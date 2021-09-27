Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for a strong start; SGX Nifty in green

Indian indices may opne highe ron Monday. Eyes will also be on U.S. fiscal policy with the House of Representatives due to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week, while a Sept. 30 deadline on funding federal agencies could force the second partial government shutdown in three years.
27 Sep 2021, 07:50 AM IST
Amazon advances festive sales blitz to align with Flipkart’s
The coming online festive sales season is turning into an unusual battle between India’s top two e-commerce companies to reach discount shoppers first. Amazon India on Sunday advanced its flagship Great Indian Festival sale to 3 October, the same as rival Flipkart, which on Saturday advanced its own Big Billion Days sale from 7 October to 3 October. The Flipkart move itself was prompted by Amazon setting its sale to begin from 4 October, three days ahead of Flipkart’s initial date of 7 October. (Read more)
27 Sep 2021, 07:33 AM IST
Asia shares hesitant as oil hits 3-year highs
Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks. Oil pushed past its July peaks as global output disruptions forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of inventories, while a shortage of natural gas in Europe pushed costs up across the continent. Brent added another 62 cents on Monday to $78.71 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 71 cents to $74.69.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after three consecutive weeks of loss.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4% on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen.
Nasdaq futures edged up 0.1%, and S&P 500 futures 0.3%.