Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness volatile start; SGX Nifty in red

Sensex, Nifty may have a volatile start on Thursday, on cue from the SGX Nifty. Asian stocks opened on a positive note after China attempted to calm market nerves post selloffs. The Fed reiterated that a recent surge in inflation is likely transitory and linked to the economic reopening from the pandemic
29 Jul 2021, 08:10:44 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani group, Ashok Leyland, Equitas Holdings, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, among other stocks may be in focus on Thursday. (Read here)
29 Jul 2021, 08:01:54 AM IST
Windlas Biotech fixes price band of ₹448-460 a share
Windlas Biotech Ltd initial public offering has fixed its issue price at ₹448-460 a share. Earlier the firm said its issue will open on 4 August and closes on 6 August. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5.14 million shares by its current promoters and shareholders. At the upper end of price band the company will raise approximately ₹401 crore. (Read here)
29 Jul 2021, 07:51:09 AM IST
Asian stocks rise on China revival, reassuring Fed
Asian stocks rose Thursday on China’s efforts to soothe market nerves and the Federal Reserve’s reassurance that it’s moving very gradually toward tapering stimulus if the U.S. makes more economic progress.
Hong Kong and Chinese shares outperformed at the open, rebounding from steep losses sparked by Beijing’s crackdown on private enterprises. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge jumped about 1%. S&P 500 futures fell back after the index was little changed overnight, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped as Facebook Inc. fell in extended trading on a cautious outlook. Chinese authorities appears to have become uncomfortable with this week’s selloff. State-run media published articles suggesting the rout is overdone, while analysts have speculated about intervention by government-linked funds.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was steady.
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index was flat
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.9%
China’s Shanghai Composite index advanced 1.1%
29 Jul 2021, 07:33:58 AM IST
US stocks bounce, dollar softens as Fed says recovery on track
U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday and the dollar slipped into losses after the Federal Reserve said the economic recovery was on track, but offered no clues about when monetary policy will eventually be tightened. The Fed said after its latest policy meeting that the economy has kept strengthening despite a rise in coronavirus infections, and that accelerating inflation remained the result of "transitory factors". In a news conference after the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it is not yet time to think about raising interest rates. He said the central bank was thinking about tapering asset purchases but has not set a timetable for when to do so.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15%, the S&P 500 edged up 0.17%, and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rebounded 0.75% after hitting its lowest in more than two months on Tuesday.
