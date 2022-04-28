Market Live: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty above 17,100; HUL up 3%, HCL Tech drags

28 Apr 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Nifty50 at open: Trades above 17,100; Hindustan Unilever, Divi's Lab, Sun Pharma lead
28 Apr 2022, 09:26 AM IST
Sensex at open: Jumps over 200 points; HUL, Sun Pharma lead, HCL Tech drags
28 Apr 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Nifty50 at pre-open: Trades above 17,150; HUL, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Hindalco top gainers
28 Apr 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open: Jumps 480 points, led by Hindustan Unilever, NTPC
28 Apr 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Views of Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities, on markets
U.S equities recouped gains and ended higher led by a rally in shares of tech giant Microsoft, after it reported a double-digit revenue growth. The Dow Jones rose 0.19%, the S&P 500 gained 0.21% while the Nasdaq dropped 0.01%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.817%. Brent crude, increased 0.3% to end at $105.32 a barrel. Meanwhile, Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, reported its slowest sales growth in a decade but surpassed Wall Street consensus forecast for its profits. Moreover, investors digested earnings reports and weighed concerns about inflationary pressures, the prospect of faster monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and the surging cases of Covid-19 in China.
Domestic equities ended lower following a sell-off in global markets as concerns over world economic growth68 emanated. Nifty lost 0.98%, while broader markets outperformed the main indices as Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap declined 0.9% and 0.6% respectively. All sectoral indices ended in red. Nifty Fin Service plummeted the most at 1.5%, followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty PVT Bank which fell 1% and 0.9% respectively. Additionally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and resurgence of COVID cases remained in focus. FIIs net sold shares worth Rs4,064 crore while DIIs net bought shares worth Rs1,918 crore. The market is likely to remain volatile this as traders roll over their positions in the F&O segment from the April series to May series. The next batch of Q4 results and management commentary, global stock market trends, and the movement of rupee and crude oil prices are likely to assess market sentiments in the near future. Moreover, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and sanctioning of Russian products would have high negative bearings on global and Indian equities.
The markets are likely to see gap up opening, SGX nifty is up 147 points compared to Yesterday’s spot Nifty closing. Asian markets trading in green with Nikkei is up 0.6%, while Hang Seng is up 0.8%.
28 Apr 2022, 09:01 AM IST
Heena Naik of Angel One on rupee outlook
On 27th Apr’22, USDINR made a gap up opening at 76.67 levels and surged towards 76.75 levels tracking bearish Asian equities. However, soon the trend of the currency changed, pulling it towards 76.51 levels on the back of huge dollar selling by exporter companies. In the upcoming session, we may see Rupee testing 77 levels once after which we could see some opportunistic selling happening to bring it once again to the positive territory. Not forgetting, the upcoming IPO-related inflows that could give a further boost to the currency.
28 Apr 2022, 08:56 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin gain while Shiba Inu, XRP slip
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today surged even as it remained below the $40,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency surged more than 2% to $39,230. The global crypto market’s value today gained over 3% in the past 24 hours to $1.9 trillion, according to pricing from CoinGecko.
28 Apr 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Gold falls to 2-month low on lofty dollar, imminent US rate hike
Gold prices weakened on Thursday to a two-month low as an elevated dollar hurt demand for greenback-priced bullion, while an impending U.S. interest rate hike also dampened the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,882.49 per ounce, as of 0225 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 24 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% at $1,881.40.
Gold has been holding very well above $1,900, but has seen pressure from the dollar, and the underlying factor of the Fed being expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.
28 Apr 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Summer bring cheers, rural demand weak: Prabhudas Lilladher on Consumer Durables
Our channel check suggests that March saw strong growth in most of the categories led by increased stocking by dealers/retailers in anticipation of sustained price increase. After two consecutive bad summers, we have seen strong offtake in air conditioner category even as demand for air-cooler remain soft. In whitegoods, demand for Direct cool (DC) refrigerator category remains muted; whereas there is continuous shift towards premium products (Frost Free Ref, front load washing machine). Channel feedback suggest that rising inflation may adversely impact demand in appliances and white goods. Demand remains muted in rural India given increased prices in basic categories across all products (particularly in fans).
