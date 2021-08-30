Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at new high, Sensex up 204 pts; metals gain

Premium Stock Market Today: Indian indices may open higher on Monday. (Mint)

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 09:21 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex opened at 56,329.25, up 204.53 points, or 0.36%, while Nifty was at 16,775.85, up 70.65 points or 0.42%. All sectors opened in green.