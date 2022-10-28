Stock Market LIVE: Caution to prevail at start today; SGX Nifty in green

28 Oct 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Credit Suisse launches radical overhaul to stabilise bank
Credit Suisse unveiled radical measures Thursday aimed at turning around the beleaguered bank following huge third quarter losses, including revamping its investment banking, slashing 9,000 jobs and a capital injection from the Saudi National Bank.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank launched a new strategy intended to repair the damage following a series of scandals, saying it wanted to create "a simpler, more focused and more stable bank".
"We all know Credit Suisse is at a critical point in its history," chairman Axel Lehmann said.
For months, if not years, it has been "overshadowed by various issues", while he acknowleged that the 166-year-old institution had become unfocused.
"We need to draw a line," he insisted. (AFP)
28 Oct 2022, 07:44 AM IST
PNB Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 12% to ₹263 crore
PNB Housing Finance on Thursday registered a nearly 12% increase in its net profit at ₹262.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 on a double-digit growth in net interest income as well as disbursements.
The non-banking finance company had logged a net profit of ₹235.21 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹1,683.43 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹1,586.41 crore in the same period of 2021-22, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The income earned from interest was up by 6.5 per cent in the quarter to ₹1,597.54 crore as against ₹1,499.88 crore in the year-ago period. (PTI)
28 Oct 2022, 07:43 AM IST
SBI Card second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending
SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a 52.4% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it issued more credit cards and Indians spent more going into the festive season. SBI Card, backed by top lender State Bank of India, has increased its card base during July and August amid stiff competition, analysts have noted, even as the industry deactivated inactive cards in line with a central bank rule. Profit rose to 5.26 billion Indian rupees ($63.95 million)for the three months ending Sept. 30 from 3.45 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
Total revenue from operations rose 28% to 32.97 billion rupees. Card-in-force, or the number of cards issued and outstanding, grew 18% to 14.8 million as of quarter-end, while spends surged 43%. Gross bad loans as a percentage of gross advances - a measure of asset quality – eased to 2.14% at the end of September, from 2.24% at the end of June. (Reuters)
28 Oct 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Gold falls ₹101; silver declines ₹334
Gold price fell by ₹101 to ₹51,024 per 10 gram on Thursday amid weak global trends and appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹51,125 per 10 gram.
Silver also declined by ₹334 to ₹58,323 per kg. The rupee appreciated 67 paise to 82.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as dollar retreated from its elevated levels.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,664 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.41 per ounce. (PTI)
28 Oct 2022, 07:41 AM IST
ECB doubles rate to most in over a decade despite recession fear
The European Central Bank doubled its key interest rate to the highest level in more than a decade, intensifying its broadside against record inflation in the face of a likely recession.
Policymakers in Frankfurt delivered a second straight three-quarter-point hike on Thursday -- as economists expected. That brings the deposit rate, which was below zero as recently as July, to 1.5%.
In plowing on with increases even as energy-market turmoil batters the 19-nation euro-zone economy, the ECB reaffirmed its commitment to wrest back control over prices that are surging at five times the 2% target. (Read More)
28 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Rupee rises 48 paise to close at 82.33 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated 48 paise to close at 82.33 against the US dollar on Thursday as the greenback retreated from its elevated levels.
Fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities also supported the local unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened sharply up at 82.15 and witnessed a high of 82.14 and a low of 82.52 during the day trade.
It finally settled at 82.33 against the American currency, registering a rise of 48 paise over its last close. (PTI)
28 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Adani Green Energy gets shareholders' nod to appoint Ahlem Friga Noy as director
Adani Green Energy said it has received shareholders' approval to appoint Ahlem Friga Noy as a non-executive, nominee director in the company.
Shareholders of the company has approved the appointment of Ahlem Friga Noy as a director (non-executive, nominee director) in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
According to the notice for the EGM, the board had recommended for the approval of the members for the appointment of Ahlem Friga Noy as a director of the company, from 27th July, 2022.
The approval of shareholders for the appointment of a person on the board of directors has to be taken either at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier. (PTI)
28 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
RBI schedules additional MPC meeting on 3 Nov
An additional meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has been scheduled for 3 November. The meeting with its rate-setting panel could be held to discuss RBI's reply to the government, explaining the reasons of its failure to contain inflation up to 6%.
The RB's rate-setting panel last met on 28 - 30 September, 2022 and was slated to meet for the last time this calendar year on 5 - 7 December. (Read More)
28 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal: Report
Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is among executives planning to depart as Elon Musk completes his $44 billion deal to take over the social network, according to people familiar with the matter.
Also leaving are Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named because the information isn’t public. (Read More)
28 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street stocks fall for a second day; Amazon, Apple drop
Wall Street contended with another volatile session as investors mulled the Federal Reserve’s path of interest-rate hikes while assessing mixed economic data and a slew of earnings reports.
Amazon.com Inc. plunged after hours as its sales forecast trailed estimates. Shares of Apple Inc. also fell postmarket despite largely beating expectations.
The S&P 500 closed lower, after swinging between gains and losses for most of the session. The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% in regular trading and an exchange-traded fund tracking it slid further after 4 p.m.
Markets were also mixed on US gross domestic product data. The report showed the US economy rebounded after two quarterly contractions, which briefly assuaged concerns of an imminent recession. But it also highlighted that consumer spending remains under pressure because of inflation. Treasuries gained, with the 10-year yield pushing below 4% on speculation of a Fed pivot. The dollar snapped a two-day drop. (Bloomberg)