Stock Market LIVE: Indices to come under pressure at start; SGX Nifty in red

29 Dec 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two buy or sell stocks today, here we list out full details in regard to those shares:
1] Coromandel International: Buy at ₹897, target ₹935, stop loss ₹888; and
2] Pidilite Industries: Buy at ₹2587, target ₹2680, stop loss ₹2540. (Read More)
29 Dec 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Tata Power Renewable to set up 255 MW hybrid project in Karnataka
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has received the “letter of award" (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, a joint venture of Tata Power and the NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.
“The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction", the company said in a statement. (Read More)
29 Dec 2022, 07:46 AM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet in India
JK Lakshmi Cement has tied up with GreenLine, a pioneer in green and smart logistics in India, for the introduction of LNG-fuelled heavy trucks for transporting cement.
"With this association, GreenLine will enable JK Lakshmi Cement to decarbonise its road logistics operations in a phased manner over the next few years," the company said in a statement.
Starting with a fleet of 10 LNG trucks plying on the Sirohi in Rajasthan to Surat in Gujarat route, the companies plan to scale this up substantially over the next two years.
"Each LNG truck reduces about 35 tons of CO2 emissions per year. With the switch to LNG fuelled logistics, JK Lakshmi Cement aims to reduce its carbon emissions, not only to achieve its environmental goals but also boost its ESG performance," it said. (PTI)
29 Dec 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Adani Transmission incorporate arm for smart meter business
Adani Transmission has formed a subsidiary, BEST Smart Metering Ltd (BSML), to undertake the smart meter business.
BSML is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 27th December 2022 and is yet to commence its business operations, a BSE filing stated.
"Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of BEST Smart Metering Ltd," a BSE filing stated.
Adani Transmission has the 100 per cent equity of ₹1 lakh divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each.
This assumes significance in view of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) launched by the government to help DISCOMs improve their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing result-linked financial assistance to them to strengthen supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving basic minimum benchmarks. (PTI)
29 Dec 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Petronas, Sembcorp, JSW Neo to vie for Continuum
JSW Energy on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 700 MW Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) for ₹1,047.60 crore through insolvency proceedings.
"Pursuant to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) approval order, the resolution plan has now been implemented and the acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd is complete. The resolution amount of ₹1,047.60 crore has been paid," a BSE filing said.
Now, the company holds 95 per cent equity shares of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd and the secured financial creditors collectively hold the balance 5 per cent, as per the terms of the resolution plan.
Consequent to this transaction, Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd has become a subsidiary of JSW Energy. (Read More)
29 Dec 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Bharti Airtel considers raising tariffs across India by February
Bharti Airtel has seen less than expected customer churn following the baseline correction of Bharti Airtel saw lower-than-anticipated customer churn after raising the lowest prepaid tariffs by ₹56 in Odisha and Haryana, and the company may implement similar increases in other telecom circles by February following a deeper assessment of how consumers will react to the new tariffs, a top executive said. “We thought we would see an elevated level of churn or SIM consolidation, but the churn is much lower than what we thought it would be. The pilot is still ongoing. We will have the full data by February. If it all works, then we will assess when to roll it out (to other circles)," the executive said, asking not to be named. SIM consolidation refers to people using more than one SIMs to discard the additional ones. (Read More)
29 Dec 2022, 07:34 AM IST
After Gambia, death of 18 children linked to Indian-made cough syrup in Uzbekistan
After the Gambia incident, Uzbekistan Health Ministry has now claimed that 18 children have died after consuming cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.
The ministry said 18 out of 21 children who took the Doc-1 Max syrup while suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after consuming it. It is marketed on the company's website as a treatment for cold and flu symptoms.
A batch of the syrup contained ethylene glycol, which the ministry said was a toxic substance. The syrup was imported into Uzbekistan by Quramax Medical LLC, the ministry said in its statement released on Tuesday. (Read More)
29 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
KFin Technologies IPO listing date today. Experts predict muted debut of shares
Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd are going to hit the stock market today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, December 29, 2022, the equity shares of KFin Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. KFin Technologies' share price will make its debut on both BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session.
According to stock market experts, despite being fairly priced, KFin Technologies IPO received a dull response from investors. Correction in the secondary market and weak listing of recent IPOs have done further damage to the probability of a strong debut of KFintech shares. They said that KFin Technologies shares may have a muted debut and KFin Technologies share price may open around its upper price band i.e. ₹366 apiece. (Read More)
29 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Bumper Q3 for airlines as air traffic, fares take off
After a gloomy start because of the Omicron wave in January, Indian airlines are ending the year on a high note as record demand for air travel and high airfares boost revenue.
Air travel has boomed with the onset of the holiday season, with daily air traffic in December more than doubling to nearly 420,000 in December from around 200,000 in January. India witnessed a record number of air travellers on 24 December, as 435,500 people took to the skies on 2,904 flights. This was also higher than the daily average of 2,900 flight departures and 400,000 air passengers in the pre-covid year of 2019. (Read More)
29 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
A broad slide for stocks added to Wall Street's recent losses Wednesday, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.
The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with technology, energy and industrial stocks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%. Both indexes came into this week with three straight weekly losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1%, while the fell Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 1.6%.
With two more days of trading left in 2022, the S&P 500 is headed for a roughly 20% drop for the year, even as profits and margins for companies in the index have hit record heights this year. The Dow is on pace for a 9.5% drop, while the Nasdaq is doing much worse, on pace to plunge 34.7%.
Southwest Airlines slid 5.2% as the carrier grappled with the fallout after cancelling thousands of flight cancellations. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal. Shares in other airlines also fell. Delta Air Lines dropped 2.8% and United Airlines fell 2.4%. (AP)