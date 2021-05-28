Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices
- Stock Market LIVE Update: Benchmark Indian equity indices are set to start on a positive note on Friday, taking cue from the SGX Nifty which was up 0.49%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian stocks rose along with U.S. equity futures Friday after solid economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a Wall Street rally in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed.
Markets are likely to gain on Friday following global cues while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 51,115.22, up 97.70 points or 0.19%. The Nifty closed at 15,337.85, up 36.40 points or 0.24%. (Read here)
JD Logistics Inc. rose 14% on its first day of trading after raising $3.2 billion in Hong Kong’s second-largest initial public offering this year.
Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. traded at HK$46.05 in Hong Kong on Friday, after having surged 29% in the gray market. The stock had been priced at HK$40.36, the lower end of its offered range, fueling concern that demand for new listings in the Asian financial center has cooled after the blockbuster coming-out party of Kuaishou Technology earlier this year. JD.com’s stock climbed 0.8% to HK$286.80.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the positive stance of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on issues related to intellectual property rights of COVID-19 vaccines and her support for efficient and robust supply chains.
Jaishankar, 66, had a meeting with Tai to discuss a wide range of bilateral trade issues. The minister described it as good discussions. "Welcomed her positive stance on IPR issues & support for efficient and robust supply chains," he said in a tweet after the meeting.
U.S. stocks advanced slightly, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound. The data helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year note reaching a high of 1.625% and denting the attractiveness of higher-growth names in areas such as technology while helping those seen as more likely to benefit from an improving economy such as financials and small caps. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.59 points, or 0.41%, to 34,464.64, the S&P 500 gained 4.89 points, or 0.12%, to 4,200.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.72 points, or 0.01%, to 13,736.28.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!