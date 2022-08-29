Stock Market LIVE: Indices under pressure after rate hike pledge; SGX Nifty down

29 Aug 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Indian rupee may plumb fresh low after hawkish Powell
The Indian rupee could slip to a record low against the dollar on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that restrictive policy would be kept longer to bring down inflation.
The rupee < INR=IN> is tipped to open at 80.00-80.10 per U.S. dollar, compared with the previous session's close of 79.8650. The currency had hit an all-time low of 80.0650 last month.
The rupee will "most likely" see a record low, if not at open, then later during the session, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. (Reuters)
29 Aug 2022, 08:34 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, NHPC, Vodafone Idea, NTPC, IRCTC
Proctor & Gamble Health and Indostar stocks will be in focus as they declare their June quarterly report today. (Read More)
29 Aug 2022, 08:23 AM IST
India bond yields seen rising, tracking U.S. peers
Indian government bond yields are expected to be higher in early trades on Monday, tracking a similar move in U.S. Treasury yields, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled more rate hikes to bring down inflation.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is likely to trade in 7.20%-7.26% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield had slumped seven basis points on Friday to end at 7.2173%.
"The commentary from Fed is very hawkish, and even though the 10-year U.S. yield has not shown any large reaction, the two-year yield is now inching closer to 3.50%, and this should lead to some selling locally today," the trader said. (Reuters)
29 Aug 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Japan's Suzuki drives deeper into India with global research and development company
Suzuki Motor Corp will set up a global research and development company in India, its president said on Sunday, pushing deeper into a market that is set to become an electric vehicle (EV) hub for the Japanese carmaker.
29 Aug 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Adani Group plans to build 1,000-MW data centres in 10 years
Adani Group firm AdaniConneX is planning to build 1,000 megawatt data centres -- almost double the present size of the total industry -- over a period of 10 years, a senior company official said.
AdaniConneX Senior Vice President and Head of Data Centre Business, Sanjay Bhutani said the the first seven data centres of the company will come up in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.
"We are building 1,000 megawatt data centres. Today, the industry stands at 550 MW. Building 1,000 megawatt data centre in the next one decade is something which is our business plan," Bhutani said while speaking at 9.9 Group's CIO and Leader Conference on Saturday. (PTI)
29 Aug 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Akasa Air suffers data breach resulting in access of user information by unauthorised individuals
The airline, which started operations on August 7, has apologised to its customers and has "self-reported the incident" to CERT-In, according to a communication.
In the communication posted on its website, the airline said a temporary technical configuration error related to login and sign-up service was reported on August 25.
"As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals.
"We can confirm to you that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," the airline said. (PTI)
29 Aug 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Exports of more wheat-related products banned; rice prices stable
The government has decided to curb exports of maida, semolina and wholemeal aata to check rising prices ahead of the festive season. This comes after a ban on exports of wheat on 13 May and wheat flour—or atta—last week. DGFT said exports of these items would be allowed in certain cases, subject to government permission. (Full Story)
29 Aug 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Upset over HUL network expansion in MP, distributors call for mass resignation
FMCG distributors are upset over HUL's expansion of the distribution network in Madhya Pradesh and called for mass resignations, while the leading manufacturer said it is not removing anyone of its current distributors and value relationships with them. The existing distributors of HUL are fearing to lose half of their investments in retail trade, if new distributors are appointed, said their umbrella body AICPDF in a statement on Sunday. HUL on Sunday put advertisements for the appointment of new distributors for its brands in all major cities in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)
29 Aug 2022, 07:40 AM IST
India aims to be self-reliant in energy sector in 25 yrs: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India aims to be self-reliant in the energy sector in the next 25 years and electric vehicle, which is leading a "silent revolution", has a key role to play in achieving it.
With a major part of energy consumption being in the transport sector, the prime minister said innovation in this sector should be a priority.
"It is our goal that India becomes Aatmnirbhar for its energy needs in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal," Modi said while addressing a programme held to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre here.
He further said, "As a major part of energy consumption is in the transport sector, innovation and (research) efforts in this sector should be our priority. I am confident we will be able to achieve this." (PTI)
29 Aug 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Tokyo shares down after Fed pledge to hike rates
Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declared his commitment to rate hikes to fight inflation.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbled 2.64%, or 755.85 points, to 27,885.53, while the broader Topix index slipped 2.20%, or 43.50 points, to 1,936.09. (AFP)
29 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST
DreamFolks Services IPO: What GMP signals after strong subscription
Bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Dreamfolks Services Limited is over and the IPO worth ₹562.10 crore has been subscribed 56.68 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 43.66 times in three day bidding from 24th August to 26th August 2022. After strong response by retail and other category investors, grey market premium (GMP) of DreamFolks Services IPO has surged and breached three digit figure today. According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹102 per equity share in grey market today. (Full Report)
29 Aug 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Reliance Industries 45th AGM to be held today. Things to look forward to
Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2 pm on 29 August. RIL will broadcast it simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its annual shareholder meeting.
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is likely to make announcements about the firm's 5G rollout, how he plans to unlock the value of his telecom and retail units through separate listings, and when and how his children will take over the reins. (Full Report)
29 Aug 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street stocks slump on Friday after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses.
The Fed has been on an aggressive campaign to raise interest rates -- and Powell made it clear at the Jackson Hole gathering of global monetary policymakers that the fight against inflation is not over.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, its biggest drop since mid-June. (AP)