We maintain Crompton consumer as our top pick given strong market position in core categories, expected synergy gains from butterfly acquisition and attractive valuation (28x FY24 EPS). Voltas will be a key beneficiary of strong AC demand, in our view. We retain hold on Voltas as Volt-Bek JV continues to be under investment phase and ramp-up is slower than expectations, in our view.
28 Apr 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Japanese shares gain on tech boost, BOJ meeting outcome in focus
Japanese shares rose on Thursday as technology heavyweights led the gains, although investors remained cautions ahead of an outcome of a two-day Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting.
By 0149 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 0.5% at 26,516.32, after entering negative territory earlier in the session. The broader Topix had risen 0.83% to 1,876.13.
"Sentiment was supported by a very limited loss on the Nasdaq overnight after its big losses in its previous session," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.
"But, investors were very cautious as they await the outcome of the BOJ's policy meeting. It is unlikely that the central bank would change its dovish stance, but if it does, the currency market could move and that would affect the stock market."
28 Apr 2022, 08:15 AM IST
28 Apr 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Global growth to slow as inflation bites: Poll
The global economy will expand more slowly than predicted three months ago, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists, who said higher commodity prices and an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war could prompt another downgrade.
Already under pressure from monetary tightening as central banks try to stem rising inflation, world economic output was dealt a body blow when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sending commodity prices through the roof and triggering waves of economic sanctions.
When asked to name the biggest two downside risks to the global economy this year, the top picks of roughly 200 respondents were persistently higher commodity prices and a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.
28 Apr 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Earnings help stocks but dollar bulls show nerves
Share markets steadied on Thursday, taking comfort in technology earnings, though an energy crisis in Europe and China's lengthy lockdowns kept the mood cautious and have propelled the dollar close to 20-year highs as investors seek out safety and yield.
Nasdaq 100 futures were up 1% in the Asia session and S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% after Facebook owner Meta beat Wall Street profit forecasts and said it had eked out user growth, sending its shares up almost 20% after hours.
A rally in Microsoft shares overnight also helped Wall Street indexes to a steady close.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, led by a 1% bounce in Australian stocks from Wednesday's one-month trough.
28 Apr 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Oil edges lower as mass Covid testing begins in China
Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in China, the world's biggest oil importer, weighed on futures markets.
China's capital Beijing reported 48 new symptomatic and 2 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for April 27, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.
The city recorded 31 symptomatic cases a day earlier and three asymptomatic ones, as it began a mass testing program aimed at containing a new outbreak.
Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.95 a barrel by 0006 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $101.75 a barrel.
28 Apr 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Eurozone stocks wobble, euro hits 5-year dollar low
Eurozone stocks wobbled and the euro struck a five-year low against the dollar on Wednesday as worries over gas supplies ratcheted higher.
Meanwhile, Wall Street saw something of a recovery from sharp losses the previous day caused by ongoing worries about growth, rising interest rates and inflation, though the Dow and S&P 500 won only 0.2 percent each and the hard-hit tech stocks in the Nasdaq ended flat.
28 Apr 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
Facebook rebounded from a drop in users early this year and its parent Meta posted a profit ahead of Wall Street targets, defying low investor expectations with a quarterly report that sent shares up 20%.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also said that the company would scale back costs and was investing in artificial intelligence tools to improve recommendations and ads, a sign Meta is buckling down to make money while working on its long-term ambitions to build the metaverse.
Its stock rose 19% in after-hours trade on Wednesday.
28 Apr 2022, 07:32 AM IST
US, European shares advance as euro dives to lowest since 2017
Key U.S. equity indexes ended higher after choppy trade on Wednesday on a boost from strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa, as commodity stocks lifted European shares to their first gain in four sessions.
The euro dropped to its weakest since 2017 after Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and investors fretted more about the region's economy.
The dollar continued its surge, on course for its biggest monthly gain since January 2015 as expectations mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates aggressively in coming months and the American economy will be stronger than the euro zone.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19% to end at 33,301.93 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21% to 4,183.92.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.01% to 12,488.93.
Microsoft Corp jumped 4.8% % and Visa Inc surged 6.5%% on strong earnings, helping boost the S&P 500.
Some of Wall Street's biggest names have reported results this week, with investors seeking a counterweight to the deluge of negative news that has pounded stocks.