Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 86 pts lower, Nifty at 16,643; metals surge
Stocks Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opened at 55,862.93, down 86.17 points, or 0.15%, while Nifty was at 16,642.55, up 5.65 points or 0.03%. Auto, banks, IT were top drags
Indian indices witnessed mixed start on Friday. Most Asian stocks dipped Friday amid hawkish comments from some Federal Reserve officials ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium and as traders assessed geopolitical tension stemming from Afghanistan.
Madras HC's suggestion to make bumper-to-bumper insurance mandatory will drive up vehicle acquistion costs, Fada president Vinkesh Gulati said. The cost of insurance for 2 wheelers could spike to ₹7,000-8,000, while that for a car priced around ₹4 lakh may rise to nearly ₹50,000, Gulati said.
"Nifty is expected to open around 16,680, up by 40 points. Nifty has support in 16,550-16,580 range and will face resistance at 16,700-16,720 range. Buy on dips with strict stoploss can be a good strategy for the current markets. Fresh buy should be initiated on closing above 16,720 with higher than average volumes."
HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc., two of the biggest personal-computer makers, posted earnings reports that raised an alarm about the impact of a persistent component shortage, even as demand for their products remains strong.HP executives said they couldn’t meet all the PC orders they received in the July quarter, and expect production to be hurt by a dearth of some types of chips, shipping disruptions and the shutdown of some factories in Asia. Dell reported strong sales and profit that topped estimates in the period, and gave a bullish forecast -- but its upbeat report was overshadowed by concerns raised by rival HP. (Bloomberg)
BHEL, BPCL, MMTC, Cadila, HDFC Bank, IndiGo, Spicejet, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read more)
Markets are likely to be muted on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 55,949.10, up 4.89 points or 0.01%. The Nifty closed at 16,636.90, up 2.25 points or 0.01%.
Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with IT ministry's startup hub to scale deep-tech startups by providing access to platform, knowledge series, experts, resources, and larger community of stakeholders. The collaboration also focuses on fostering partnerships with incubators, accelerators, investors, offering a startup toolkit to solve payments, distribution and growth challenges for early stage startups.
The impact on competition from the Gulf airlines has been a key concern for Indian carriers but as the market is expected to be very large by the financial year 2030, it can accommodate Indian as well as Middle Eastern carriers without strategic conflicts, CAPA Advisory said on Thursday. In a post-webinar presentation, CAPA Advisory projected that by 2029-30 India's international traffic is estimated to increase by 50-60 million annual passengers from pre-COVID levels to reach 115-125 million. Hosted by CAPA, the webinar was on 'India-Middle East Aviation Dialogue: A Win-Win Outcome is Feasible and Likely'.
Most Asian stocks dipped Friday amid hawkish comments from some Federal Reserve officials ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium and as traders assessed geopolitical tension stemming from Afghanistan. Shares retreated in Japan and Hong Kong and were steady in China. Chinese technology stocks wavered following a week of big swings as Beijing pursues its regulatory crackdown on private industries. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 fell from a record, in part as some Fed officials said the time to start tapering stimulus is near. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden vowed retaliation for deadly blasts outside Kabul airport that stoked tension as the U.S. evacuates the area. The dollar held a climb.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%
Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%
Japan’s Topix index shed 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.1%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.1%
China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.1%
Global equity markets slipped on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after reaching two-week highs after two hawkish Federal Reserve officials called for the U.S. central bank to start ending its bond-buying programme. Ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he still believes the Fed in September would announce a plan for tapering to start in October or shortly thereafter. Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed is "coalescing" around a plan to begin reducing its $120 b illion in monthly bond purchases. Powell is due to speak on Friday at the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, policy symposium, held virtually due to the regional spread of the pandemic. Following Kaplan and Bullard's comments, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields reached their highest level since Aug. 12 before retreating to 1.3491%% after U.S. markets closed. On Wall Street, all three major indexes closed lower, with stocks in consumer discretionary, technology, financials and consumer staples among the biggest losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.54% to 35,213.12, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% to 4,469.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64% to 14,945.81.
