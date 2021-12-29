Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat to negative start for Indian indices

Investors are rounding out the year by locking in some profits after a 17% jump in global equities. The coronavirus, Federal Reserve policy tightening and China’s outlook are among the key risks for next year. Worries about omicron are easing on growing evidence that the fast-spreading variant appears milder in nature.
29 Dec 2021, 08:29:58 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today plunge. Bitcoin below $48,000, dogecoin, Shiba Inu fall over 5%
Bitcoin extended losses, deepening its December decline with the world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization trading 5% lower to $47,912, after it slid below $50,000 mark on Tuesday. Bitcoin, famed for its volatility, has shed more than $21,000 since hitting a record in early November, and is up around 64% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD). Check latest prices.
29 Dec 2021, 08:15:02 AM IST
3 stocks are under NSE's F&O ban list for today
RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the three stocks that continue to be under the ban for trade on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
29 Dec 2021, 08:07:22 AM IST
Market view: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd)
Nifty enters the key zone, all eyes on financials now
Yesterday’s (Monday) spectacular recovery was followed by a decent bump at the opening today (Tuesday), citing to positive mood across the globe. The index extended its early lead a bit to surpass the 17200 mark and then slipped into a consolidation mode. All of a sudden at the stroke of the penultimate hour, market came off sharply on the back of some profit booking. Fortunately this tiny dip got bought into as Nifty went on to conclude the session around day’s high by reclaiming 17200.
Last week, around the same time, things were looking a bit dicey but in such a short span, we are back to the safe terrain comfortably above 17000. Now with recent price development, the base seems to have shifted higher towards 17000 – 16800 and till the time we do not slide below it, there is no reason to worry for. Before this, 17100 is to be considered as intraday support. On the flipside, the Nifty has now entered a key resistance zone of 17200 – 17300. With reference to recent commentary, if bulls have to regain their dominance, they need to conquer this sturdy wall with some authority. In order to achieve this, it needs a solid support from banking giants, because the initial lifting of the market was done predominantly by the IT counters and now it’s time for financial space to prove its significance. Let’s see how things pan out over the next couple of sessions as we are not only approaching the monthly expiry but also the calendar year end.
In our sense, if any major action has to happen, it will happen in the new year itself. Hence, for next couple of days, the pragmatic approach would be to keep focusing on individual themes which are continuously providing better trading opportunities.
29 Dec 2021, 08:02:14 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Airtel, ITC, Tata Consumer, Sun Pharma
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:
29 Dec 2021, 07:57:19 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 49 points (0.28%) higher at 17,266.50 in early deals
29 Dec 2021, 07:54:30 AM IST
Asian stocks slip
Most Asian stocks dipped Wednesday after a technology selloff weighed on U.S. equities and as investors assessed the omicron virus-strain outbreak.
Shares slipped in Japan, technology stocks retreated in Hong Kong and China edged down. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 weakened Tuesday, snapping four sessions of gains. Volumes remained thin into the end of the year in some markets.
Sentiment in China is being sapped by Beijing’s tightening oversight of overseas share sales and economic risks from a property slowdown. Authorities are expected to add stimulus next year to steady expansion.
Treasury yields fell and a dollar gauge inched higher. Crude oil held around a one-month high partly on bets that the global recovery will ride out omicron. Bitcoin was around $48,000 after a tumble that hinted at diminished ardor for the most speculative assets.
