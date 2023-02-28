Stock Market LIVE: Caution will prevail at the start: SGX Nifty trading flat

The government will release India’s GDP data for the October-December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) today. The GDP growth rate moderated to 6.3% in the preceding quarter after a double-digit expansion in the Q1 of the current financial year.
28 Feb 2023, 07:17 AM IST
AEL pips RIL to become top traded stock on NSE
Gautam Adani might have ceded his position as the richest Indian to Mukesh Ambani, but, in an unflattering comparison, his group flagship Adani Enterprises (AEL) has trumped Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd to become the most actively traded scrip on NSE so far this month.
AEL has clocked a trading volume of ₹46,832.5 crore in the month through 27 February, accounting for a whopping 5% of the overall exchange turnover of ₹9.36 trillion over the same period. Against this, Reliance’s turnover stands at ₹13,500.54 crore or just 1.44% of overall exchange turnover. (Read More)
28 Feb 2023, 07:16 AM IST
India's Q3 GDP to be out today. Here's what to expect
The government will release India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the October-December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) on February 28. The GDP growth rate moderated to 6.3 percent in the preceding quarter after double-digit expansion in the Q1 of the current financial year. The Q3 GDP numbers will play a key role in setting market sentiment on Tuesday.
In the April-June quarter, GDP growth stood at 13.5 percent.
For Q3FY23, experts predict moderation in the growth momentum as the economic activity in the quarter remained distinctly uneven. Although, among key sectors, agriculture is likely to see reasonable improvement. (Read More)
28 Feb 2023, 07:15 AM IST
US STOCKS-Stocks close slightly up on Monday after prior week's selloff
U.S. stocks eked out a slight gain on Monday as investors engaged in some bargain hunting after last week's losses, the biggest percentage declines of 2023 for Wall Street's main benchmarks, as jitters persisted about coming interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation.
All three main stock indexes climbed more than 1% shortly after the opening bell, in part due to an easing in Treasury yields, and all three closed well off their session highs.
Stocks steadily gave up gains throughout the session as U.S. Treasury yields moved off the day's lows.
"On the heels of the worst week of the year, first three-week losing streak for the S&P since December, a little green is a welcome change but again the reality is market participants are trying to square the circle with exactly how long the Fed will leave rates high, and is a 50 basis point hike really on the table at the next meeting," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska.
"It’s led to a good deal of uncertainty, and we have seen that when there is uncertainty there can be selling and volatility."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.17 points, or 0.22%, to 32,889.09, the S&P 500 gained 12.2 points, or 0.31%, to 3,982.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.04 points, or 0.63%, to 11,466.98. (Reuters)