Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start to Indian indices

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank policy meeting as well as a report later Thursday on U.S. economic growth, which is likely to show a cooling recovery. US jobless claims and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy will also be in focus.
28 Oct 2021, 08:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green, among others, could be in focus today.
AU Small Finance Bank, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finserv, Gujarat Gas, Indian Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Marico, NTPC, SBI Card, Shree Renuka Sugars, Tata Power, are among the key companies, scheduled to announce their Q2 results today
28 Oct 2021, 07:46 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures traded at 18,235, up 0.1%
28 Oct 2021, 07:07 AM IST
Asian stocks slip; inflation impact on economic recovery weighs
Most Asian stocks fell Thursday amid concerns that the recovery from the pandemic will slow as elevated inflation forces tighter monetary policy.
Shares slipped in Japan and Australia and were little changed in South Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co.’s third-quarter profit exceeded estimates. U.S. futures rose after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 touched an intraday record and the S&P 500 dipped but stayed in sight of all-time highs.
Global stocks remain close to all-time peaks, supported by robust corporate earnings so far. The risk is sentiment could weaken if investors lose confidence in the ability of policy makers to contain inflation while nurturing the economic rebound. The resilience of the Nasdaq 100 overnight and tumble in U.S. small-cap shares hinted at doubts about the reopening trade.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.2%. Japan’s Topix index fell 1%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.2%.
Overnight, on the Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 23.11 points to 4,551.68. The Dow fell 266.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,490.69 and the Nasdaq edged up 0.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,235.84.