Market LIVE:Sensex tanks 1% at open, Nifty sub-17,800; banks hit, IRCTC in focus
- Share market LIVE updates: Indian equity indices fell on Friday tracking global cues. Sensex fell over 600 points while Nifty was below 17,800
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Markets are grappling with a number of crosscurrents. Generally positive corporate performance has helped to underpin global equities. But inflation risks from supply-chain snarls and costlier raw materials are boosting expectations for rate hikes and dimming the economic outlook.
"(Thursday's) fall would have unnerved many market participants. But I would not jump to a conclusion immediately. Today's low would be of significant value. If we breach that tomorrow, a bearish sentiment would trigger which could take the index to 17500. Traders are advised to be patient and disciplined in their trading approach. The Nifty is volatile and the stops could be unforgiving. So it is better to take a directional call after a couple of trading sessions."
Morgan Stanley downgraded Indian equities to equal-weight from overweight on Thursday due to expensive valuations, and said it expects the market to consolidate ahead of potential "short-term headwinds".
The brokerage said while the country's key fundamentals are positive, at 24 times forward price-to-earnings, Indian equities could see some consolidation ahead of the Fed tapering, a likely rate hike by India's central bank in February, and higher energy costs. (Read here)
The Prime Minister will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29 to 31 on the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1, 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In Rome, the Prime Minister will join other G20 Leaders during the 16th summit in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India Ltd, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, will open on 9 November and close on 11 November. The firm plans to list on the exchanges on 22 November.
The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 17.57 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters.
Shares of RIL, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, among others will be in focus today.
BPCL, Adani Power, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Cadila Healthcare, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GAIL (India), SAIL, Varun Beverages are among the companies scheduled to release their Q2 earnings today
The Reserve Bank of India announced the first long term auction to absorb liquidity, taking the first step towards normalization of its liquidity adjustment policies and a potential reverse repo rate hike before the end of the year.
The central bank on Wednesday said it will conduct the 28 day variable reverse repo auction worth ₹50,000 crore on 2 November. It also announced a 7-day VRRR, albeit the quantum has been reduced to ₹1.5 trillion from ₹2 trillion earlier.
So far, the RBI has absorbed liquidity using both 7 day and 14-day VRRR auctions, which are typically seen as short-term liquidity management tools.
In its October policy, RBI had announced an increase in the quantum of 14-day VRRR auction to ₹6 crore and the option of 28 day VRRR auction. “Further, depending upon the evolving liquidity conditions – especially the quantum of capital flows, pace of government expenditure and credit offtake – the RBI may also consider complementing the 14-day VRRR auctions with 28-day VRRR auctions in a similar calibrated fashion," said RBI in its 8 October policy.
While the bond market was expecting a 28 day VRRR, traders are hardly enthused as they believe that it is not going to make any impact besides the sentiment.
Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group has made payments for an offshore bond coupon ahead of the expiry of a grace period on Friday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, meeting its second U.S. dollar repayment obligation this month.
Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, is reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, fuelling worries about the impact of its fate on the world's second-largest economy and global markets.
The property developer, which averted a default last week by securing $83.5 million for the last-minute payment of interest on a bond, needed to make $47.5 million in coupon payments to bondholders by Friday.
Japan's factory output shrank for the third straight month in September as the auto sector was hit by a persistent global supply shortage, raising the risk of an economic contraction in the third quarter and throwing the recovery into doubt. Factory production slumped 5.4% in September from the previous month, official data showed on Friday, hurt by falling output of cars as well as general-purpose machinery.
Asian stocks and U.S. futures fell Friday after disappointing earnings from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. and as traders weighed bond-market gyrations on concerns over inflation and monetary tightening.
Shares were lower in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Nasdaq 100 contracts underperformed S&P 500 counterparts. Apple and Amazon fell in extended trading, signaling a more than $200 billion drop in combined market value when the U.S. reopens. That overshadowed upbeat views on company performance that earlier took Wall Street to a record close.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.6%.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.91% or 261.67 points at 28,558.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.87% or 17.34 points to 1,982.32.
South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1%.
Overnight on the Wall Street, major indices closed higher with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq boasting record closing levels thanks partly to gains in Apple and Amazon, while solid results from companies including Caterpillar and Merck helped ease concerns about slowing economic growth denting profits.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 239.79 points, or 0.68%, at 35,730.48, the S&P 500 gained 44.74 points, or 0.98%, to 4,596.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 212.28 points, or 1.39%, to 15,448.12.
After the bell, however, shares of both Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc moved sharply lower following the release of quarterly results.
Amazon was down 4% in extended trading after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street expectations. Apple fell more than 3% in late trading after it said supply-chain woes cost it $6 billion in sales in the last quarter and that the impact will be even worse in the holiday-sales quarter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!