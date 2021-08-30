Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at new high, Sensex up 204 pts; metals gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex opened at 56,329.25, up 204.53 points, or 0.36%, while Nifty was at 16,775.85, up 70.65 points or 0.42%. All sectors opened in green.
Sensex, Nifty may open higher on Monday. This week, right on top of the agenda is India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June-ended quarter. The purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) for August are also due, and will serve as the latest report card for Indian businesses’ recovery progress. Elsewhere, the PMI data for the euro area and China will also be watched.
30 Aug 2021, 09:21:01 AM IST
Market opening
The Sensex opened at 56,329.25, up 204.53 points, or 0.36%, while Nifty was at 16,775.85, up 70.65 points or 0.42%. All sectors opened in green. On the 30 share Sensex, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were the only stocks in red.
30 Aug 2021, 09:14:14 AM IST
Pre market opening quote: Gaurav Udani, founder and CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.
"Nifty is expected to open around 16,610 up by 100points. 16,825 to 16,850 will act as a resistance zone for Nifty while 16,700 to 16,720 will act as a support zone. Nifty has been rising in lower volumes therefore there is a possibility of a minor correction. Buy on dips can be a good strategy for the current markets."
30 Aug 2021, 09:12:47 AM IST
IDFC First Bank addresses concerns over Vodafone Idea exposure in annual report
Amid concerns over the bank's asset quality that could be impacted the most from the troubles faced by Vodafone Idea (Vi), private lender IDFC First Bank in its annual report addressed the concerns that some of the investors would have about its exposure to the cash-strapped telecom service provider. (Read more)
30 Aug 2021, 08:50:24 AM IST
Market outlook
Indian markets on Monday are likely to open higher, tracking gains in the SGX Nifty. However, gains are likely to cap amid surge in international crude prices, analysts said. In morning trade, SGX Nifty climbed 0.6% to 16,814. (Read more)
30 Aug 2021, 08:40:15 AM IST
India to stop coal supplies to power plants having more than 14 days stock
In an attempt to ensure coal supplies at power generation plants across the country, the fossil fuels supplies to plants having more than two week’s stock will be stopped for a week, and that freed up coal will be sent to plants having low stocks. (Read more)
30 Aug 2021, 08:35:22 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Bharti Airtel, Future Retail, IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
30 Aug 2021, 08:23:02 AM IST
Low premiums on parts of Indian credit prompt calls for RBI help
Tightening premiums are often a sign of a strong credit market, but in India recently it’s more about dislocations in the yield curve due to central bank interventions. As the Reserve Bank of India tries to tame borrowing costs amid the pandemic, spreads on five- and 10-year rupee corporate bonds that usually move in lockstep have diverged, with premiums on the shorter notes falling. The problem is that it’s not happening because of strong demand. (Read more)
30 Aug 2021, 08:09:32 AM IST
M-cap of BSE-listed companies rises to record ₹243.73 lakh cr
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of ₹2,43,73,800.36 crore on Friday, driven by an upbeat sentiment in equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 175.62 points to close above the 56,000-mark for the first time on Friday. During the day, it gained 239.13 points to 56,188.23. (Read more)
Bitcoin prices have swung between $47,000 and $50,000 since the past few session with the world's largest cryptocurrency trading over $48,000 level today. Bitcoin prices were lower at $48,526, down 1.6%. The most popular digital token is up 67% this year (year-to-date), though, far away from its record just below $65,000 in April. Most of the cryptocurrencies were trading with cuts except Cardano which was up 1% to $2.87, as per CoinDesk. Meanwhile, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain, plunged to 3,212 whereas dogecoin at $0.28, down 1.6%. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Stellar, Litecoin also declined over the last 24 hours. (Read more)
30 Aug 2021, 07:45:02 AM IST
FPIs net buyers in August, invest ₹986 cr in equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net of just ₹986 crore in Indian equities during August, as cautiousness continued to persist among overseas investors. According to data from depositories, FPIs bought equities worth ₹986 crore and invested ₹13,494 crore in the debt segment between August 2-27. (Read more)
30 Aug 2021, 07:34:16 AM IST
Asia Stocks steady as traders mull Powell remarks
Asian stocks were steady Monday and Treasuries held an advance as traders weighed Jerome Powell’s signal that pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually. Shares gained in Japan, slipped in Hong Kong and fluctuated in China, where Beijing’s regulatory broadside remains in focus. U.S. futures were steady after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise interest rates and will be guided by data on Covid-19 risks.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% of 10:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%
Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%
Japan’s Topix index added 0.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1%
South Korea’s Kospi was little changed
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5%
China’s Shanghai Composite was steady
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!