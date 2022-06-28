Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for Indian indices

28 Jun 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after preferential share announcement
Priti International Limited is a small-cap company which ended with a market cap of ₹122 crore on Monday session. The company has recently announced preferential issue that probably has boosted the morale of market investors. The furniture company announced 30,11,000 warrants convertible into 30,11,000 equity shares of ₹10 each on preferential basis. The company informed about the approval of preferential issues to the NSE on 24th June 2022 and the stock hit upper circuit on Monday.
28 Jun 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin falls below $21,000; dogecoin, Solana dip 7%
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunged over 2% and was trading at $20,610. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, and was down over 3% in the last 24 hours to $964 billion, as per CoinGecko.
28 Jun 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week low. Should you accumulate?
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After weak listing on 10th December 2021, Star Health and Allied Insurance share has been nosediving continuously. On Monday, Star Health share price hit a new life-time low of ₹511 apiece on NSE. Earlier, on Friday and Thursday too, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock had hit fresh 52-week low. Comparing the Star Health share price today with Star Health IPO price band of ₹870 to ₹900 per share, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has corrected to the tune of 43 per cent that may attract positional long term investors.
28 Jun 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Day trading guide for Tuesday
8 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th June
28 Jun 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Gold prices flat as rise in US bond yields weighs
Gold prices were nearly flat on Tuesday, as recent gains in Treasury yields prevented any significant interest in bullion. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,824.65 per ounce by 0056 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,824.70. A move by Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban new imports of Russian gold is being seen as largely symbolic within the global bullion market, as Russian exports to the West have already dried up.
28 Jun 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Oil extends gains on supply disruptions ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Oil rose for a third session as threats to global output risked tightening the market further before OPEC+ meets this week to discuss supply.
West Texas Intermediate futures climbed above $110 a barrel after adding about 5% over the past two sessions. Libya is facing more disruptions to its exports due to a worsening political crisis, while anti-government protests in Ecuador threaten to shut down production in the former OPEC member.
Any halt to supply could reverberate through the global oil market, which has been squeezed by an economic rebound and upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Some OPEC+ members have struggled to meet their production targets this year, exacerbating the tightness.
28 Jun 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Asia stocks edge down after Wall Street falls; oil rises
Asian shares edge down in early trade on Tuesday with investors taking their cue from a volatile Wall Street session overnight, while oil prices climbed following last week's rout.
Oil continued to rise with investors still weighing worries over an economic slowdown against concern over lost Russian supply amid sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine.
"A seam of tight supply news bolstered the (oil) market," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a research note. "Political unrest might curtail supply from a couple of second-tier producers, Ecuador and Libya. And then there's the G7's proposed price cap on Russian oil."
Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7%. The index is down 3.8% so far this month. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.27%.
Australian shares were up 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.5%.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.4% lower in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened down 0.36%.
28 Jun 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Australian shares nudge higher on mining, energy boost
Australian shares climbed on Tuesday, lifted by miners and energy stocks, as easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China boosted prices of commodities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 0.4% by 0043 GMT, its highest level since June 14. The benchmark jumped 1.9% on Tuesday.
Leading gains on the benchmark, energy stocks climbed 2.5% to hit a near one-week high.
28 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Tokyo stocks gain on bargain-hunting
Tokyo stocks traded higher Tuesday on bargain-hunting, having opened down following falls on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.37 percent, or 100.42 points, at 26.971.69 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.60 percent, or 11.33 points, at 1,898.75 yen.
28 Jun 2022, 07:29 AM IST
US stocks fall after recent big gains; oil, yields rise
US stocks ended a volatile trading session slightly lower on Monday after posting sharp gains the week before, while oil prices and Treasury yields rose.
Oil climbed following last week's rout, as the Group of Seven nations promised to tighten the squeeze on Russia's finances with new sanctions that include a plan to cap the price of Russian oil.
Investors have been hoping oil's slide from three-month peaks hit earlier in June could ease overall inflation concerns and allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten policy less aggressively than initially feared.
Stocks moved between gains and losses during the session on Wall Street, with big growth shares leading the way down.
The S&P 500 earlier this month confirmed it is in a bear market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26, the S&P 500 lost 11.63 points, or 0.30%, to 3,900.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.07 points, or 0.72%, to 11,524.55.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.52% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.31%.
A further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China helped to support global indexes.
The 10-year note rose 7 basis points to 3.194% and the two-year's yield, which can herald rate expectations, gained 6.9 basis points to 3.126%.
Brent crude futures settled up $1.97, or 1.7%, at $115.09 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude closed up $1.95, or 1.8%, at $109.57.