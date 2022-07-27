Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect gloomy start; SGX Index flat

Stock Market Today: Fed Rate Hike to Weigh on the Market
LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 08:53 AM ISTVijay Kishore

  • Share Market LIVE Update: Indian benchmark indices expect another negative start on Monday as the Fed rate hike is expected to weigh in on the market. The Asian market had a slow start following a drop in US indices on Tuesday.

The Asian market followed Wall Street on Wednesday and started the day in the red. US stock indices dropped Tuesday on a flurry of mixed earnings reports. The market has its eye on the Fed meeting this week and key earnings reports in the coming days including Facebook.

27 Jul 2022, 08:53 AM IST Bajaj Auto expects domestic motorcycle biz to improve, but exports to take a hit in Q2

Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto expects its performance in the domestic motorcycle market to improve with improving supply of semi-conductor chips in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, a top company official said. On the other hand, the company, which exports half of what it produces to the global markets, will see international shipments slow down in the quarter as fears of a global recession plays spoilsport and several global economies stare at a slowdown.

27 Jul 2022, 08:36 AM IST British Indian spice firm acquired by UK’s Premier Foods

The Spice Tailor, an award-winning Indian spice company created a decade ago by a British Indian couple, is to be acquired by UK manufacturer Premier Foods for an initial consideration of GBP 43.8 million.

Premier Foods, which owns several iconic food brands including producing Cadbury cakes under licence, said the acquisition of the company known for its premium and authentic Indian meal kits is aligned with the company’s growth strategy.

27 Jul 2022, 08:35 AM IST Stocks to Watch: L&T, Asian Paints, Tata Power, Bajaj Auto, JSW Energy

Bajaj Finance, Colgate Palmolive, Biocon, Maruti Suzuki India, JSW Holdings, and Tata Motors will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today. (Full Report)

27 Jul 2022, 08:24 AM IST Strong growth in sales in India during H1'22: Unilever

The Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever on Tuesday said its sales grew strongly in the priority market of India in the first half of 2022. The company reported an underlying sales growth of 8.1% in the January-June period of 2022 to 29.6 billion euros, said an earning statement by Unilever. While Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in most markets, the lockdown in China affected consumers, particularly in the second quarter.

27 Jul 2022, 08:20 AM IST Multibagger stock: BSE listed share to debut on NSE today. Details here

In a bid to continue its commitment towards the stakeholders of the company, Dynamic Cables Ltd (DCL), a Jaipur based wire and cables manufacturer, has announced listing approval of its equity shares on National Stock Exchange (NSE). Company shares are presently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (Scrip code: 540795). Company was listed on BSE SME Exchange through its IPO in December 2017 and migrated to main board on October 1, 2020. (Full Report)

27 Jul 2022, 08:11 AM IST Microsoft soothes market fears with forecast for strong revenue growth

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday forecast revenue this fiscal year would grow by double digits, driven by demand for cloud computing services and sending shares up 5%. The strong outlook shows Microsoft continues to benefit from the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work models and comes at a time when investors are bracing for an economic downturn, with inflation roaring and consumers cutting spending.

27 Jul 2022, 08:10 AM IST Kotak Securities Market Wrap: The correction wave is likely to continue till 16400-16350

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd: Traders were nervous ahead of the US Federal Reserve meet on rate decision on Wednesday and hence trimmed their position by dumping IT, banking and realty stocks. As the market has already risen continuously last week, investors are booking profit given the overall negative sentiment. Technically, on intraday charts, the Nifty has maintained a lower top formation and also formed a bearish candle on daily charts, which suggests further correction from the current levels. For traders, 16600 would act as an immediate resistance level and below the same, the correction wave is likely to continue till 16400-16350. A fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the 16600 breakout. Above which, the index could retest the level of 16700-16735.

27 Jul 2022, 07:48 AM IST Coca-Cola witnesses strong growth in India in Q2

Global soft drinks major Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday said its India business recorded the best-ever volumetrically growth in the second quarter. It reported unit case volume growth in the June quarter, helped by its sparkling soft drinks portfolio and fruit drink brand Maaza.

In the second quarter, Coca-Cola Company's sparkling soft drinks grew 8 per cent, which was "primarily led by India, Mexico and Brazil", said the Atlanta-headquartered firm in its global earnings released on Tuesday.

27 Jul 2022, 07:48 AM IST Jet Airways starts hiring pilots for A320, 737NG and 737Max aircraft

Jet Airways on Tuesday started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.

The airline -- which received air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20 -- is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing.

27 Jul 2022, 07:42 AM IST Trai seeks views on reduction of telecom licence entry fee, clubbing bank guarantees

Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday floated a consultation paper on reducing entry fee for telecom licences and clubbing of financial and performance bank guarantees.

At present, there is a different entry fee charged for unified telecom licences and licences for virtual network operators.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on reducing the entry fee and making it uniform for all kinds of permits.

27 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST 5G spectrum auction: India expects record revenue after $18 billion bids

India received bids worth 1.45 trillion rupees ($18.2 billion) on the first day of an auction for 5G airwaves where firms led by some of Asia’s richest men, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, competed for rights that could decide who dominates the digital era. (Full Report)

27 Jul 2022, 07:31 AM IST IMF sharply lowers India’s FY23 growth forecast  to  7.4%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s economic growth forecast to 7.4% from 8.2% it estimated in April, citing the economy’s vulnerability to external shocks and rapid monetary policy tightening.

In its latest World Economic Outlook update, IMF suggested policymakers prioritize taming inflation through further monetary policy tightening. The IMF also cut the global growth outlook and warned that the world may soon be on the brink of a recession. Global economic expansion will likely slow to 3.2% this year, slower than the 3.6% forecast by the fund in April, the IMF said. (Full Report)

27 Jul 2022, 07:28 AM IST Tokyo markets open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday with investors taking cues from a cut to profit estimates by US retail giant Walmart, which helped drag down US markets. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.44%, or 120.43 points, to 27,534.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.31%, or 5.98 points, to 1,937.19.

27 Jul 2022, 07:27 AM IST US stocks fall on signs of weakening consumer health

Wall Street stocks tumbled Tuesday on worries about weakening consumer health following Walmart's downgrade of its earnings outlook and lacklustre US economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of 0.7% at 31,761.54. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 3,921.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.9% to 11,562.57.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!