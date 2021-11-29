Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market LIVE: Asian stocks fall while U.S. futures, crude climb

Stock market today: Taking cues from global peers, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index on Friday ended 509.80 points down at 17,026.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.92% to 57,107.15.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Sumit Chakraborty

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: U.S. equity futures and crude oil rose Monday as traders weighed the possible impact of the omicron strain on global economic reopening. Currency markets stabilized after Friday’s volatility. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green

Indian stocks tumbled nearly 3% to hit a three-month low on Friday, tracking Asian markets, as investors pressed the panic button over reports of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant. Currency markets stabilized after Friday’s volatility.

29 Nov 2021, 07:33 AM IST Asian stocks fall

Asian stocks fell while U.S. equity futures, crude oil and Treasury yields climbed as traders tried to calibrate the possible impact of the omicron coronavirus strain on global economic reopening.

Equities in Japan, South Korea and Australia retreated. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green and oil jumped back above $70 a barrel. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advanced above 1.50%

The moves indicated a measure of calm after Friday’s dramatic plunge in risk assets. Two South African health experts -- including the doctor who first sounded the alarm about omicron -- suggested the variant is presenting with mild symptoms so far. The World Health Organization urged caution, saying it will take time to assess the strain.

The yen weakened and a dollar gauge was steady. The currency of South Africa, where the variant was identified, rallied against the greenback.

