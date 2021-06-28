Market LIVE Update: Indian indices set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty are expected to open flat on Monday. At market closing on Friday, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.43% to 52,925.04 points while Nifty ended 0.44% higher to 15,860.35 points. The SGX Nifty was up 0.17% at 8:31 am.
Indian indices are set for a moderate start on Monday. Asian markets saw a mixed opening amid fears due to a rise in covid cases. All eyes will be on China's official factory activity data due Wednesday and a US jobs data report due at the end of the week.
28 Jun 2021, 09:08:58 AM IST
Market opening
The Sensex was at 53,127.91, up 202.87 points, or 0.38% at market pre-opening, while the Nifty was at 15,860.35, up 69.90 points, or 0.44% at 9:07 am.
28 Jun 2021, 09:07:55 AM IST
SoftBank Group mulls first overseas bond sale since 2018
SoftBank Group Corp. hired banks for a potential sale of dollar and euro bonds, in what would be its first overseas debt sale in three years. The Japanese technology conglomerate mandated Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc for a possible offering of notes with tenors from three years to 12 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The company previously sold U.S. currency and euro-denominated notes in 2018. (Bloomberg)
28 Jun 2021, 08:58:31 AM IST
Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
Didi Global Inc will close the investors order book for its U.S. IPO to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be named as the information is not yet public. Didi did immediately respond to a request for comment. The books will close at 5pm in each region on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. (Reuters)
28 Jun 2021, 08:50:06 AM IST
Dr Reddy's announces commercial launch of DRDO formulated 2-DG drug
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the commerical launch of the covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug, according to a regulatory filing. The drug, found to help speed up recovery from covid and reduce oxygen dependence, has been developed jointly by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad.
28 Jun 2021, 08:42:33 AM IST
Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, tame inflation data
Gold prices inched higher on Monday, as the dollar eased and tamer-than-expected US inflation data allayed fears of an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,781.19 per ounce by 01:09 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,780.30.
28 Jun 2021, 08:37:10 AM IST
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority picks up minority stake in Mobikwik
The UAE's sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has picked up a minority stake in the IPO-bound digital payments player Mobikwik for nearly $20 million (about ₹150 crore), valuing it at $700 million, the company has said. The company was in bad press in March after alleged massive data theft, following which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had ordered a forensic audit on the Gurugram-based company set up in 2009. Personal data of its about 10 million customers were allegedly stolen by hackers.
28 Jun 2021, 08:31:37 AM IST
IL&FS receives ₹1,925 cr as termination payment for metro project
IL&FS said it has received ₹1,925 crore from Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) as interim termination payment in the Gurgaon Metro Project case. This payment, duly received in escrow accounts, comes in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order of 26 March 2021, that ruled in favor of IL&FS in the Gurgaon Metro Project-developed via ILFS subsidiaries and Special Purpose Vehicles-Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Ltd (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South L (RMGSL). (Read here)
28 Jun 2021, 08:27:03 AM IST
After Air India, Cairn to target more state companies to recover money due from govt
After Air India, Britain's Cairn Energy PLC plans to target assets of state-owned firms and banks in countries from the US to Singapore as it looks to ramp up efforts to recover the amount due from the Indian government after winning an arbitration against levy of retrospective taxes. (Read here)
28 Jun 2021, 08:20:55 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit record high. The BSE Sensex ended at 52,925.04, up 226.04 points or 0.43%. The Nifty was at 15,860.35, up 69.90 points or 0.44%.
28 Jun 2021, 08:06:27 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Ashok Leyland, Cadila, DLF, IndiGo, NTPC, PNB Housing, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
28 Jun 2021, 07:56:48 AM IST
Tata Steel to SAIL — experts recommend buy on these commodity stocks
After the strong beginning of July series on Friday, stock market experts are busy recommending stocks that can outperform the market in upcoming trade sessions. In this regard, they recommend investors to look at commodity stocks predicting better return in such stocks in comparison to other sector stocks. Speaking on shares to buy when the market opens on Monday, they recommended Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stocks and said that demand for steel is expected to continue moving northward in next few months and hence these stocks may pick momentum after the recent profit-booking. (Read here)
28 Jun 2021, 07:43:12 AM IST
Indian economy takes a breather in May before gaining momentum as covid recedes
India’s economy showed more signs of cooling in May, but the weakness is already beginning to dissipate of late as the nation exits lockdowns imposed to check the pandemic’s spread.
A slew of data from services activity to automobile sales pointed to lack of demand last month, which in turn kept the needle on an overall activity indicator unchanged at 6. The relatively strong score is because the gauge uses the three-month weighted average rates to smooth out volatility in the single-month readings. (Read here)
28 Jun 2021, 07:30:23 AM IST
Asian markets open on a cautious note
Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last a shade weaker at 703.17, still near a two-week high of 705.35 made on June 16. Australian shares slipped 0.3% while South Korea's KOSPI index was slightly higher. Japan's Nikkei was 0.1% weaker. Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in Asia with Australia's most populous city of Sydney plunging into a lockdown after a cluster of cases involving the highly contagious Delta strain ballooned.
