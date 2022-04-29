Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for Indian indices

29 Apr 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 23 days on Friday, 29 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
29 Apr 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q4FY22 preview: Expect a healthy quarter, PAT likely to record strong growth sequentially
Automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22), today. Ahead of the earnings, on Thursday, Maruti shares witnessed positive sentiment from investors on stock exchanges.
29 Apr 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Biocon Q4 profit declines by 4% to ₹283 cr
Biocon Ltd on Thursday reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹283.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.
The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹296.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, has appointed former HSBC India Chairperson Naina Lal Kidwai as an independent director, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
29 Apr 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, Litecoin gain while dogecoin, Shiba Inu slip
Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading above the $39,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency rose 0.6% to $39,704. The global crypto market’s value today gained nearly a per cent in the past 24 hours to $1.92 trillion, according to pricing from CoinGecko.
29 Apr 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Lower provisions propel Axis Bank Q4 net up by 49.77 pc to ₹4,434 cr
Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 49.77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹4,434 crore on a consolidated basis, helped by a steep reduction in money set aside for bad debts.
On a standalone basis, the third-largest private sector lender reported a 54 per cent jump in its post-tax net at ₹4,118 crore. For the fiscal year 2021-22, it reported a 98 per cent jump in its post-tax profit at ₹13,025 crore.
29 Apr 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Day trading guide for Friday
6 stocks to buy today — 29th April
29 Apr 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 on Thursday, its money-making juggernaut stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping and a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's stock fell 9% in after-hours trading.
Amazon reported a loss of $3.84 billion, or $7.56 a share, for the first three months of the year. A year ago, it reported a profit of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 a share, for the first quarter. Wall Street analysts expected a profit of $8.35 a share in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.
29 Apr 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Hong Kong shares open flat
Hong Kong stocks barely moved at the open of trade Friday as traders struggled to track a strong rally on Wall Street, with tech firms in the spotlight after Apple and Amazon reported below-forecast earnings.
The Hang Seng Index inched down 4.77 points to 20,271.40.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.36 percent, or 10.58 points, to 2,986.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.80 percent, or 14.44 points, to 1,822.91.
29 Apr 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
Apple Inc on Thursday forecast bigger problems as COVID-19 lockdowns snarl production and demand in China, the war in Ukraine dents sales and growth slows in services, which the iPhone maker sees as its engine for expansion.
Shares were down 2.2% in late trade after executives laid out their glum outlook on a conference call. The news outweighed record profit and sales for Apple's fiscal second quarter, which ended in March.
29 Apr 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Asia stocks up; US futures fall on tech outlook
Most Asian stocks climbed Friday following a Wall Street rally, though slumps in Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. in late trading dented some of the optimism and left U.S. equity futures in the red.
An Asia-Pacific share gauge rose, helped by South Korea, while China and Hong Kong fluctuated. Contracts on the S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 retreated but came off session lows. Japan is closed for a holiday.
Amazon projected sluggish sales growth and Apple flagged supply constraints. E-commerce giant Amazon shed 9% in extended trading and Apple lost 2%. That partly clouded the S&P 500’s best climb since early March in regular hours.
The yen pared a tumble while staying near 20-year lows. The dollar dipped but is set for its best week since 2021 amid investor caution and as the Federal Reserve readies sharp interest-rate hikes to slow inflation.
Oil was near $105 a barrel, as traders evaluated the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian crude in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
Corporate earnings are just the latest variable to whipsaw markets. There are concerns that tightening U.S. monetary policy, the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid outbreak all herald more challenges for investors.
29 Apr 2022, 07:39 AM IST
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year, and faces threats from high inflation and rising interest rates, yet economists foresee a return to growth for the rest of 2022 based on the strength of the job market and consumer spending.
The first quarterly decline in gross domestic product since the pandemic hit in 2020 - a 1.4% drop on an annualized basis - is not likely a prelude to recession, economists say. That may bring little comfort to President Joe Biden and Democrats, who face mid-term elections this year in which rising prices for food, energy and other essentials will be a major theme of Republican opposition.
29 Apr 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street ends sharply higher, lifted by Meta and Apple
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday after a strong quarterly report from Meta Platforms lifted beaten down technology and growth stocks and offset worries about the U.S. economy's contraction in the first quarter.
The Facebook parent surged 17.6% after the social network reported a larger-than-expected profit and rebounded from a drop in users.
Apple Inc, the world's most valuable company, and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc both rallied more than 4% ahead of their quarterly reports later in the day.
In extended trade, Amazon tumbled about 10% after the company forecast current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates.
The S&P 500 has gained or lost 2% or more in a day some 32 times so far in 2022, compared to 24 such days in all of 2021.
The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as Covid-19 cases surged again, and government pandemic relief money dropped.
The first decrease in gross domestic product since the short and sharp pandemic recession nearly two years ago, reported by the Commerce Department, was mostly driven by a wider trade deficit as imports surged, and a slowdown in the pace of inventory accumulation.
Unofficially, S&P 500 climbed 2.47% to end the session at 4,287.50 points.
The Nasdaq gained 3.06% to 12,871.53 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.85% to 33,916.39 points.