Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates choppy start for Indian indices

30 Jul 2021, 08:22 AM IST
Market outlook
Indian markets are likely to be under pressure on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 52,653.07, up 209.36 points or 0.40%. The Nifty ended at 15,778.45, up 69.05 points or 0.44%.
30 Jul 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:
LIC Housing, PVR, Tejas Networks, TVS Motor, Union Bank, among other stocks may be in the news today.
30 Jul 2021, 08:09 AM IST
QSR major Devyani International fixes IPO price band at ₹86-90 per share
Devyani International Ltd (DIL), the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, has fixed the price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹86-90 apiece.
30 Jul 2021, 07:55 AM IST
Microsoft looks to tap into India's Oyo before its potential IPO: report
Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to invest in Indian hotel chain Oyo at a $9 billion valuation, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would be a prelude to Oyo's initial public offering (IPO) that is expected by the end of the year, the source said. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said earlier this month that Oyo would consider a potential public offering, but did not provide a timeline.
30 Jul 2021, 07:55 AM IST
Amazon sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said sales growth would slow in the next few quarters as customers venture more outside the home, a tepid start to CEO Andy Jassy's reign after 27 years with Jeff Bezos at the retailer's helm. Spending growth by Prime members, Amazon.com's most valuable customers, has eased as well, the company said. Shares fell 7% in after-hours trade. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon's financial luster is fading slightly. When brick-and-mortar stores closed, Amazon posted record profits, drew more than 200 million Prime loyalty subscribers, and recruited over 500,000 workers to keep up with surging demand. Now, the company is facing the tough task of climbing higher still. While revenue surged 44% in the first quarter of this year, that figure dropped to 27% for the period ended June 30. Sales may only rise as much as 16% in the third quarter, Amazon said. (Reuters)
30 Jul 2021, 07:45 AM IST
Asian stocks open lower on tech giants' earnings, China regulations
U.S. equity futures slid and Asian stocks dipped Friday as traders weighed signs of a slowdown ahead for megacap technology companies and risks from China’s regulatory crackdown. Treasuries and the dollar rose.
Stocks fell in Hong Kong and China as well as Japan. Nasdaq 100 contracts shed more than 1% as Amazon.com Inc. tumbled in extended trading on indications its rapid growth through the pandemic is waning. Asia-Pacific stocks had jumped Thursday after Beijing tried to allay fears over regulatory curbs on private industries, but U.S.-listed Chinese equities later resumed declines.
S&P 500 futures also fell. The gauge rose overnight on data signaling scope for the Federal Reserve to keep policy ultra-loose. U.S. economic growth was solid while trailing estimates. Jobless claims dropped but were higher than forecast.
S&P 500 futures declined 0.8% as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index rose 0.4%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 increased 0.2%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.9%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.1%
South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.8%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 1.4%
China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.8%
30 Jul 2021, 07:35 AM IST
Wall Street indices close higher
US stocks ended higher, boosted by robust U.S. earnings and forecasts, while data showed the economy recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter. The U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, putting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, but the pace of GDP growth was slower than economists had expected. Among the latest upbeat earnings news, shares of Ford Motor Co jumped 3.8% as the company lifted its profit forecast for the year, while KFC owner Yum Brands Inc rose 6.3% after it beat expectations for quarterly sales.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.6 points, or 0.44%, to 35,084.53, the S&P 500 gained 18.51 points, or 0.42%, to 4,419.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.68 points, or 0.11%, to 14,778.26.
The Dow and S&P 500 hit intraday record highs early in the session.
The S&P 500 real estate sector hit a record intraday high as well, but ended down 0.2%.