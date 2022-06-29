Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

29 Jun 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Multibagger Adani stock rises 1600% in 4 years. ₹1 lakh turns to ₹17 lakh
Adani Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 that Indian stock market has produced despite global economy reeling under the pressure of inflation and gloomy economy outlook. In YTD time, Adani Power share price has surged from around ₹101 to ₹270 apiece levels on NSE, recording around 165 per cent rise in 2022. However, this multibagger Adani stock has a history of delivering staggering return to its shareholders. In last four years, this Adani group stock has ascended from around ₹16 to ₹270, delivering around 1600 per cent return to its shareholders.
29 Jun 2022, 08:36 AM IST
29 Jun 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Coinbase sinks as Goldman downgrades to sell after 75% rout
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts downgraded Coinbase Global Inc. to a sell rating as the crypto winter continues to take its toll on the struggling digital currency exchange.
Shares of the firm slumped 11% to $55.96 on Monday, extending their decline this year to 78% as Bitcoin trades at less than half its value from just six months ago. Goldman analyst William Nance cited the “continued downdraft in crypto prices" and the broader drop in activity levels across the industry. Coinbase had fallen 75% this year prior to the downgrade.
29 Jun 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Rupee tanks 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 against US dollar on Tuesday
The rupee plunged by 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 78.53 against the greenback and finally settled at 78.85, down 48 paise over its previous close.
During the session, the rupee touched an all-time low of 78.8550 against the American currency.
29 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Euro dips as markets manage expectations of ECB rate hikes
The dollar climbed on Tuesday while the euro faltered after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde offered no fresh insight into the central bank's policy outlook.
The ECB is widely expected to follow its global peers by raising interest rates in July to try to check soaring inflation though economists are divided on the magnitude of any rate hike.
The euro held below $1.06 after Lagarde said the central bank would move gradually but with the option to act decisively on any deterioration in medium-term inflation, especially if there were signs of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations.
29 Jun 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Gold prices tick lower on dollar strength
Gold inched down on Wednesday in range-bound trading, as sustained strength in the dollar kept investors away from greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,818.74 per ounce by 0105 GMT. US gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,820.30. The US dollar was steady after sharp gains on Tuesday, making gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
29 Jun 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Dollar crunch worries India’s traders as equity outflows grow
Traders in India’s foreign-exchange market are bracing for more instances of dollar shortages, as record outflows from the nation’s equities and deteriorating external finances bite.
Some Mumbai-based banks saw a dollar crunch last week, as outflows from Indian assets add to the pressure, according to Mizuho Bank Ltd. and IFA Global. The rupee dropped to a record low against the greenback on Tuesday.
Foreign investors have pulled $28 billion from Indian equities this year, while higher oil import costs and a widening current account deficit mean that everybody from investors to companies are demanding dollar for their rupee at the same time. The Reserve Bank of India said last Friday it’s trying to meet the demand through its reserves.
29 Jun 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Oil prices take breather after three-day rally
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after rising in the previous three sessions but losses were limited on the view that global supply tightness will continue as there is limited room for major producers such as Saudi Arabia to boost production.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $111.32 a barrel at 0150 GMT, giving up earlier gains.
Brent crude futures for August dropped 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $117.37 a barrel, also reversing an earlier gain. The August contract will expire on Thursday and the more-active September contract was at $113.14, down 66 cents, or 0.6%.
29 Jun 2022, 07:38 AM IST
US consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in 16 months
US consumer confidence slipped to its lowest level in 16 months as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they’ve been about the future in almost a decade. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May and the second straight monthly decline and the lowest level since February 2021. The business research group’s expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labour market conditions, tumbled in June to 66.4 — its lowest level since 2013.
29 Jun 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Stocks decline in Asia amid worries about growth
Stocks dropped in Asia on Wednesday on renewed worries about a gloomy economic outlook as monetary policy tightens in much of the world to fight high inflation.
Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. US futures steadied after the S&P 500 sank and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 shed over 3%. Monthly and quarterly institutional portfolio rebalancing may be impacting trading.
The dollar held gains after rising the most in more than a week in the Wall Street session amid disquiet over evaporating US consumer confidence. Treasuries were steady, leaving the 10-year yield at 3.18%.
The risk of an American recession overshadowed China’s surprise move Tuesday to reduce quarantine times for inbound travelers. The step had lifted markets on hopes of a shift away from a strategy of stamping out Covid that comes with great economic cost via repeated lockdowns.
Oil pushed past $112 a barrel on supply risks. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin wallowed around $20,000 amid generally poor sentiment.
29 Jun 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls on weak data
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as a gloomy US consumer confidence report offset positive news about China's move to scale back Covid-19 restrictions.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.67 percent, or 235.88 points, at 26,813.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.79 percent, or 14.98 points, to 1,892.40.
29 Jun 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Australian shares skid on weak US consumer data; gold stocks drop
Australian shares fell on Wednesday, with selling seen across most sub-sectors, as a drop in June US consumer confidence dampened investor sentiment amid a slew of interest-rate hikes globally and recession worries.
Data released on Tuesday morning showed the US consumer confidence index dropping to the lowest since February 2021, with near-term expectations reaching their most pessimistic level in nearly a decade.
That dragged the S&P/ASX 200 index down 1.2% to 6,681.1 by 0053 GMT, and putting it on track to snap a four-day winning streak. The benchmark had added 0.9% in the previous session.
29 Jun 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Hong Kong shares open with big losses
Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than one percent in the opening minutes of trade Wednesday following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by concerns about the impact of runaway inflation on the economy.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.31 percent, or 293.36 points, to 22,125.61.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.28 percent, or 9.53 points, to 3,399.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also fell 0.28 percent, or 6.38 points, to 2,237.54.
29 Jun 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street stumbles as consumer pessimism stokes growth fears
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off on Tuesday as dire consumer confidence data dampened investor optimism and fueled worries over recession and the looming earnings season.
The S&P and the Nasdaq fell about 2% and 3% respectively, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com weighing the heaviest. The blue-chip Dow shed about 1.6%.
"Markets were fine today until the consumer confidence number came out," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "It was weak and markets immediately began selling off."
With the end of the month and the second quarter two days away, the benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its biggest first-half percentage drop since 1970.
All three indexes are on course to notch two straight quarterly declines for the first time since 2015.
Data released on Tuesday morning showed the Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropping to the lowest it has been since February 2021, with near-term expectations reaching its most pessimistic level in nearly a decade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491.27 points, or 1.56%, to 30,946.99, the S&P 500 lost 78.56 points, or 2.01%, to 3,821.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.01 points, or 2.98%, to 11,181.54.