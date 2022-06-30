Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for Indian indices

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty may open muted or lower on Thursday. 
LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 08:15 AM ISTArindam Roy

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian indices may have a muted start on Thursday. The SGX Nifty was trading 0.28% higher. The Sensex lost 150.48 points, or 0.28%, to close at 53,026.97 on Wednesday, while Nifty50 declined 51.10 points to end at 15,799.10.

Indian indices may witness a flat to negative start on Thursday. The indices snapped their four-day gain on Wednesday amid weak global market trends and inflation concerns. Stock indexes on Wall Street ended mostly lower in the overnight session after another choppy day of trading as the market heads toward its fourth monthly loss this year. In Asia, shares declined in Japan, South Korea, and Australia, while they advanced in Hong Kong and Shanghai. 

30 Jun 2022, 08:15 AM IST Rupee slides 18 paise to close at all-time low of 79.03 against US dollar

Falling for the fourth session in a row, the rupee slid by 18 paise to close at a record low of 79.03 against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a rise in crude oil prices, a strong dollar overseas and persistent foreign capital outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 78.86 against the greenback and finally settled at 79.03, down 18 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched an all-time low of 79.05 against the American currency.

30 Jun 2022, 08:15 AM IST Sundram Fasteners plans to invest ₹100 cr in defence biz vertical

Auto component maker Sundram Fasteners plans to invest 100 crore in its defence business vertical in the next two years, company's chairman Suresh Krishna said on Wednesday.

Addressing the shareholders at the company's 59th Annual General Meeting in Chennai, Krishna stated that he expects the domestic automobile sector to grow in double digits across segments this fiscal after two years of sluggishness, according to a company statement.

The company has been devising plans and broad-basing the product segments to increase its revenues, exports and profits considering the need for faster growth and to ensure consistent performance under economic cycles, he said.

30 Jun 2022, 08:13 AM IST Indiabulls Housing Finance skips call option on perpetual bonds

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., one of India’s leading mortgage lenders, decided not to redeem its rupee-denominated perpetual bonds as refinancing costs rise at the fastest pace in at least two decades.

The financier had issued the so-called hybrid notes, with characteristics of debt and equity, in June 2012 with an option to redeem them 10 years later. But, the company chose not to call the 10.6% notes back on June 28 and instead paid interest on these securities a day prior.

“The implied cost of equity for non-bank lenders has increased in the last year owing to rising interest rates and capital outflows," a spokesperson for the company said. “These perps are attractively priced for investors, and the company’s cost will be higher currently if it were to replace this with equity."

30 Jun 2022, 08:12 AM IST RBI battles against rupee’s slump with multi-pronged strategy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is fighting on several fronts to slow the rupee’s decline to fresh records, with little respite in sight.

30 Jun 2022, 07:54 AM IST Oil set for first monthly decline this year before OPEC+ meeting

Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ ministers prepare to gather to discuss the group’s supply policy.

West Texas Intermediate futures fluctuated near $110 a barrel after closing almost 2% lower on Wednesday. Escalating fears over an economic slowdown as central banks aggressively raise interest rates to combat surging inflation have dented oil this month. That’s overshadowed rapidly tightening energy markets.

OPEC+ is expected to rubber-stamp a modest increase in supply for August, but the group has struggled to meet its production targets this year. The US has repeatedly called on the cartel to pump more, and President Joe Biden is set to visit the Middle East next month as he seeks to tame surging fuel prices.

US gasoline demand is showing signs of softening just three weeks into the peak driving season, with near-record prices likely encouraging people to stay closer to home. The four-week moving average of gasoline supplied fell below 9 million barrels a day, or about 600,000 barrels less than typical seasonal levels, according to the Energy Information Administration.

30 Jun 2022, 07:38 AM IST Tokyo shares open lower after mixed US trade

Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday after US stocks ended flat, with investors searching for new trading cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.19 percent, or 51.32 points, to 26,753.28 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.34 percent, or 6.48 points, to 1,887.09.

30 Jun 2022, 07:37 AM IST Stocks fluctuate in Asia after China data; US futures dip

Stocks in Asia fluctuated Thursday as investors weighed signs of gradual improvement in China’s economy and comments from central bank chiefs on tackling persistent price pressures.

Stocks fell in Japan, but edged up in China and were little changed in Hong Kong. China’s factory activity expanded in June at a muted pace, while services far surpassed expectations as the economy continued to gradually improve from Covid outbreaks and restrictions.

US futures dipped after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended little changed in choppy trading amid end-of-quarter portfolio rebalancing.

Treasuries were steady after advancing as traders upped their bets on a recession eventually halting the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening campaign.

The dollar held gains. Oil hovered near $110 a barrel on demand worries.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his counterparts in Europe and the UK warned inflation is going to be longer lasting as they gathered at the European Central Bank’s annual forum in Portugal.

30 Jun 2022, 07:36 AM IST How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year.

The S&P 500 index has been volatile all week, and is down 20% for the year as investors worry about inflation and rising interest rates. Small company stocks fell sharply.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.72 points, or 0.1%, to 3,818.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.32 points, or 0.3%, to 31,029.31.

The Nasdaq fell 3.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,177.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.47 points, or 1.1%, to 1,719.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 92.91 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 471.37 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 429.73 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.37 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 947.35 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is down 5,308.99 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,467.08 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 525.94 points, or 23.4%.

30 Jun 2022, 07:35 AM IST Dollar gains, yields ease after Powell inflation comments

US Treasury yields eased for a second consecutive day and the dollar rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there is a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes will slow the economy too much, but the bigger risk is persistent inflation.

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower, and looked set to put in the worst first-half for the US benchmark index in more than five decades.

"The clock is kind of running on how long will you remain in a low-inflation regime. ... The risk is that because of the multiplicity of shocks you start to transition into a higher inflation regime and our job is to literally prevent that from happening and we will prevent that from happening," Powell said at a European Central Bank conference.

Investors have worried that an aggressive push by the Fed to dampen inflation will tip the economy into recession.

30 Jun 2022, 07:35 AM IST Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Thursday morning following another tepid lead from Wall Street as traders grew increasingly worried about the impact of surging inflation and higher interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 percent, or 79.44 points, to 21,917.45.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.58 points, to 3,358.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.85 points, to 2,196.36.

30 Jun 2022, 07:31 AM IST US stocks end flat as market searches for positive news

Wall Street stocks were near flat at the end of a choppy session Wednesday as the market struggled to recover from the prior session's rout.

Worries about inflation, weakening consumer sentiment and tightening monetary policy have weighed on stocks throughout 2022, including Tuesday, when the S&P 500 tumbled two percent.

The upcoming quarterly earnings season offers an opportunity for an investment catalyst to cheer investors, but could point stocks lower if it disappoints, said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investment.

"The market is looking for some good news and not able to find anything that stands out," Sarhan said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3 percent at 31,029.31.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 3,818.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged down by less than 0.1 percent to 11,177.89.

