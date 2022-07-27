Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect gloomy start; SGX Index flat

27 Jul 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Bajaj Auto expects domestic motorcycle biz to improve, but exports to take a hit in Q2
Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto expects its performance in the domestic motorcycle market to improve with improving supply of semi-conductor chips in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, a top company official said. On the other hand, the company, which exports half of what it produces to the global markets, will see international shipments slow down in the quarter as fears of a global recession plays spoilsport and several global economies stare at a slowdown.
27 Jul 2022, 08:36 AM IST
British Indian spice firm acquired by UK’s Premier Foods
The Spice Tailor, an award-winning Indian spice company created a decade ago by a British Indian couple, is to be acquired by UK manufacturer Premier Foods for an initial consideration of GBP 43.8 million.
Premier Foods, which owns several iconic food brands including producing Cadbury cakes under licence, said the acquisition of the company known for its premium and authentic Indian meal kits is aligned with the company’s growth strategy.
27 Jul 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: L&T, Asian Paints, Tata Power, Bajaj Auto, JSW Energy
Bajaj Finance, Colgate Palmolive, Biocon, Maruti Suzuki India, JSW Holdings, and Tata Motors will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today. (Full Report)
27 Jul 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Strong growth in sales in India during H1'22: Unilever
The Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever on Tuesday said its sales grew strongly in the priority market of India in the first half of 2022. The company reported an underlying sales growth of 8.1% in the January-June period of 2022 to 29.6 billion euros, said an earning statement by Unilever. While Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in most markets, the lockdown in China affected consumers, particularly in the second quarter.
27 Jul 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Multibagger stock: BSE listed share to debut on NSE today. Details here
In a bid to continue its commitment towards the stakeholders of the company, Dynamic Cables Ltd (DCL), a Jaipur based wire and cables manufacturer, has announced listing approval of its equity shares on National Stock Exchange (NSE). Company shares are presently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (Scrip code: 540795). Company was listed on BSE SME Exchange through its IPO in December 2017 and migrated to main board on October 1, 2020. (Full Report)
27 Jul 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Microsoft soothes market fears with forecast for strong revenue growth
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday forecast revenue this fiscal year would grow by double digits, driven by demand for cloud computing services and sending shares up 5%. The strong outlook shows Microsoft continues to benefit from the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work models and comes at a time when investors are bracing for an economic downturn, with inflation roaring and consumers cutting spending.
27 Jul 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Kotak Securities Market Wrap: The correction wave is likely to continue till 16400-16350
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd: Traders were nervous ahead of the US Federal Reserve meet on rate decision on Wednesday and hence trimmed their position by dumping IT, banking and realty stocks. As the market has already risen continuously last week, investors are booking profit given the overall negative sentiment. Technically, on intraday charts, the Nifty has maintained a lower top formation and also formed a bearish candle on daily charts, which suggests further correction from the current levels. For traders, 16600 would act as an immediate resistance level and below the same, the correction wave is likely to continue till 16400-16350. A fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the 16600 breakout. Above which, the index could retest the level of 16700-16735.
27 Jul 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Coca-Cola witnesses strong growth in India in Q2
Global soft drinks major Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday said its India business recorded the best-ever volumetrically growth in the second quarter. It reported unit case volume growth in the June quarter, helped by its sparkling soft drinks portfolio and fruit drink brand Maaza.
In the second quarter, Coca-Cola Company's sparkling soft drinks grew 8 per cent, which was "primarily led by India, Mexico and Brazil", said the Atlanta-headquartered firm in its global earnings released on Tuesday.
27 Jul 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Jet Airways starts hiring pilots for A320, 737NG and 737Max aircraft
Jet Airways on Tuesday started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.
The airline -- which received air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20 -- is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing.
27 Jul 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Trai seeks views on reduction of telecom licence entry fee, clubbing bank guarantees
Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday floated a consultation paper on reducing entry fee for telecom licences and clubbing of financial and performance bank guarantees.
At present, there is a different entry fee charged for unified telecom licences and licences for virtual network operators.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on reducing the entry fee and making it uniform for all kinds of permits.
27 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST
5G spectrum auction: India expects record revenue after $18 billion bids
India received bids worth 1.45 trillion rupees ($18.2 billion) on the first day of an auction for 5G airwaves where firms led by some of Asia’s richest men, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, competed for rights that could decide who dominates the digital era. (Full Report)
27 Jul 2022, 07:31 AM IST
IMF sharply lowers India’s FY23 growth forecast to 7.4%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s economic growth forecast to 7.4% from 8.2% it estimated in April, citing the economy’s vulnerability to external shocks and rapid monetary policy tightening.
In its latest World Economic Outlook update, IMF suggested policymakers prioritize taming inflation through further monetary policy tightening. The IMF also cut the global growth outlook and warned that the world may soon be on the brink of a recession. Global economic expansion will likely slow to 3.2% this year, slower than the 3.6% forecast by the fund in April, the IMF said. (Full Report)
27 Jul 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Tokyo markets open lower
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday with investors taking cues from a cut to profit estimates by US retail giant Walmart, which helped drag down US markets. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.44%, or 120.43 points, to 27,534.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.31%, or 5.98 points, to 1,937.19.
27 Jul 2022, 07:27 AM IST
US stocks fall on signs of weakening consumer health
Wall Street stocks tumbled Tuesday on worries about weakening consumer health following Walmart's downgrade of its earnings outlook and lacklustre US economic data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of 0.7% at 31,761.54. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 3,921.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.9% to 11,562.57.