Market LIVE: Sensex drops 400 pts, Nifty at 16.9k at open; HP Adhesives to list

HP Adhesives shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE today. Stock markets are expected to see volatility this week due to potential risk from Omicron variant and monthly derivatives expiry, say analysts. Equity indices nursed losses on Friday after a three-session rising streak as selling in banking, finance and power stocks offset continued outperformance by the IT pack. Unabated selling by foreign investors and a muted trend overseas also weighed on bourses, traders said.
27 Dec 2021, 09:13 AM IST
Sensex in pre-open
27 Dec 2021, 09:04 AM IST
Nifty in pre-open
27 Dec 2021, 09:00 AM IST
HP Adhesives IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'handsome' premium
Shares of HP Adhesives Limited are going to hit Indian stock market today. As per the information available at the BSE website, the equity shares of HP Adhesives Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'T' Group of Securities in a special pre-open session. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. As per the stock market experts, HP Adhesives Limited shares may have a handsome debut and it may list in the range of ₹310 to ₹350 per share levels.
27 Dec 2021, 08:54 AM IST
Day trading guide for Monday
5 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th December
27 Dec 2021, 08:46 AM IST
Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing continue to be under F&O ban on NSE; Zee out
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, December 27, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts, and Vodafone Idea continue to be under the exchange's stock ban list for today. Whereas, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which was part of the ban in the previous sessions is out of the list by the stock exchange on Monday.
27 Dec 2021, 08:36 AM IST
Bitcoin, Solana gain while ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu fall
Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading above $50,000 as the world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose marginally to $50,624.
Check cryptocurrency prices today
27 Dec 2021, 08:25 AM IST
Cases surge globally, China battles local outbreak
Coronavirus cases surged across the globe with China reporting over the weekend the highest number of local cases since January, darkening the year-end holiday period, Bloomberg reported.
Authorities reported 162 locally transmitted cases as an outbreak in the western city of Xi’an presents one of China’s biggest challenges yet to its Zero Covid policy. Singapore will make vaccination a condition for the approval of new applications for and renewal of existing long-term passes, work passes, as well as permanent residences starting Feb. 1.
New daily omicron infections in the U.S. have surpassed those in the delta wave, CNN reported. U.S. airlines scrapped more than 2,800 flights for the holiday weekend because of personnel shortages linked to a spike in cases.
Virus Tracker: Cases pass 279 million; deaths top 5.39 million
27 Dec 2021, 08:15 AM IST
Brent oil steadies near $76 as investors weigh spread of Omicron
Oil steadied as investors weighed a surge in omicron cases against signs that the new strain isn’t as severe as previous waves.
Brent was little changed after losing 0.9% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate, which didn’t trade Friday due to a U.S. holiday, fell. The volume of daily American infections with the new variant has now surpassed those in the delta wave, while China posted the highest number of cases since January.
Crude’s rally from the depths of the pandemic has ran into headwinds in the last couple of months as investors sized up the challenge to demand posed by omicron. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have kept boosting supplies, and the U.S. has led a coordinated release of oil from national strategic reserves.
27 Dec 2021, 08:06 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures were down 31 points (0.18%) at 16,967 in early deals
27 Dec 2021, 08:00 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Future, RBL Bank, SBI Card, M&M
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus today.
27 Dec 2021, 07:50 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed and U.S. equity futures were steady Monday amid a mood of caution as traders evaluated spiking coronavirus cases and a weekend pledge of greater economic support from China’s central bank.
Shares declined in Japan and fluctuated in China, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts edged up following an all-time high for U.S. stocks on Thursday before the Christmas break.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped, West Texas Intermediate crude fell and gold retreated. A dollar gauge ticked higher.
Reports indicated new daily U.S. infections with the omicron virus variant have surpassed those in the delta wave, while China posted the highest number of local cases since January. The pathogen is causing disruption, including the cancellation of almost 2,400 flights over the holiday weekend in the U.S.
In China, the central bank on Saturday pledged greater support for the real economy and said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking and targeted, amid expectations of easing as a property slowdown saps growth.