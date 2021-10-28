Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start to Indian indices

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stock markets today: Global stocks remain close to all-time peaks, supported by robust corporate earnings so far. The risk is sentiment could weaken if investors lose confidence in the ability of policy makers to contain inflation while nurturing the economic rebound. (File Photo: Reuters)
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share market LIVE updates: Asian stocks were lower on Thursday following a muted close of major indices on the Wall Street. Equity markets were lower amid concerns that recovery from the pandemic will slow as high inflation forces tighter monetary policy

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank policy meeting as well as a report later Thursday on U.S. economic growth, which is likely to show a cooling recovery. US jobless claims and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy will also be in focus.

28 Oct 2021, 08:04 AM IST Stocks to Watch

Shares of ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green, among others, could be in focus today.

AU Small Finance Bank, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finserv, Gujarat Gas, Indian Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Marico, NTPC, SBI Card, Shree Renuka Sugars, Tata Power, are among the key companies, scheduled to announce their Q2 results today

28 Oct 2021, 07:46 AM IST SGX Nifty futures traded at 18,235, up 0.1% 

28 Oct 2021, 07:07 AM IST Asian stocks slip; inflation impact on economic recovery weighs 

Most Asian stocks fell Thursday amid concerns that the recovery from the pandemic will slow as elevated inflation forces tighter monetary policy. 

Shares slipped in Japan and Australia and were little changed in South Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co.’s third-quarter profit exceeded estimates. U.S. futures rose after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 touched an intraday record and the S&P 500 dipped but stayed in sight of all-time highs.

Global stocks remain close to all-time peaks, supported by robust corporate earnings so far. The risk is sentiment could weaken if investors lose confidence in the ability of policy makers to contain inflation while nurturing the economic rebound. The resilience of the Nasdaq 100 overnight and tumble in U.S. small-cap shares hinted at doubts about the reopening trade.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.2%. Japan’s Topix index fell 1%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.2%.

Overnight, on the Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 23.11 points to 4,551.68. The Dow fell 266.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,490.69 and the Nasdaq edged up 0.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,235.84.

