Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sheds 80 pts, hints at negative start for Indian indices

SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,363 in early deals, down 82 points or 0.45%, indicating a negative start for Indian benchmarks in Friday's trade. On Thursday, Indian share markets traded on a positive note – with the BSE Sensex up over 770 points, while the Nifty rose 234 points – as new manufacturing and tax data showed that the economic recovery remained on track. But, analysts claimed, concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s tapering of its bond-buying programme and the detection of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus in India will continue to keep stocks volatile.
03 Dec 2021, 08:15:14 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc board to consider interim dividend next week
Hindustan Zinc on Friday informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 to consider and approve interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22. The company further added that the record date for eligibility of interim dividend, if any, so declared will be December 15, 2021.
03 Dec 2021, 08:05:02 AM IST
Thursday Nifty view: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd)
Last night (Wednesday), US markets had a massive volatility towards the end as they took a nosedive from the day high. As a result of this, today early morning the SGX Nifty was first indicating a massive gap down. But as we came closer to our opening point, the global picture changed. Our markets started the day on a positive note; courtesy to some relief in the global peers. In fact as the day progressed, the buying momentum kept accelerating to conclude the weekly expiry precisely at 17400 by adding nearly 1.40% to the previous close.
The kind of price development we had in the previous session, the possibility of some recovery was on cards. But honestly speaking, Nifty has clearly over surpassed our expectations after extending the relief move beyond 17350. Now looking at the individual stocks, we may see Nifty heading towards 17500 – 17600; but we reiterate, markets are not completely out of the woods yet and hence, it’s advisable to stay light after nearing this zone. On the flipside, 17300 – 17200 are to be seen as intraday supports. For the coming session, if Nifty continues with the bounce back mode, one can look to identify potential candidates that are trading at key supports and are likely to provide good buying opportunity. But we reiterate, our positional view remains bearish and hence, it’s advisable to book intraday profits if Nifty enters the above mentioned resistance zone.
03 Dec 2021, 07:55:28 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: SBI, Tata Power, Jet Airways, Vedanta
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
03 Dec 2021, 07:45:23 AM IST
SGX Nifty loses over 80 points in early deals
03 Dec 2021, 07:41:34 AM IST
Oil holds advance after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply
Oil was steady in Asian trading after the OPEC+ alliance decided to keep restoring supply, but also said it could revisit the decision at any moment due to high levels of uncertainty in the market.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $66 a barrel after closing up 1.4% on Thursday following the decision by the producer group. The cartel agreed to add 400,000 barrels a day of crude to global markets in January in a move that should please major-consuming nations, especially the U.S.
03 Dec 2021, 07:31:28 AM IST
Asia stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed Friday as traders evaluated risks from the omicron virus strain, while Treasury yields pared a climb spurred by Federal Reserve comments about a quicker reduction in stimulus.
Equities fluctuated in Japan, fell in South Korea and rose in Australia. China and Hong Kong face headwinds: Chinese shares traded in the U.S. slid over the risk of delisting for flouting disclosure rules, while developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. failed to win approval for a debt swap, highlighting property-sector woes.
U.S. futures retreated, continuing a choppy week for investors. Dip buyers returning to U.S. stocks sensitive to the economic outlook fueled the S&P 500’s best climb since October.
Treasury yields dipped, retracing some of their jump in the U.S. on Thursday. Fed officials laid out the case for a faster removal of policy support amid high inflation. The dollar was steady. Crude was higher after OPEC+ proceeded with an output hike but left room for quick adjustments.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures slid 0.3% as of 9:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.5%
Hang Seng futures fell 0.7% earlier
