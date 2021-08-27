Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 86 pts lower, Nifty at 16,643; metals surge

Premium Stock Market Today: Indian indices witnessed a mixed start on Friday. (REUTERS)

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 09:36 AM IST

Stocks Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opened at 55,862.93, down 86.17 points, or 0.15%, while Nifty was at 16,642.55, up 5.65 points or 0.03%. Auto, banks, IT were top drags