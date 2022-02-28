Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 900 pts, Nifty at 16,400; RIL, Airtel in focus

28 Feb 2022, 09:36 AM IST
Top gainers/losers on Sensex in opening deals
28 Feb 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Top gainers/losers on Nifty in opening deals
28 Feb 2022, 09:22 AM IST
Nifty gives up 16,500, down 1% at 16,476.75
28 Feb 2022, 09:20 AM IST
Sensex falls over 700 points at open
28 Feb 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Russian ruble tanks almost 30% after latest sanctions
28 Feb 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Sensex down over 350 points in pre-open
28 Feb 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Nifty falls 150 points in pre-open
28 Feb 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Mahindra to invest ₹3,000 crore for EV push over next three years
Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is likely to invest at least ₹3,000 crore for developing electric vehicles (EV) over the next three years, with the capital expenditure on EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles approximating each other, according to a person aware of the development.
The company also aims to launch its first EV SUV, XUV 400, in the first half of the next financial year with an aim to have a significant portfolio of vehicles in India’s EV market. M&M recently released a teaser video showing three concept EV SUVs under its ‘Born Electric Vision’, which will be unveiled in July this year. (Read here)
28 Feb 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Gold set for best month since May as appeal surges on Ukraine crisis: Reuters
Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday and were set for their best monthly gain in nine, after Western countries slapped fresh sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.
Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,909.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.1% to $1,908.30. The metal rose as much as 2.2% earlier in the session, to hover close to its September 2020 peak. It has gained about 6.3% this month.
Gold is often used as a hedge against inflation and as a means of preserving wealth during times of financial and political uncertainty.
28 Feb 2022, 08:43 AM IST
SGX Nifty gives up early gains, down 111.50 points, or 0.67%, at 16,548.00
28 Feb 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Indian markets had a sharp recovery on Friday, recouping some losses. Despite this, Nifty ended the week below 16700 with a cut over three and half a percent to the previous weekly close.
Taking a glance at the daily time frame chart, we can clearly see Nifty breaking below the sacrosanct moving average of ‘200-SMA’ placed around 16900. Since this has happened with a ‘Breakaway Gap’, traders would continue to have challenging times till the time we do not reclaim 16800 – 17000 with some authority. This is possible in the near term only if tensions eases off with respect to Russia and Ukraine. Till the time this does not happen, we are not completely out of the woods. On the flipside, 16400 followed by 16200 are to be seen as immediate supports but if things worsen from here, we will not be surprised to see Nifty sliding below 16000 as well.
Let’s see how things pan out going ahead and since the volatility is likely to remain on the higher side, traders are advised not to get carried away by one day bounce. Rather its advisable to keep a regular tab on all these developments and better to stay light on positions. Whether market extends the correction in sub-16000 terrain or not, the time will tell; but in case if it happens, it would certainly be an excellent opportunity for investors to accumulate quality propositions in a staggered manner.
28 Feb 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Bharti Airtel to buy 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from Vodafone Plc: BSE filing
Bharti Airtel has entered into an agreement to buy 4.% stake in Indus Towers from Vodafone Plc if the amount paid is inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL’s outstanding dues.
On Thursday, Vodafone Plc sold 2.4% stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel through a block deal on the bourses.
28 Feb 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Reliance to take over operation of 200 Future Retail stores amid dispute with Amazon: Reuters
Reliance Industries Ltd. will take the operation of at least 200 stores of Future Retail, which failed to make lease payments due to Reliance.
Since 2020, Reliance has failed to close a $3.4 billion deal to acquire the retail assets of Future, whose warring partner Amazon.com Inc has successfully blocked the transaction legally by citing violation of some contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing.
Future, Reliance and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The takeover of stores by Reliance signals Future's worsening financial situation as its retail assets sale remains blocked due to legal battles. Future in January challenged its lenders in India's Supreme Court to avoid facing insolvency proceedings over missing bank payments, citing its dispute with Amazon.
Future - which has more than 1,700 outlets, including the popular Big Bazaar stories - has been unable to make lease payments for some of its outlets. As a result, Reliance transferred the leases of some stores to its name and sublet them to Future to operate the stores.
28 Feb 2022, 07:58 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures up 16 points at 16,675.50 in early deals
28 Feb 2022, 07:52 AM IST
AI, Vistara to help each other in flight disruptions
Air India and Vistara have entered into an agreement to transfer both domestic and international passengers to each other in case of a disruption in flight operations involving either airline. This development comes barely a fortnight after Air India entered into a similar agreement with AirAsia India for two years.
The arrangement between Air India and Vistara ‘will enable airport teams of both airlines to offer alternative first available flights so that inconvenience to passengers is minimised,’ Air India said in an internal circular dated 22 February.
A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint.
This arrangement between Air India and Vistara will be valid from 23 February 2022 to 29 February 2024, the circular said.
Air India is now among the four airlines operated by the Tata group. The group holds majority stakes in AirAsia India, a joint venture with AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia), and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd, apart from budget airline Air India Express.
After acquiring Air India and Air India Express from the government, the Tata group has rolled out a 100-day plan for Air India to improve its operational and service standards.
28 Feb 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Central banks seen enhancing liquidity after SWIFT ban: Reuters
The banning of certain Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system could push central banks to enhance liquidity to offset missed payments, a Credit Suisse strategist said on Sunday.
Western nations announced on Saturday a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.
Major banks were working this weekend to get to grips with the raft of new sanctions and their full implications, while markets braced for more volatility as the measures could disrupt global trade and hurt Western interests as well as Russia.
"Exclusions from SWIFT will lead to missed payments and giant overdrafts similar to the missed payments and giant overdrafts that we saw in March 2020", Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar said in a note.
Back in March 2020, the U.S. Federal Reserve enhanced efforts with other major central banks to ease a global dollar-funding crunch, as part of emergency measures to stem the financial and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
28 Feb 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Asia up, oil jumps; investors nervous on Russia sanctions
Asian stocks were mostly higher in volatile trading on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street gains from Friday. The S&P 500 had risen 95.95 points to 4,384.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.5% to 34,058.75. The Nasdaq composite gained 221.04 points to 13,694.62.
On Monday, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.48%, recovering from an earlier loss. Australia's benchmark added 0.64% after also being down at one point. Chinese blue chips, though, slipped 0.21%.
However, U.S. emini stock futures were pointing to a 1.57% drop at the restart, while pan-European EURO STOXX 50 futures lost 2.83%.
Oil prices surged.
Investors remain worried amid heightened market uncertainty after Western nations unveiled harsher sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.
The stricter penalties further split commodity-rich Russia from global finance by seeking to prevent its central bank from using foreign reserves to blunt sanctions. They also exclude some Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system that underpins trillions of dollars worth of transactions.
An escalating conflict and more severe Western sanctions are roiling markets. The hostilities threaten to stoke inflation by imperiling flows of key resources such as wheat, natural gas, oil and metals, exacerbating the pandemic-era price pressures that were already weighing on global growth.
A key question is how all this may affect the Federal Reserve’s plan for a series of interest-rate hikes starting March. Ebbing liquidity stirred major market swings even before the Ukraine crisis.