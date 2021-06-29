Market LIVE Update: Sensex opens 60 pts higher, Nifty at 15,807; banks in red

29 Jun 2021, 09:31 AM IST
Indian Bank drags
29 Jun 2021, 09:29 AM IST
L&T Technology Services gain
L&T Technology Services Ltd's stock was trading at ₹2,894.65 apiece, up 0.30% at 9:26 am. The company has entered a strategic partnership with network software provider Mavenr to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services.
29 Jun 2021, 09:23 AM IST
Banks, financials drag
29 Jun 2021, 09:19 AM IST
Market opening
Benchmark Indian equity indices opened mixed on Tuesday. The Sensex opened at 52,795.76, up 60.17 points, or 0.11%, while the Nifty was at 15,807.50, down 7.20 points, or 0.05% . Pharma, realty, auto sectors open in green.
29 Jun 2021, 09:10 AM IST
Market pre-opening
The Sensex was at 52,798.80, up 63.21 points, or 0.12% at market pre-opening, while the Nifty was at 15,814.70, down 45.65 points, or 0.29%.
29 Jun 2021, 08:59 AM IST
SpiceJet board to discuss fund raising options on Wednesday
The board of directors of no-frills carrier SpiceJet Limited will meet on Wednesday to discuss various options of raising fresh capital, the airline said in a stock exchange notification. "This is to inform you that that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, the 30th day of June, 2021, will discuss and consider, interalia, options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares/debt instrument on preferential/qualified institutions placement basis....," the airline said. (Read here)
29 Jun 2021, 08:49 AM IST
Petrol price in Mumbai nears ₹105 after another hike
In another hike this month, petrol prices got costlier by 34-35 paise and diesel by 28-30 paise on Tuesday after a day's hiatus, taking fuel prices to another record highs in the country. The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday.
In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of ₹98.81 a litre while diesel retailed at ₹88.18 per litre. The recent revision has taken the petrol price near ₹105 in Mumbai as it is retailing at ₹104.90 in the city and diesel at ₹96.72 a litre. (Read here)
29 Jun 2021, 08:37 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Emami, Escorts, HDFC Life, KIMS, Nalco, Tata Motors, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read here)
29 Jun 2021, 08:27 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be weak on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,735.59, down 189.45 points or 0.36%. The Nifty was at 15,814.70, down 45.65 points or 0.29%.
29 Jun 2021, 08:15 AM IST
Google services down for some users - Downdetector
Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet Inc's search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. Platforms including Google, YouTube and Gmail were down Monday evening, with users complaining of difficulty in logging in and accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector. More than a thousand users were having difficulties with the search engine at one point, the outage monitoring website showed, and users were also facing issues with YouTube TV and Google Drive. The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.
29 Jun 2021, 08:05 AM IST
Facebook wins dismissal of US, states’ monopoly lawsuits
Facebook Inc. won a court ruling dismissing two monopoly lawsuits filed by the US government and a coalition of states that sought to break up the company, dealing a blow to efforts by antitrust officials to take on the biggest tech platforms. The decision by US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Monday sent Facebook shares soaring, pushing the company’s market value to more than $1 trillion.Boasberg granted the company’s request to dismiss the complaints filed last year by the US Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general led by New York, saying in his opinion that the FTC failed to meet the burden for establishing that Facebook has a monopoly in social networking. (Bloomberg)
29 Jun 2021, 07:56 AM IST
Gold heads for worst month since 2016 on Fed’s hawkish shift
Gold headed for the biggest monthly drop in more than four years after the Federal Reserve sped up their expected pace of policy tightening, sending prices tumbling below $1,800 an ounce. The rise in US stocks to a fresh record and a resurgent dollar have also weighed on the precious metal. Investors are also assessing new travel restrictions in Europe amid concerns about the coronavirus delta variant, which helped spur a re-think of the reflation trade.
Bullion is stabilizing below $1,800 an ounce as traders now focus on the timing of when policy makers may start dialing back stimulus. Fed officials meeting in June responded to increasing inflation risks by pulling forward their expected timing and pace of interest-rate increases, from the current near-zero level, and kicking off a discussion of when to taper asset purchases.
29 Jun 2021, 07:47 AM IST
Asian stocks open lower
Asian stocks dipped Tuesday amid concerns a more infectious Covid-19 strain will derail an economic recovery. Treasuries and the dollar were steady after gains. An MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares was on track for its first decline in six days as countries in the region are struggling to contain the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. U.S. futures dipped after technology stocks led US benchmarks to fresh records Monday. But cruise operators and airlines sank as governments from Europe to Asia imposed new limits on travel from Britain—which is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases. The S&P 500 eked out a gain on news that Facebook Inc. won dismissal of two monopoly lawsuits.
S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% as of 10:46 am in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%
Topix index fell 0.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%
Kospi index dropped 0.3%
Hang Seng Index fell 0.2%
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%
SGX Nifty was down 0.20%
29 Jun 2021, 07:32 AM IST
Nasdaq, S&P 500 close at record highs
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each finished at records Monday on the continued resurgence of technology shares, while weakness in financial and industrial equities left the Dow lower. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led the market, winning 1.0% to close the session at 14,500.51, easily topping its prior record. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2% to end at 4,290.61, its third straight all-time high, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent to 34,283.27. Some of the world’s largest technology companies led stocks to a fresh record on Monday, extending a rally that’s already added $6 trillion in value to the equity market this year.
After swinging between gains and losses throughout most of the session, the S&P 500 moved higher on news that Facebook Inc. won dismissal of two monopoly lawsuits. Some of the stay-at-home darlings like Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. climbed as the reflation trade waned. Cruise operators and airlines sank as governments from Europe to Asia imposed new limits on travel from Britain -- which is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases. (Agencies)