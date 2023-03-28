Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect steady start; SGX Nifty is in green

07:43 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Investors will gain comfort from the stabilization of the banking stocks

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market is expected to start on a positive note on Tuesday as SGX Nifty is trading higher. Wall Street ended with gains on Monday after First Citizens said it would take on the deposits and loans of failed SVB. Asian markets are trading in the green mostly on Tuesday morning.