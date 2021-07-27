Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a positive start on Tuesday. On Monday, Tata Motors reported lower net profit amid fall in chip supplies, while Axis Bank rpeorted a rose in Q1 earnings. Indian lenders' nonperforming assets decline to ₹8.34 trillion at March-end accoridng to the ministry of finance. Canara Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Dixon Tech, Dr Reddy's, IIFL FInance, IndusInd Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Karnataka Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Sanofi India, Torrent Pharma, TTK Prestige, UCO Bank will report their Q1 earnings today.
27 Jul 2021, 08:56:08 AM IST
Crypto prices today: Bitcoin tumbles after reaching $40,000, ether, dogecoin down 5%
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices fell after surging to $40,000 level after speculation that Amazon may be entering the cryptocurrency sector after it posted a job seeking a “digital currency and blockchain product lead." The five-week intra-day high reached Monday comes after a long slide where it dipped under $30,000 from an April high of nearly $65,000. (Read here)
27 Jul 2021, 08:40:33 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to remain in consolidation mode on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,852.27, down 123.53 points or 0.23%. The Nifty closed at 15,824.45, down 31.60 points or 0.20%. (Read here)
27 Jul 2021, 08:21:50 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today remain steady
Fuel prices remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday, however, remained at the record high levels. Petrol is retailing at ₹101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.83 per litre, whereas diesel at ₹97.45 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at ₹102.08 per litre and diesel prices at ₹93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at ₹102.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.39 per litre. (Read here)
27 Jul 2021, 08:17:29 AM IST
Bajaj Auto, Pierer Industrie AG to rejig shareholding in KTM
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said it has reached an agreement its Austrian partner Pierer Industrie AG for simplifying their shareholding pattern in premium bike maker KTM through a two-step transfer of their stakes to a new holding company. Earlier, PIERER Mobility AG (PMAG) and Bajaj Auto's 100% Netherlands subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV), held 51.7% and 48%, respectively in KTM AG. Pierer Industrie AG holds over 65.29% in PMAG.
27 Jul 2021, 08:03:01 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra, L&T, Hudco, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
27 Jul 2021, 07:54:15 AM IST
Tesla delivers $1bn net income, tops analysts’ profit forecasts
Tesla Inc. reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, as strong sales of its electric vehicles fattened margins and delivered $1 billion in net income, a milestone for the 18-year-old company. Profit more than tripled to $1.45 a share on an adjusted basis, swelling as vehicles sales rebounded from pandemic shutdowns last year, the Palo Alto, California-based automaker said Monday. That beat the 97-cent average of analysts’ estimates and marked the eighth straight quarter of profit for Tesla. (Bloomberg)
27 Jul 2021, 07:41:50 AM IST
Asian markets witness mixed start
Asian stocks made modest gains early Tuesday as traders assessed steep losses in Chinese stocks sparked by Beijing’s sweeping regulatory overhaul as well as another record close on Wall Street. Shares rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. US stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 hit a new peak, with Tesla Inc. the latest firm to post better-than-expected results. The Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended at all-time highs.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.
The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.1%
Japan’s Topix index added 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5%
South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.8%
Hang Seng Index futures were little changed earlier
SGX Nifty was down 0.17%
27 Jul 2021, 07:29:22 AM IST
Wall Street closes at record highs, propelled by Tesla earnings
U.S. equities extended their run to all-time highs on Monday, with with megacap technology companies leading the way higher as investors weighed the outlook for growth at the start of a busy week of earnings and policy updates. Tesla Inc. was among those providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500, rising for the first time in four sessions and then extending gains in postmarket trading after second-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates. Gains in other heavyweights set to report earnings later this week including Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. also propelled the benchmark index.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 4:09 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%
The MSCI World index was little changed
