, 09:22 AM IST
Sensex opens around 600 points higher amid positive Asian trends
27 Jun 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Nifty50 at pre-open: Trades above 15,900; Hindalco, ICICI Bank top gainers
27 Jun 2022, 09:10 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open: Gains close to 750 points; All 30 stocks in the green
27 Jun 2022, 08:54 AM IST
FPIs' exodus continues; pull out ₹46,000 cr from Indian equities in June so far
Foreign investors continue to desert Indian equity markets and pulled out close to ₹46,000 crore so far this month following monetary policy tightening by the Reserve Bank and US Federal Reserve, high oil prices and volatile rupee.
The net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached ₹2.13 lakh crore unitll now in 2022, data with depositories showed.
Given the policy normalisation narrative by the US Fed and other major central banks, coupled with high oil prices and volatile Rupee, FPIs are likely to stay away from emerging market assets, Hitesh Jain, Lead Analyst - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities, said.
FPIs inflow will only resume once there is visibility on the peak of bond yields in the US and an end to Fed rate hikes, he added.
Moreover, FPIs are likely to sell more if the current trend of rising dollar and bond yields persists, said VK Vijayakumar, Cheif Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
27 Jun 2022, 08:45 AM IST
27 Jun 2022, 08:34 AM IST
These 4 stocks are under F&O ban on NSE today. Details inside
A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, June 27, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
27 Jun 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Gold rises as G7 nations move to ban bullion imports from Russia
old prices firmed on Monday, as some Western nations' plans to ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, signalled potentially tighter supplies of bullion. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,828.99 per ounce by 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,830.90.
27 Jun 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Australian shares extend gains as financials, miners advance
Australian shares jumped on Monday, with heavyweight financials leading the gains as investors shrugged off recession fears amid looming rate hikes, while strong iron ore prices boosted miners.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.5% to 6,676.5 by 0106 GMT, extending gains to a third session. Investors also took cues from Friday's strong gains in global stocks, as a recent slide in commodity prices eased worries about soaring inflation and the rate hike outlook.
27 Jun 2022, 08:05 AM IST
London copper prices gain on China demand hopes
London copper prices rose on Monday as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China raised hopes of a revival in demand, although fears of a global economic slowdown due to rapid interest rate hikes limited gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $8,452.50 a tonne, as of 0156 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since February 2021 at $8,122.50 in the previous session. The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai was flat at 64,430 yuan ($9,627.63) a tonne.
27 Jun 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Crude oil fluctuates as traders monitor G-7, recession concerns
Oil fluctuated near $107 a barrel as investors monitored developments from the gathering of Group of Seven leaders, while fears of a demand-sapping recession continued to hang over the market.
West Texas Intermediate swung between gains and losses after rising 3.2% on Friday. The US benchmark still posted its first back-to-back weekly loss since April. The G-7 will commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia, and is weighing a price cap on the nation’s oil.
Oil is heading for its first monthly decline since November on escalating fears about a global slowdown as central banks hike interest rates to combat surging inflation. Retail prices for products like gasoline haven’t fallen anywhere near as fast as crude, however, due to a shortage of capacity to make fuels.
27 Jun 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Asian stocks buoyed by Wall Street gains as easing oil cools inflation fears
Stocks gained in Asia on Monday amid improved risk sentiment after Wall Street rebounded strongly at the end of last week as oil prices eased, tempering fears of prolonged inflation and the accompanying aggressive Federal Reserve tightening.
Treasury yields remained subdued and the dollar hovered near the lowest in more than a week as investors continued to assess the outlook for U.S. rate hikes, and the potential for a recession.
Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.04%, while Australia's benchmark jumped 1.69%.
Chinese blue chips rose 0.54% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.46%.
South Korea's Kospi gained 1.65%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 1.31%.
However, U.S. stock futures point to a 0.25% decline when those markets reopen. On Friday, the S&P 500 surged more than 3%, adding to an almost 1% gain on Thursday.
27 Jun 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Stocks climb, treasuries steady as crude oil falls
Stocks extended a climb Monday though questions remain about how long the equity bear market can be kept at bay amid high inflation, monetary tightening and the risk of a recession.
Shares rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. US futures declined in the wake of a more than 3% surge on Wall Street on Friday that cemented the best week for global equities in a month.
Treasuries were steady. Yields have retreated from June highs as growth worries take center stage, leaving the US 10-year rate at 3.13%. Whether that marks the end of the Treasury bear market is another live debate.
A gauge of the dollar was little changed, while the yen posted modest gains.
Oil dropped to about $106 a barrel, sapped again by concerns about demand. Traders are also monitoring a summit of the Group of Seven leaders, who plan to commit to indefinite support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. The G-7 in addition is weighing a price cap on Russian oil.
27 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending strong rallies on Wall Street, where the weakening economic outlook moderated expectations on central bank monetary tightening.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.02 percent, or 271.10 points, at 26,763.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.00 percent, or 18.60 points, at 1,885.32.
The dollar fetched 135.00 yen, against 135.17 yen in New York late Friday.