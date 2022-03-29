Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 200 pts, Nifty above 17,300; Oil prices drop

29 Mar 2022, 09:17 AM IST
Tesla adds $84 billion to valuation in a day on stock-split signal
Tesla added about $84 billion to its stock-market value on Monday, more than Ford Motor Co.’s entire market capitalization, after the electric-vehicle maker said it is planning a second stock split in about two years.
29 Mar 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Asian shares gain as BOJ defends ultra-easy stance, oil eases on Shanghai lockdown
Japanese shares led gains in Asian stocks on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan defended its ultra-easy stance, while oil slid on fears of lower demand from China as Shanghai applied a "zero-COVID" strategy by locking down despite a relatively modest caseload.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.91% in early trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.64% .
The BOJ vowed to keep monetary policy ultra-loose, offering to buy unlimited government bonds for the first four days of this week, to prevent yields in Japan from rising as they are doing elsewhere following U.S. Federal Reserve's moves to hike interest rates in the face of mounting inflationary pressures.
29 Mar 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Gold flat on firmer US dollar, yields; Ukraine conflict in focus
Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm at a three-week high scaled in the previous session and yields climbed, while investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day.
29 Mar 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Stock market today: Key factors and levels to watch on Tuesday
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses to close higher by 0.4% on Monday helped by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid gains in global equities. The BSE Sensex staged a recovery in afternoon trade and climbed 231 points to settle at 57,593. The NSE Nifty closed at 17,222 on Monday.
29 Mar 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Tech stock rally could stall
With some investors betting that U.S. rates could rise by 50 basis points in April, analysts warned that stocks could succumb to deeper losses in coming months.
"One of the more confounding developments during the past two weeks has been the strength of the rebound in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index at the same time interest rates soared to cycle highs," said Lisa Shalett, head of the global investment office at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
"As this and other yield curves head toward inversion, the nascent rebound in megacap tech stocks may stall."
Indeed, the U.S. Treasury yield curve, as measured by the gap between five and 30-year yields, inverted on Monday for the first time since early 2006, as a sell-off in the bond market resumed, with short-dated yields jumping to their highest since 2019.
29 Mar 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Stocks look past rate risks in late rally, yen wilts
World stock markets cast aside fears of rising interest rates on Monday with the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index rallying 1.3%, even as parts of the Treasury yield curve signaled recession risks while oil prices tumbled on fears of weaker Chinese demand.
After a choppy session where stocks oscillated between gains and losses, U.S. shares finally broke higher, with electric car marker Tesla surging almost 8% on news that it will seek investor approval for a stock split.
But the buoyancy in stocks was foreshadowed by several signs and analyst warnings that it may not last, as global interest rates will likely climb higher this year and could drag on economic growth.
In the Treasuries market, for example, the yield curve for two- and 10-year Treasuries presaged growing recession risks on Monday, even though the curve for three-month bills and 10-year Treasuries still pointed to robust economic expansion.
29 Mar 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Oil extends losses on China demand concerns ahead of OPEC+ meet
Oil kept falling in Asia -- after sliding 7% on Monday -- on growing concern that a virus resurgence in China will weigh on global demand.
West Texas Intermediate futures lost 1.3% to trade near $105 a barrel. China is tackling its worst outbreak since Wuhan more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. The highly contagious omicron variant is testing the world’s biggest crude importer’s Covid Zero strategy.
The OPEC+ alliance, meanwhile, meets Thursday to discuss its supply for May and the group has signaled it will stick to its existing policy and ratify another modest increase in output. China’s virus flare-up comes as the market faces volatility from Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.
Shanghai is the latest Chinese city to be caught up in the new outbreak. Rystad Energy estimated a staggered lockdown across the financial hub could cut oil demand by as much as 200,000 barrels a day for the duration of restrictions across the city. About 62 million people in China are either in lockdown or facing one imminently, according to Bloomberg calculations.
29 Mar 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Global supply lines brace for ‘menacing’ economic storm to widen
Global supply strains that started to ease in early 2022 are worsening again as headwinds strengthen from the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdowns, threatening slower growth and faster inflation across the global economy.
After the pandemic hit Asia-U.S. trade routes the hardest over the past two years, the latest turmoil is being acutely felt in Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy and suppliers across Eastern Europe. Business expectations in the region’s biggest economy during March posted the steepest one-month drop on record, factories across the continent face diesel and parts shortages, and delays moving cargo through key North Sea gateways such as Bremerhaven are lengthening.
29 Mar 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Stocks climb amid oil slide as traders await talks
Asian stocks rose Tuesday as a slump in oil and the prospect of more cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine helped sentiment. Bets on aggressive U.S. monetary tightening sapped shorter maturity Treasuries.
Equities rose in Japan, Hong Kong and China, U.S. futures fluctuated and European contracts advanced after the S&P 500 rallied for a third day.
Oil extended a slide, taking West Texas Intermediate crude to about $105 a barrel, on concerns that China’s mobility curbs against Covid will sap demand.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was steady at around 2.46%. Inversions along the bond curve, where some short-term rates exceed longer tenor yields, point to concerns about a looming economic downturn as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to quell high inflation.
The yen was around a six-year low against the dollar on the divergence between the Fed and a dovish Japanese central bank. The latter continued with unprecedented bond-market intervention to cap a surge in yields.
Global shares are up about 8% from the lows reached after Russia invaded Ukraine. Such resilience contrasts with a rout in bonds and inverting yield curves, which are shaking economic confidence. Investors are trying to parse the war, elevated commodity costs and the Fed’s fight against price pressures.