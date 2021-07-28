Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open higher; SGX Nifty up 0.61%

Sensex, Nifty may witness a volatile start on Wenesday. The IMF on Tuesday cut India's growth forecast FY22 to 9.5% from 12.5% estimated in April, citing a slow recovery in consumer confidence because of the ferocious second wave of the pandemic and a tardy vaccination programme. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower as a rout in China spurs caution and US megacap technology earnings receive a mixed response. All eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed meeting which concludes today.
28 Jul 2021, 08:33:55 AM IST
Banks flag that shadow banks are rigging ratings using this instrument
Banks have cautioned rating agencies about some non-bank lenders seeking credit lines that they don’t plan to use to hide the true picture of their liquidity position, two executives familiar with such instances said. Rating companies consider the size of a company’s unutilized credit limit as one of the attributes to determine its rating. A higher rating helps companies raise money at a cheaper rate because they are considered less risky. (Read here)
28 Jul 2021, 08:21:28 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to remain volatile on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve meet. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,578.76, down 273.51 points or 0.52%. The Nifty closed at 15,746.45, down 78 points or 0.49%. (Read here)
28 Jul 2021, 08:16:31 AM IST
Coforge Q1 results below street expectations
Coforge reports Q1 net profit of ₹123.6 crore, while ebit was at ₹159 crore. Revenues were at ₹1,461.6 crore.
28 Jul 2021, 08:02:38 AM IST
Rolex Rings IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?
Rolex Rings Limited ₹731 crore initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription today and will close on Friday i.e., July 30. The price band for the initial share sale is fixed at ₹880-900 per share. The issue will comprise a fresh issue of ₹56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC). (Read here)
28 Jul 2021, 07:53:48 AM IST
BSES will become one of 'greenest' discoms in country by 2024: Experts
Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES is slated to become one of the "greenest" power distribution companies in the country by increasing the share of renewable energy in its portfolio to over 50% by 2024, power sector experts said on Tuesday. According to estimates, 3,300 MW of power portfolio of BSES discoms—BRPL and BUPL—is to become green by 2024. It will reduce around 7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, they said. Recently, BSES signed agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to procure 510 MW of solar and hybrid power.
28 Jul 2021, 07:42:22 AM IST
Asian stocks track fall in Wall Street indices
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as a rout in China spurs caution and US megacap technology earnings receive a mixed response. Treasuries held a climb and a gauge of the dollar was steady. Chinese equities fell further, and modest gains in Hong Kong provided little succor after this week’s plunge on a regulatory crackdown that’s stirred questions about how far Beijing will go to curb big companies. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index—which tracks 98 of China’s biggest firms listed in the US—has suffered a record drop. The offshore yuan pared a slide. US contracts fluctuated following the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s biggest decline in more than two months as major American equity indexes fell.
S&P 500 futures were flat as of 10:55 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.1%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.7%
China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.9%
SGX Nifty was up 0.19%
28 Jul 2021, 07:32:44 AM IST
US markets pulled down by tech earnings
US equities ended a five-day winning streak as megacap technology stocks including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. tumbled ahead of their earnings reports. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 posted its biggest drop in more than two months as all three of the major American equity indexes fell from all-time highs. The Hang Seng Index sank the most since May 2020 as speculation swirled that U.S. funds are offloading China and Hong Kong assets.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc., which are set to report earnings later this week, also tumbled. Nine of the 10 stocks in the NYSE FANG+ index, which includes the biggest U.S.-based tech companies as well as China’s Baidu Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ended the session lower.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4 pm New York time
The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%
The MSCI World index fell 0.6%
