Market LIVE: Sensex up 438 pts, Nifty at 17,100 in pre-open; Airtel, Kotak Bank

Indian benchmark indices may witness a flat to negative start on Friday.
Asian stocks Friday recovered some of the losses sparked by the Federal Reserve’s pivot to tighter monetary policy, while US equity futures climbed after strong Apple Inc. earnings aided sentiment.
Shares rose in Japan, Shanghai and Australia but South Korea fluctuated. SGX Nifty was up 0.07 per cent at 07:30 AM. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed S&P 500 futures following a rally in Apple Inc. in extended trading on record sales that weathered supply-chain snarls.
US shares Thursday ended lower in a volatile session after again failing to hold intraday rallies. The Dow Jones ended 7.31 points, or 0.02%, lower at 34,160.78 and the S&P 500 was down 23.42 points, or 0.54%, at 4,326.51.
28 Jan 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Markets in pre-open
28 Jan 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, DRL, Dixon, Britannia
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday
28 Jan 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Punjab National Bank's profit more than doubles to ₹1,127 cr in Dec quarter
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit to ₹1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December, as bad loans marginally declined.
The country's second-largest public sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹506.03 crore in the year-ago period.
However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to ₹22,026.02 crore as against ₹23,298.53 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed slight improvement by cutting its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances to 12.88 per cent from 12.99 per cent by the same period a year ago.
28 Jan 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Adani Wilmar IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signals about the issue
Adani Wilmar IPO (Initial Public offering) opened for subscription on 27th January 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 31st January 2022. The public issue worth ₹3,600 crore has been subscribed 0.57 times by day one of bidding whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.96 times. After tepid response by bidders on first day of subscription, grey market has also given sideways response to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Adani Wilmar are available at a premium of ₹47 in the grey market today. Read more
28 Jan 2022, 08:24 AM IST
‘Disinvestment target of ₹1.75 tn is unlikely’
The strategic disinvestment of Air India Ltd has been a learning curve which posed a series of legal issues and challenges, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) said. On the day the government concluded the first privatization in more than two decades, Pandey said the divestment target of ₹1.75 trillion for this fiscal would not be met as the privatization of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) will be pushed to FY23. He also said Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) embedded value is close to being finalized ahead of its public listing.
28 Jan 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Day trading guide for Friday
4 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th January
28 Jan 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Fed rate hike signals spook investors, may spur capital outflow
The retreat from risky assets intensified on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve said it is on track to raise interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end bond purchases, signalling the end of an era of abundant liquidity.
Investors are worried other global central banks will follow the hawkish shift by the Fed, resulting in capital outflows from emerging markets such as India.
The US central bank had reduced borrowing costs to near-zero in 2020 to counter the economic jolt of the pandemic.
Indian stocks joined a global selloff on Thursday. The BSE Sensex slipped 581.21 points, or 1%, to 57,276.94. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index shed 167.80 points, or 0.97%, to 17,110.15. Read more
28 Jan 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Apple sales and profit top estimates as hit from chip shortages eases
Apple Inc is overcoming the costly global shortage in computer chips, posting record sales over the holiday quarter, beating profit estimates and forecasting that its shortfall is narrowing.
The iPhone maker, which is world's largest company by market capitalization, has handled supply-chain challenges such as factory shutdowns and shipping delays brought on by the pandemic better than any of its top peers, analysts said. Apple shares rose about 5% in after-hours trading, erasing half their losses on the year. The gains came after the company teased its ambitions for augmented reality in the metaverse.
28 Jan 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Gold flat; set for biggest weekly dip in 10 after hawkish Fed
Gold was flat on Friday and set for its sharpest weekly decline since November, as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans that propelled the dollar index to a multi-month peak.
28 Jan 2022, 07:33 AM IST
SGX Nifty up 17.75 points at 7:30 AM
SGX Nifty indicates Indian indices may open to a flat start on Friday