Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open higher; SGX Nifty rebounds

Sensex, Nifty may open flat on Tuesday. All eyes will be on the core sector data due on Thursday, the capex growth data for the September quarter on Friday as well as the India manufacturing PMI which is also due on Friday US, UK will also release their official GDP figures later this week.
28 Sep 2021, 08:42:35 AM IST
Pre-market opening quote: Gaurav Udani, CEO and founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open flat to positive at 17,895, up by 40 points. Since the last 2 trading sessions, Nifty is experiencing profit booking from 17,950 levels. It is important for Nifty to close above 17,950 with high volumes to continue its upward journey. On the lower side Nifty has support in 17,680-17,720 range Traders can use buy on dips with strict stoploss as a strategy in current markets."
28 Sep 2021, 08:29:28 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Allcargo, BPCL, Power Grid, REC, RIL, Whirpool among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
28 Sep 2021, 08:23:59 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are expected to stay in consolidation mode on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 60,077.88, up 29.41 points. The Nifty closed at 17,855.10, up 1.90 points.
28 Sep 2021, 08:11:31 AM IST
Zee, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea continue to be under NSE's F&O ban list for today
The same eight stocks/securities are under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, that were put under the list in the previous session. These securities have been banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Read more)
28 Sep 2021, 07:58:20 AM IST
Govt effectively cuts FY22 borrowing plan
Buoyed by robust tax collections, the government on Monday effectively cut its gross borrowing target for the fiscal year by announcing that it will absorb ₹1.59 trillion of additional borrowing for tax compensation to states within its annual target. This, in effect, reduces the annual gross borrowing target to ₹10.46 trillion for the year to 31 March from the budgeted ₹12.05 trillion. (Read more)
28 Sep 2021, 07:48:40 AM IST
Asian markets open lower
Asia stocks fell on Tuesday after a jump in Treasury yields as investors priced in the start of Federal Reserve tapering and elevated energy prices. The dollar edged up. MSCI Inc.’s index of Asia Pacific stocks snapped a three-day advance, with Japan and Australia sliding. Hong Kong opened firmer, while China slipped. U.S. futures declined. Earlier, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed. Investors rotated out of growth stocks as the benchmark 10-year U.S. yield briefly topped 1.5%—a level not seen since June. The S&P 500 dipped. The U.S. two-year yield hit an 18-month high as traders increasingly priced in the prospect of the Fed trimming its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases soon. The 10-year yield pared gains. The dollar edged higher. Oil held onto gains on fears of a global energy crunch. Brent was near the highest in almost three years, while WTI crude hovered above $75 a barrel. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Brent could hit $90 by year-end as the market is in a bigger deficit than many realize.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%
Nasdaq 100 futures dipped. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%
Topix index fell 0.3%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%
Kospi index fell 0.1%
Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%
Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1%
28 Sep 2021, 07:33:17 AM IST
US indices mixed at close
US government borrowing costs advanced for a sixth week on Monday, hurting tech stocks as investors bet on rising interest rates, while three-year high oil prices ignited the energy sector. An easing in Sino-U.S. tensions and Chinese authorities' decision to pump in more cash to offset the fallout from real estate firm Evergrande's woes offered encouragement to investors. There was also relief that Germany's election outcome ruled out a pure left-wing coalition government. U.S. indices were mixed, with the industrials-heavy Dow Jones index outperforming the Nasdaq index of tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points, or 0.21%, to 34,869.37, the S&P 500 lost 12.37 points, or 0.28%, to 4,443.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.73 points, or 0.52%, to 14,969.97.
