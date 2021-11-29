OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Live Blog /  Market LIVE: Indian indices may witness positive start; SGX Nifty in green
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Indian indices may witness positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Stock market today: Taking cues from global peers, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index on Friday ended 509.80 points down at 17,026.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.92% to 57,107.15. (PTI)Premium
Stock market today: Taking cues from global peers, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index on Friday ended 509.80 points down at 17,026.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.92% to 57,107.15. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 07:45 AM IST Sumit Chakraborty

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: U.S. equity futures and crude oil rose Monday as traders weighed the possible impact of the omicron strain on global economic reopening. Currency markets stabilized after Friday’s volatility. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green

Listen to this article

Benchmark Indian equity indices may open higher today. The SGX Nifty was up 0.3% at 7.30 am. Indian stocks tumbled nearly 3% to hit a three-month low on Friday, tracking Asian markets, as investors pressed the panic button over reports of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant. Currency markets stabilized after Friday’s volatility.

29 Nov 2021, 07:44:29 AM IST

SGX Nifty gains points in early deals

SGX Nifty futures traded at17,089.5 in early deals, down 46 points or 0.3%, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks in Friday's trade.

29 Nov 2021, 07:33:20 AM IST

Asian stocks fall

Asian stocks fell while U.S. equity futures, crude oil and Treasury yields climbed as traders tried to calibrate the possible impact of the omicron coronavirus strain on global economic reopening.

Equities in Japan, South Korea and Australia retreated. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green and oil jumped back above $70 a barrel. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advanced above 1.50%

The moves indicated a measure of calm after Friday’s dramatic plunge in risk assets. Two South African health experts -- including the doctor who first sounded the alarm about omicron -- suggested the variant is presenting with mild symptoms so far. The World Health Organization urged caution, saying it will take time to assess the strain.

The yen weakened and a dollar gauge was steady. The currency of South Africa, where the variant was identified, rallied against the greenback.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout