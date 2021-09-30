Sensex ends 287 pts lower, Nifty at 17,618; realty top gainer; metal lose sheen

13 min read . 30 Sep 2021

Market Closing: The Sensex closed at 59,126.36, down 286.91 points, or 0.48%, while the Nifty was at 17,618.15, down 93.15 points, or 0.53%. Realty, PSU banks, and pharma were in green, while media, metals, banks, auto, and IT closed in red.