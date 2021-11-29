Market LIVE: Indian indices may witness positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Benchmark Indian equity indices may open higher today. The SGX Nifty was up 0.3% at 7.30 am. Indian stocks tumbled nearly 3% to hit a three-month low on Friday, tracking Asian markets, as investors pressed the panic button over reports of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant. Currency markets stabilized after Friday’s volatility.
29 Nov 2021, 07:44:29 AM IST
SGX Nifty gains points in early deals
SGX Nifty futures traded at17,089.5 in early deals, down 46 points or 0.3%, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks in Friday's trade.
29 Nov 2021, 07:33:20 AM IST
Asian stocks fall
Asian stocks fell while U.S. equity futures, crude oil and Treasury yields climbed as traders tried to calibrate the possible impact of the omicron coronavirus strain on global economic reopening.
Equities in Japan, South Korea and Australia retreated. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green and oil jumped back above $70 a barrel. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advanced above 1.50%
The moves indicated a measure of calm after Friday’s dramatic plunge in risk assets. Two South African health experts -- including the doctor who first sounded the alarm about omicron -- suggested the variant is presenting with mild symptoms so far. The World Health Organization urged caution, saying it will take time to assess the strain.
The yen weakened and a dollar gauge was steady. The currency of South Africa, where the variant was identified, rallied against the greenback.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!