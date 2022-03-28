Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a flat to negative start on Monday. Last week saw the markets close on a negative note after three straight days of losses. Geopolitical tensions and supply constraints are likely to dominate the investor sentiments this week. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, high oil price, and Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai continue to keep the global market on edge, while the investors are assessing how aggressive the US Fed will be in its monetary policy to combat inflation. Indian markets have shown resilience despite global concerns. However, changes in rupee and investor pattern of FIIs could add to the volatility seen in the last few sessions. In Asia, shares in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Shanghai declined, while that in Australia advanced on Monday in early trade.
28 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Bitcoin’s stealth rally erases its losses for the year
Bitcoin’s stealth rally over the past two weeks not only pushed it past a key level of $45,000 -- it also put the world’s biggest cryptocurrency back in positive territory for the year.
The token rose as high as $47,583 in early Hong Kong trading, well above the $35,000-to-$45,000 range where it’s been stuck since early January. With the fresh gains, Bitcoin is now up about 1.2% for the year, compared with a 4.7% decline for the S&P 500.
If Bitcoin can keep breaking through “in a meaningful way," it should gain a lot of upside momentum, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.
28 Mar 2022, 07:44 AM IST
China stocks slide as half of Shanghai locked down to curb virus
Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth.
The CSI 300 Index declined by as much as 1.5% early Monday as the city said it will lock down in two phases to conduct a mass testing blitz. Consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors were the biggest decliners.
Lockdowns add uncertainties to the outlook for Chinese equities, with investors already grappling with regulatory headwinds including a potential delisting of domestic firms from American exchanges, and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Shanghai is home to the Chinese headquarters of many international companies and the country’s largest port.
28 Mar 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, diesel up 35 paise - sixth increase in a week taking total hike to ₹4-4.10/ltr (PTI)
28 Mar 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Asia shares dip, oil skids on Shanghai shutdown
Asian shares stalled and oil prices slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while throwing another wrench into supply chains that could add to inflationary pressures.
China's financial hub of 26 million people told all firms to suspend manufacturing or have people work remotely in a two-stage lockdown over nine days.
The spread of restrictions in the world's biggest oil importer saw Brent skid $3.68 to $116.97, while U.S. crude fell $3.30 to $110.60. [O/R]
Risk sentiment was helped by hopes of progress in Russian-Ukranian peace talks to be held in Turkey this week after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a deal.
Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.1%. The index is down 2.3% for the month but well above recent lows.
Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.
S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.3%.
Wall Street has so far proved remarkably resilient to a radically more hawkish Federal Reserve. Markets are pricing in eight hikes for the remaining six policy meetings this year, taking the funds rate to 2.50-2.75%.