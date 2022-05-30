Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices

30 May 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Reliance Securities on JSW Steel
While JSW steel reported strong sales volume, EBITDA came under extreme pressure. JSTL has been the fastest-growing company in the Indian steel sector with capacity and volume growth of 10.3%/9.5% CAGR over the past 11 years. The company has the lowest conversion cost within India and scores very high compared to global peers as well. Over the past decade, on a standalone basis, JSTL has delivered an average EBITDA of Rs8,300/tonne. We currently have a BUY rating on the stock
30 May 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Tech-heavy stock markets see $63 billion of outflows in Asia
Tech-heavy stock markets in Asia are bearing the brunt of foreign selling as global growth concerns spurred by rising borrowing costs and the war in Ukraine sap appetite for risk assets.
Overseas funds have sold about a net $63 billion worth of shares in Taiwan, South Korea and India so far this year, according to the latest available data compiled by Bloomberg. The tech sector’s weighting in the Taiex, Kospi and Sensex gauges is higher than that in the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index.
The exodus is the worst in Taiwan, with foreign investors having dumped a net $28.1 billion year-to-date. That’s even as global funds last week bought the most shares in two months.
30 May 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Gold prices dip as risk appetite climbs
Gold prices eased slightly on Monday, as investors turned to riskier assets in Asia, although a weakened dollar provided some support to greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.37 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,848.50.
30 May 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Blackstone targets $5 billion for Asia private credit business
Blackstone Inc. is seeking a tenfold increase of assets in its Asia-Pacific private credit business to tap a market with a growing appetite for such financing.
The U.S. alternative asset manager aims to expand its private credit assets to at least $5 billion in the “near term" from the $500 million committed as of the fourth quarter of last year, said Paulo Eapen, who heads the operations in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Blackstone Credit began investing actively in the region in 2021.
While Asia makes up only a tiny fraction of the global private credit market, Blackstone is betting that demand will build as companies in the region increasingly look to diversify debt financing away from bank loans.
30 May 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Rally in emerging markets currencies is quickly losing steam
This month’s rebound in emerging-market currencies is set to falter, if technical indicators and economic forecasts are any guide.
A rally of about 2% in the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index has pushed the gauge to overbought territory on key momentum measures, just weeks after it climbed off an 18-month low. The basket of currencies also to close above key resistance on closely watched Fibonacci charts.
The deteriorating outlook for world growth adds to the headwinds, with the danger that China’s slowdown, the war in Ukraine and aggressive interest rate hikes combine to trigger recession across the globe. It’s a scenario the World Bank has warned of, and one that would see money flow into dollar-denominated haven assets at the expense of developing economies.
30 May 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Dollar drifts toward monthly loss as Fed bets ease
The dollar nursed last week's losses on Monday and was headed for its first monthly drop in five months as investors have scaled back bets that rising U.S. rates will spur further gains and as fears of a global recession have receded a little.
The week ahead is full of data that could provide clues on the outlook for global growth, U.S. interest rates and the dollar with Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index figures, U.S. jobs numbers and growth data in resource bellwether Australia.
Trade was likely to be lightened through Monday as U.S. stock and bond markets close for the Memorial Day public holiday.
Early in the Asia session the dollar was a fraction weaker on the euro at $1.0728, just above a five-week low, having dropped about 1.5% on the common currency last week.
30 May 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Hong Kong, mainland shares start with healthy gains
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks opened higher Monday, in line with gains across Asia and following another rally on Wall Street, with confidence boosted by an easing of long-running Covid curbs in Shanghai.
30 May 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Asia stocks, US Futures rise as China curbs eased
Stocks in Asia and US futures advanced Monday after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020.
Japanese equities led gains as Australia and South Korea also rose. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed in a sign the bounce may have further to run. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses and snapped a string of seven weekly declines as institutional investors rebalanced portfolios into the end of the month.
The dollar was steady and the euro fluctuated as the European Union failed to agree on a revised package of Russian sanctions. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia because of the US Memorial Day holiday.
China reported fewer Covid-19 cases in Beijing and Shanghai, spurring the government to stimulate the faltering economy by easing some of the strictest virus controls.
Trader are pondering whether the bottom of the selloff is near as investors have been buying the dip after one of the worst starts to the year for equities. However, a wall of worries remains from hawkish central banks underscoring fears of a recession, escalating food inflation from the war in Ukraine and China’s lockdowns stunting economic activity.